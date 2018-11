Less than a third of Americans, and only one in five teenagers, meet new physical fitness guidelines issued by the federal government Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The new guidelines, which officials said could be easily achieved by most, recommend the same level of exercise as the original standards released in 2008, but without the expectation that the physical activity occur in 10-minute blocks.

They call on adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions of muscle-strengthening activity each week. Children aged 6 through 17 should get at least 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per day and sessions of muscle-strengthening per week.

Moderate-intensity activity includes walking briskly, riding a bike on level ground with few hills and playing doubles tennis, according to the centers for disease control and prevention.

Muscle-strengthening activity includes lifting weights, "heavy gardening," such as shoveling, and yoga.

Cardiologist William Kraus, a Duke University medical school professor who served on the advisory committee for the guidelines, said the 10-minute block was removed because it could have discouraged some people who didn't have that much time from moving.

He noted that parking farther from entrances and taking the stairs now count, too.

Previously some might have thought, "If I can’t do 10 min, it won’t count, so why should I do it?" he said.

The new guidelines also emphasize decreasing sitting time for adults. Children younger than 6 years old were also included for the first time.

In this April 13, 2010 file photo, women exercise on machines in a gym in central London. January, the start of New Year's resolution month, sees a healthy uptick in sign-ups at gyms and specialized studios offering such things as Pilates, kickboxing and yoga. But money-saving expert Andrea Woroch in Bakersfield, California, said recent statistics show 67 percent of people who join don't use their memberships at all.

Sang Tan, AP

The guidelines and related reports, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, say the failure to meet the recommended levels of aerobic physical activity leads to nearly $117 billion in annual health care costs and 10% of all premature death.

HHS called on employers, medical care industry, youth sports leaders and technology companies to help get people to be more active.

Still, the lack of what Reebok's director of social responsibility Kathleen Tullie calls "actionable or accountability standards" reduce the impact the guidelines can have, she says.

"There is no mechanism in place requiring kids to move during school and holding school’s accountable," says Tullie, who is founder and executive director of BOKS, a school-based fitness program. "We still prioritize the core academic subjects over the health and wellness of our children. This has to change."

Physician Brett Giroir is assistant secretary of health in the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS

Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Brett Giroir called the guidelines "truly a call for action."

Much more is known about the benefits of exercise since the guidelines were first released 10 years ago, Giroir said.

Back then, he said, HHS knew only that exercise helped reduce the incidence of breast and colon cancers. Now, it is known to help against six other cancers, including stomach and esophageal cancer.

It also helps reduce anxiety, blood pressure and Alzheimer's disease and improve brain function and learning.

President Trump issued an executive order in February to develop a national strategy to expand opportunities for kids to participate in youth sports, encourage regular physical activity, active play; and promote good nutrition. HHS says it plans to fund community programs that increase sports participation in the "coming months."

In this Monday, Feb. 2, 2015 photo, a participant jumps into the air as Carole Steinhauser, right, leads a Cutthroat Cardio class at a Crunch Gym in Miami Beach, Fla.Crunch's latest workout is modeled after the T.V. show "Cutthroat Kitchen".

Lynne Sladky, AP

Jim Baugh, who founded the fitness advocacy non-profit group PHITAmerica, says even the dire picture painted in the federal reports may be too optimistic. He wishes there was more focus on what schools - which regularly eliminate physical fitness in favor of teaching time - could do to address the problem.

"They're showing how bad America is, but it way be even worse," says Baugh, a former president of Wilson Sporting Goods. "The inactivity pandemic is getting worse, especially for low-income Americans and kids."

Russell Pate, a professor in the University of South Carolina's exercise science department who was also on the advisory committee, agrees schools need to take action.

The new guidelines urge schools and colleges to offer physical education, after-school sports and public access to school facilities after school and expanded intramural sports and other opportunity for campus recreation. Pate says he's "very hopeful" these actions will be "widely adopted over the next decade."

