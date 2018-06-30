Stars are speaking out.

Celebrities including Selena Gomez and Lin-Manuel Miranda have taken to their social media platforms to show support for the Families Belong Together marches planned across the United States on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, according to organizers. 

Here's what celebrities are saying about the event, many of whom are using the hashtag #familiesbelongtogether.

Selena Gomez and Lin-Manuel Miranda
FilmMagic, Getty Images

Gomez focused on what families seeking safety need.

"Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one," she tweeted late Friday.

Miranda shared a photo on his way to the nation's capital Friday.

"Cut vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home," he captioned the image.

Alyssa Milano also tweeted her support.

"TODAY, show up. Wear white. Make your voice heard," she tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen, who will be speaking at and introducing husband John Legend at the Los Angeles rally Saturday, tweeted information on how people could find a #FamiliesBelongTogether event near them.

Mindy Kaling shared also shared information on how to get involved.

"Families belong together. Tomorrow, thousands of people across the country are wearing white and taking to the streets to protest to end family separation & detention," she tweeted. "Learn more & join in: http://familiesbelongtogether.org"

Ava DuVernay urged her followers to "take action."

"If you believe in justice and dignity for all, take action tomorrow. 1) Find a protest near you. 2) #WearWhite. 3) Raise your voice," she wrote.

Kerry Washington urged fans to join her at the New York march.

"If you’re in NY please come join me," she tweeted. "There are #FamiliesBelongTogether events taking place all over the country, check http://familiesbelongtogether.org  to find a march near you."

America Ferrera shared that she would be marching in the capital Saturday as well as shared a photo with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and young son, Sebastian.

"I will also be in DC Saturday marching for our children and families. Who else?" she tweeted.

"‘I would want people to fight for my family. It’s that simple.’ - protestor in Milwaukee," she captioned the photo of her family. "Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together & Free. I’ll be marching in DC."

Zooey Deschanel also tweeted her support of the protest.

"I'm proud to support the thousands upon thousands of people taking to the streets on Saturday to say #FamiliesBelongTogether," she shared on Instagram and Twitter with a link to more information.

