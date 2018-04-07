MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Facebook is the most downloaded app ever for Apple iPhones. Did your favorite app make the top 10?

The Apple iTunes App Store turns 10 on July 10, and to celebrate, market research firm AppAnnie compiled a list marking the trends of the last decade, including the most downloaded apps, the most money spent on them and the market share disparity between Apple's iOS operating system and Google's Android.

Since the iOS App Store opened in 2008, some 170 billion apps have been downloaded, and we’ve spent $130 billion on them. In other words, Apple and app makers have done really well together. Apple takes a 30% commission on every app sold or in-app purchase. And on the average, we have just over 100 apps installed on our iPhones and open just under 40 of them monthly.

Phones using the Android operating system dominate with an 85% market share, according to market research firm IDC, to just 15% for iOS, despite the iPhone being the far and away single best device seller. Because many Android models have a much lower retail price, there are many more Androids in use.

iPhone home screen

Jefferson Graham

Still, iOS apps represent 30% of all app downloads, to 70% for Android, says AppAnnie, but consumers are more likely to spend money buying apps or on in-app purchases via iOS to Google, 66% to 34%.

Games are the biggest money maker. They represent just 31% of downloads, but 75% of money spent on apps.

The most popular game downloads of all time are highlighted by Candy Crush Saga. The rest of the top 5:

— Subway Surfers.

— Fruit Ninja

— Clash of Clans

— Honour of KInds.

For overall apps, Facebook is the most popular app download, followed by:

— Facebook Messenger

— YouTube

— Instagran

— What’s App

— Google Maps

— Snapchat

— Skype

— WeChat (Chinese messaging apps.)

— QQ (Chinese messaging app.)

AppAnnie didn't estimate individual download numbers in its rankings.

The non-game apps that bring in the most revenue all tend to be entertainment-related.

Streaming video service Netflix is no. 1, followed by:

— Spotify, the streaming music service.

— Pandora, the veteran music streamer.

— Tencent Video (from China)

— Tinder, the dating service.

As for the current top 10, it’s more of the same, with a few name games you may have heard of.

— Hole.IO, the game is no. 1 on App Annie’s chart, followed by:

— Instagram

— YouTube

— Facebook Messenger

— Snapchat

— Fortnite

— Facebook

— Helix Jump

— World Link

— Google Maps.

The top 3 markets for apps, by far, are the United States (40 billion downloaded in 2017) closely followed by China (39 billion) and Japan (9.5) to 8 billion in the United KIngdom and 4.5 billion in Russia.

While the U.S. average is 96 apps downloaded to our iPhones, France tops the list at 114 apps, with Mexico the lowest at 89. I have 298 apps—how many are on your iPhone? And which ones do you open daily? Let’s talk about it on Twitter, where I’m @jeffersongraham.

