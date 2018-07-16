WASHINGTON — Federal authorities unsealed charges Monday against a 29-year-old Russian national who is accused of seeking to infiltrate American political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, on behalf of the Kremlin.

Maria Butina was due in federal court later Monday following her weekend arrest in Washington.

The charges are not related to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rather, the case was announced by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, where federal investigators asserted Butina has been operating as a covert Russian agent since her arrival in August 2016.

The timing of the charging announcement, however, comes on the same day that a summit in Helsinki between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin put a spotlight on accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. After meeting with Putin, Trump accepted Putin's denials that Russia had interfered in the U.S. election. The president's comments prompted lawmaker outrage and the release of a rare statement from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats underscoring Russia's role.

"The FBI's investigation has revealed that Butina was working in the United States at the direction (of a Russian government official)," the court documents state, adding that both operatives sought to establish "back channel lines of communications."

"These lines could be used by the Russian Federation to penetrate the U.S. national decision making apparatus to advance the agenda of the Russian Federation."

Before Monday's action by federal authorities Butina's activities in the U.S.--along with Alexander Torshin, a Russian politician and a top official of Russia's central bank--have been the subject of several media reports about their attempts to cultivate political influence in the U.S.

Torshin is not named in the court documents made public Monday, but the "Russian official" described as Butina's co-conspirator matches Torshin's public profile as a former member of the Russian legislature who later became a top official at the Russian bank.

Together, prosecutors alleged, the two "planned to advance Moscow's long-term strategic objectives in the United States, in part, by establishing relationships with American political organizations, including the gun rights organization."

As part of the alleged "influence operations," Butina was directed by the Russian official to meet with U.S. politicians and candidates; attend meetings by special interest groups and report back to Moscow.

In a March 24, 2015 email obtained by investigators Butina referred to the gun rights group as "central" to conservative politics, noting that the group has been a sponsor of the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC.

Trump was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NRA’s spending in the 2016 election. The group spent more than $30 million to boost his candidacy and attack his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. The spending was remarkable at the time because few established conservative groups supported Trump’s unorthodox candidacy for the White House.

