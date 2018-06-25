A look at the new PC-24 private jet that can land on short runways
The PC-24 can handle small runways.
Landings on the PC-24 can seem rough but are actually quite smooth.
The PC-24 has eight seats.
The PC-24 is a private place that can land in many airports.
The PC-24 was first delivered by PlaneSense.
The PC-24 is the first of its kind in the USA.
The PC-24 can land pretty much anywhere.
PlaneSense has commissioned the first PC-24.
Taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.
The view from New York City from the new PC-24.
This is the inside of a PC-24.
Here is the inside of a PC-24.
This is the cockpit of the PC-24.
The PC-24 has can fly to most airports.
This is the PC-24 aircraft.
Te PC-24 leaves New York City.
A view of the PC-24, from the cockpit.
This is the view from a PC-24 flight from New York to New England.
PlaneSense

PlaneSense has been offering fractional ownership of aircraft for more than two decades.

But this year, it became the first company to offer a PC-24, an eight-seat private jet that can land on some of the shortest runways in the USA. It can get into the smallest airports in the country.

“We can get the closest to any destination while at the same time offering the speed and comfort of a mid-size or larger jet,” says George Antoniadis, the CEO of PlaneSense.

Fractional ownership of a jet involves people agreeing to share the costs of buying or leasing and operating an aircraft. PlaneSense has more than 41 total aircraft in its fleet, five of which are jets. It only has one PC-24, built in Switzerland by Pilatus, but expects to get more.

On a recent morning, the PC-24 took off from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport to Chatham, Mass., in Cape Cod.

It departed quickly and landed even more speedily. The aircraft can land anywhere, even on unimproved grass runways and mountainsides. It can land on runways as small as 2,800 feet vs. the usual 4,500.  

Private jet travel has become more accessible with ride-sharing companies such as Wheels Up.  

“It used to be you had a fleet of airplanes,” Antoniadis says. “Now you have a fleet of shares.”

At PlaneSense’s headquarters in Portsmouth, N.H. hundreds of pilots are being trained to navigate the aircraft. All the training is done in-house.

“We believe in controlling the whole process,” Antoniadis says.

The company has its own flight simulator. Pilots have to clock in about 1,200 hours. But Antoniadis says pilots also have to have personal skills.

"These are the people who see our clientele every day," he says. 

He sees fractional ownership as the way to fly for business and leisure travelers.

"This is the proof of private aviation," he says. "We can give access to that with a fraction of the cost."

The HA-420 HondaJet is an advanced light jet.
The HondaJet has been in production for less than two years.
THe HondaJet departs early in the morning from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.
THe HondaJet takes an early morning flight from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport to Ohio.
Two HondaJets fly by each other .
The HonfaJet now has 59 aircraft in service.
HondaJets have three 14-inch landscape displays and two touchscreen controllers that allow pilots to navigate better.They are developed by Garmin.
The HondaJet has a unique over the wing fuselage.
Honda makes both an Acura NSX and HondaJet private aircraft.
The HondaJet is manufactured in North Carolina.
Honda produces its jets in North Carolina.
The HondaJet has been about 30 years in the making.
The HondaJet has flown all over the world.
The HondaJet is a single pilot private plane.
Honda is producing private planes in addition to cars.
The Honda Heritage Center in Ohio tells Honda's story.
Honda started as a motorcycle manufacturer.
Honda started ass a car company.
The Honda Heritage Center in Ohio is open to the public for free.
Customers can watch their cars being manufactured at the plant in Marysville, Ohio.
Honda cars are made at the plant in Marysville, Ohio.
A robot paints the cars.
Much of the work on Honda cars is done not by robots, but by humans.
An engine on a Honda automobile is placed by humans, not robots.
Inspectors make sure Honda automobiles meet the company's criteria.
Humans vs. robots do much of the work on Honda cars.
The Marysville, Ohio, Honda facility spans 8,000 acres.
This is the second-generation Acura NSX.
Customers can test drive the Acura NSX on a track at Honda's facility in Marysville, Ohio.
Honda is planning to manufacture more HondaJets.
