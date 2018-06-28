Photo tour: Exploring the Baltic on a Tauck small-ship cruise
Long known for its upscale land tours in Europe and other destinations around the world, New England-based Tauck in recent years has been carving out a position at the top of small-ship ocean cruising, too, with combination-land-and-sea trips that visit destinations such as St. Petersburg, Russia.
Tauck's 'St. Petersburg & The Baltic Sea' cruise tour begins with a two-night hotel stay and touring in Stockholm, Sweden, after which participants board Ponant's Le Soleal for the cruise portion of the trip.
The visit to Stockholm that is part of Tauck's St. Petersburg and the Baltic Sea itinerary includes a private tour of the city's ornate Royal Swedish Opera House.
The stay in Stockholm, Sweden that is part of Tauck's St. Petersburg & The Baltic Sea itinerary includes a private walk through the gold-trimmed interior of the city's Royal Swedish Opera House.
A guide leads Tauck passengers behind the scenes at the Royal Swedish Opera House.
Tauck passengers snap photos during a private boat tour around Stockholm's harbor.
A highlight of the visit to Stockholm, Sweden on Tauck's Baltic cruise is a private evening tour and dinner at the Vasa Museum. The museum preserves a 17th century Swedish war ship that sank in Stockholm's harbor.
Tour company Tauck's 'St Petersburg & The Baltic Sea' cruise tour begins with a two-night hotel stay in Stockholm, Sweden.
Le Soleal's first stop in the Baltic is the city of Helsinki, Finland.
Passengers line the forward decks of Ponant's Le Soleal as it sails up the Neva River to the center of St. Petersburg, Russia.
A three-day stay in St. Petersburg, Russia kicks off with a visit to the Peter and Paul Cathedral, which contains the tombs of Russian tsars including Peter the Great.
The interior of the Peter and Paul Cathedral features an elaborate, gold-trimmed central altar gate.
The tomb of Peter the Great is just one of several dozen tombs of tsars within St. Petersburg's Peter and Paul Cathedral.
The remainsof the last tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, and several family members were moved to a chapel in the Peter and Paul Cathedral in 1998.
The Peter and Paul Cathedral is within St. Petersburg's Peter and Paul Fortress, which encloses a number of other buildings. Among them is one that formerly housed a prison where revolutionaries were kept during the era of the tsars.
The Peterhof Palace and Gardens is one of two grand palaces that Tauck tourgoers can visit during their three-day stay in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Nearly all the meals on and off the ship during Tauck's 'St. Petersburg & the Baltic Sea' cruise tour are included in the fare. Here, a lunch for Tauck guests held at a local restaurant during a St. Petersburg area tour.
Tauck tourgoers also can choose to visit Catherine Palace -- the grand, Rococo-style summer residence of the Romanov tsars located just outside of St. Petersburg
Tauck guests explore the ornate, gold-trimmed Catherine Palace near St. Petersburg.
Tauck arranges for an early arrival at Catherine Palace to beat the crowds.
A banquet hall in Catherine Palace is set up as it would have been during a formal event.
A local guide leads Tauck tourgoers through the extensive gardens surrounding Catherine Palace.
Russian entertainers in traditional garb offer a diversion for Tauck tourgoers at a private lunch after a tour of Catherine Palace.
The small size of Ponant's Le Soleal allows the vessel to dock at the center of St. Petersburg along the Neva River.
One of the highlights of the three-day visit to St. Petersburg, Russia is a private evening tour of Yusupov Palace, a top St. Petersburg attraction.
The private visit to Yusupov Palace includes a descent into its crypt-like basement, which notably was the scene of the 1916 assassination of Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.
Tauck tourgoers climb a stairway within Yusupov Palace on the way to a private reception.
Tauck passengers attend a private reception at the Yusupov Palace in St. Petersburg.
A private evening event at the Yusupov Palace in St. Petersburg includes a ballet and musical performance in the palace's theater.
Among the allures of visiting St. Petersburg, Russia with Tauck is early access to the Hermitage, the city's famed art museum. Tauck has arranged for its tourgoers to enter the museum 90 minutes ahead of the general public.
Tauck tourgoers have rooms at the Hermitage in St. Petersburg to themselves for the first part of their visit.
Another attraction on the schedule during Tauck's visit to St. Petersburg, Russia is the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood. It was built over the site where Russian Tsar Alexander II was murdered in 1881.
The dance troupe of Ponant's Le Soleal perform Russian dances on the top deck of the ship as it sails out of St. Petersburg, Russia.
Tauck tourgoers are treated to a tasting of Russian caviar and vodka after the sailaway from St. Petersburg, Russia.
Tauck's 'St. Petersburg & the Baltic Sea' cruise tour also brings a day visit to Tallinn, Estonia.
A walking tour of Tallinn, Estonia concludes with a stop in its main Market Square.
Tauck director Steve Weiler hands out roasted almonds that he purchased at a nearby stand to Tauck tourgoers during a walking tour of Tallinn, Estonia.
The visit to Tallinn, Estonia includes a stop at the city's Song Festival Grounds, which played an integral role in Estonia's 'Singing Revolution' in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
A historic tower is among the allures within Tallinn, Estonia's Old Town.
Tauck's 'St. Petersburg & the Baltic Sea' cruise tours ends with a two-night stay in Copenhagen, Denmark, where attractions include the Renaissance-era Rosenborg Palace.
A local guide leads Tauck tourgoers through the art-filled rooms of Copenhagen's Rosenborg Palace.
Three silver lions made in the 17th century guard the thrones on display in Copenhagen, Denmark's Rosenborg Palace.
The crown of Denmark's Christen IV, made in the late 16th century, is among the dazzling items on display with the Danish Crown Jewels at Copenhagen's Rosenborg Palace.
The two-night stay in Copenhagen, Denmark includes a half-day excursion out into the countryside near the city.
Tauck tourgoers visit one of the cozy churches that can be found in small villages outside of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Tauck tourgoers have the chance to see the remnants of 1,000-year-old Viking ships during a visit to the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark.
Tauck tourgoers get a chance to see how Viking ships were made at an outdoor boat building area at the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark.
A sea-going replica of a Viking longship is on display at the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark.
Passengers line the forward decks of Ponant's Le Soleal as it sails up the Neva River to the center of St. Petersburg, Russia.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – An elegant reception is underway as Gail Pipal, 61, of Arroyo Grande, California, arrives at a gilded hall within Yusupov Palace.  

The retired architect and her companions on Tauck's St. Petersburg and the Baltic Sea cruise already have explored the famed St. Petersburg attraction's outrageously ornate public rooms on a private after-hours tour. They also got a peek at its crypt-like basement, which notably was the scene of the 1916 assassination of Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin. Now they'll kick back with a glass of champagne while awaiting a private ballet performance in the palace's stunning, gold- and fresco-lined home theater.

For this one evening, at least, the normally crowded site is their own private playground.

"This is amazing," says Pipal, taking in soaring spaces once gazed upon by Russian czars. "This sort of exclusivity is why we chose Tauck."

Long known for its upscale land tours in Europe and other destinations around the world, New England-based Tauck in recent years has been carving out a position at the top of small-ship ocean cruising, too, with combination-land-and-sea trips that are more intimate, exclusive and all-inclusive than those offered by most other companies. 

In addition to private events such as the evening at Yusupov Palace, Tauck cruise tours are chock full of highly choreographed excursions that often include special access to sites and unexpected touches. 

Tauck passengers attend a private reception at the Yusupov Palace in St. Petersburg.
Kicking off with a two-night hotel stay in Stockholm, the 11-night Baltic trip includes a private, behind-the-scenes tour of the city's majestic Royal Swedish Opera House led by an opera singer. In St. Petersburg, Tauck guides take passengers into the famed Hermitage Museum a full 90 minutes before regular visitors are allowed to enter. The visit includes a private display of the museum's exquisite Peacock Clock in operation – something few people ever get to see.

"They're always doing things like that," says Skip Mixson, 74, a retiree from Lakemont, Georgia, who is on his ninth Tauck trip.

Pausing to talk near the Hermitage's ground-floor cafe, Mixson and his wife, Betsy, 71, bring up another hallmark of Tauck tours: the fact the company arranges every detail of the experience from the moment you land until you depart – something that is rare at even the highest-end cruise lines. Private transfers from the airport, pre-cruise hotels, post-cruise hotels, guided tours and almost all meals on and off the ship –it's all part of the package.   

As Betsy puts it, "They greet you at the airport, and then you don't have to worry about a thing." 

Among the allures of visiting St. Petersburg, Russia with Tauck is early access to the Hermitage, the city's famed art museum. Tauck has arranged for its tourgoers to enter the museum 90 minutes ahead of the general public.
Among the unusual aspects of a Tauck cruise tour is the presence of several full-time tour directors who serve as always-present guides, problem solvers, organizers and traveling companions.

Like other cruise operators, Tauck contracts with local guides to lead tours during most port stops. But the tour directors also accompany passengers on outings, backing up the local guides and assuring a seamless experience.

During a walking tour of the historic old town of Tallinn, Estonia (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), one of the directors interrupts the local guide to offer everyone a taste of locally roasted almonds, which he had just bought from a local stall. After a morning tour of Copenhagen, Denmark, the same director offers to pay admission to the National Museum for any tourgoers who want to visit it during afternoon free time. He also offers to walk them there.

As is the case with most of Tauck's small-ship cruise tours, the cruise portion of its Baltic trips takes place on a vessel operated by Ponant, an upscale French line. Tauck doesn't own its own cruise ships but instead fully or partially charters vessels for departures from Ponant (or in a few cases, Silversea and Windstar). On this sailing, the cruise portion of the trip is on Ponant's Le Soleal, a relatively new, stylish vessel that holds up to 265 passengers.  

