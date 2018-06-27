Protesters chant in front of the federal courthouse during the ACLU's Keep Families Together rally in Brownsville, Texas on June 28, 2018.
Courtney Sacco, Caller-Times, via USA TODAY NETWORK

Families Belong Together: Protests over Trump's 'zero-tolerance' policy 

Hundreds of thousands of people will hold rallies across 50 states Saturday in protest of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy that has resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.  300,000 people are expected to descend upon Washington D.C. alone, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, with an upward of 80 protests planned in states such as California, as well as 30 planned in Texas and Massachusetts. As protesters prepare to take to the streets, here's a look at the current situation on a variety of key immigration issues.   

Stay cool: 100-degree heat anticipated across the U.S.

Record-high temperatures are expected to scorch the Northeast over the weekend, as a blazing heat wave makes its way across the nation. Starting in the Midwest, parts of 18 states have already sent out heat advisories, watches and warnings. Cooling stations will be needed in major cities, such as Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit and Cincinnati. While the heat will level out around 100 degrees, the heat index in some areas may be as high as 115 degrees. Temperatures are anticipated to trend slightly downwards Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Retaliatory Canadian tariffs on steel, consumer goods go into effect

In an attempt to return similar tariff treatment to the United States, Canada will hit U.S. steel items with a 25 percent tariff and impose a 10 percent tariff on consumer goods beginning Sunday. In March, President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent steel tariff and 10 percent aluminum tariff on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, all of which were previously exempted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't take lightly to Trump's actions, regarding them as an "affront" to his country. The EU has also retaliated against the tariffs through imposing a $3.4 billion tax on U.S. goods beginning last week — angering American brands such as Harley-Davidson.

Mexico to host elections Sunday, select new president

Sunday may serve as the first step of a new Mexico, as thousands of voters are expected to turn out to the polls angry and ready to create change in their nation through the electoral process. Up for election is the position of president and both houses of Congress. And while there are multiple presidential candidates vying for the position, many voters are optimistic that three-time candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador will win as he leads in all polls by double digits. The current president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, was elected in 2012. He is not running for reelection. 

World Cup: Round of 16 begins with sizzling matchups

If the World Cup's knockout stage is anything like group play, soccer fans are in for a real treat. From here on out, every match will eliminate one team from contention, and Saturday's start to the Round of 16 will separate the serious contenders from the group play survivors. The action begins with France taking on Lionel Messi and Argentina (10 a.m. ET) and concludes with Uruguay's match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side (2 p.m. ET). Two more games take place on Sunday, starting with Spain vs. host-nation Russia (10 a.m. ET) and wraps up with Croatia against Denmark (2 p.m. ET).

