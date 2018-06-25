History of Opryland theme park
01 / 75
Pete Kirby, center, better known as Bashful Brother Oswald, hooks up the trace chains for the groundbreaking of Opryland USA theme park June 30, 1970. Doing the groundbreaking honors are MacDonald Becket, left, of Welton Becket and Associates Architects of Los Angeles, National Life President William C. Weaver, Gov. Buford Ellington, Mayor Beverly Briley, and National Life and WSM Board Chairman Dan Brooks.
02 / 75
WSM President Irving Waugh, left, thanks Mrs. Edwin Craig, widow of the one-time board chairman of National Life & Accident Insurance Co., for accepting a plaque dedicated to her husband's long and devoted interest in the Grand Ole Opry during the groundbreaking of the Opryland theme park June 30, 1970. With Mrs. Craig is her son, C.A. Craig, a vice president of National Life.
03 / 75
Transforming the Pennington Bend site into a fabulous entertainment theme park and setting for the new Grand Ole Opry House is the province of Mike Downs, center, general manager of the Opryland complex; Doyle Wolfe, left, director of development; and Dick Kuegeman, director of operations, here Oct. 3, 1970.
04 / 75
Workmen of the 1970s reconstruct a town out of the 1870s along a street in Opryland U.S.A. theme park May 19, 1971.
05 / 75
From the river plain site on which the Dixieland courtyard is to be constructed, sits the New Orleans street scene of the Opryland U.S.A. theme park May 19, 1971.
06 / 75
G. Daniel Brooks, sitting right, chairman of National Life and Accident Insurance Co. and of WSM, Inc., and James F. Holt Jr., sitting left, of W.F. Holt and Sons, sign a contract for construction of WSM's new Grand Ole Opry House at Opryland U.S.A. Looking on Sept. 27, 1971 are John H. Tipton Jr., left, senior vice president of National Life; Irving Waugh, president of WSM; and Bud Wendell, Grand Ole Opry general manager.
07 / 75
Workmen lay ties and rails for a railroad that will be part of the new Opryland U.S.A. theme park, as the amusement center in the bend of the Cumberland River slowly nears completion Feb. 1, 1972.
08 / 75
The long-awaited completion date of Opryland USA must be drawing near as the parkâ??s rides undergo their trial runs April 10, 1972.
09 / 75
Forms are in place and concrete is being poured for the new home of the Grand Ole Opry at the Opryland theme park May 20, 1972. Although the park itself is finish and soon to open to the public, the Opry House is not scheduled for completion until the fall of 1973.
10 / 75
Irving Waugh, president of WSM Inc., looks across Opryland theme park's lake and carousel May 20, 1972 and envision the new Grand Ole Opry House scheduled to be completed in the fall of 1973. It was the need for a new home for the Opry that set the entire Opryland U.S.A. complex in motion.
11 / 75
Key figures Sam Fleming, left, president of NLT Corp.; WSM President Irving Waugh; Gov. Winfield Dunn; Tennessee Ernie Ford; William C. Weaver Jr., president of National Life & Accident Insurance Co.; and G. Daniel Brooks, chairman of the boards of directors of NLT, National Life and WSM Inc.; involved in the dedication of the Opryland theme park, stood together on the speaker's rostrum May 21, 1972. The large crowd of preview guest toured the new entertainment park after the ceremonies.
12 / 75
The Zoom-Flume ride means fun to this family visiting Opryland U.S.A. as the $28 million entertainment park officially opened it doors to the public May 27, 1972. The ride, consisting of hollowed-out logs conveyed in a trough of water, appeared to be the park's most popular.
13 / 75
Mr. and Mrs. Nile Bowman and their three children, Scott, 11, Danny, 10, and Ramona, 8, center, of Johnson City, Tenn., are welcomed as the one millionth visitors to the Orpyland U.S.A. theme park Aug. 16, 1972. Extending the welcome is William C. Weaver, back left, chief executive officer of National Life and Accident Insurance Co., and chairman-elect G. Daniel Brooks, right, of the boards of NLT Corp. and WSM Inc.
14 / 75
The construction of the $12 million new Grand Ole Opry House is starting to show it's shape on Aug. 22, 1972. The building is located near the already-thriving Opryland U.S.A. complex, top.
15 / 75
The highest beam in the superstructure of the new Grand Ole Opry House at Opryland USA theme park is raised into place, 105 feet above floor level Sept. 15 1972. An American flag waves from one end of the beam, and a tree sits at the other end.
16 / 75
After the last steel beam was put in placed last month, the new Grand Ole Opry House at Opryland U.S.A. is still on schedule as of Oct. 6, 1972.
17 / 75
Elizabeth Brown, 2, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Brown of Bellevue Road, feeds a park deer while sitting in her stroller Easter day April 22, 1973. Opryland will be open weekends until May 26, when it will open daily.
18 / 75
Joyce Cobb, right on stage, entertains an audience while leading Opryland U.S.A.â??s Dixieland band in a song April 22, 1973 during the first day of the amusement park'??s second season on Easter.
19 / 75
Paula Byers and Eddie Pruitt, front, hang on to each other while the rest of the cast rocks out to the strains of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," Aug. 17, 1973 at the performances of an original revue staged and written by the Opryland theme park employees. They hope to make a permanent thing out of their one-night-only performance.
20 / 75
Pat Palmer, 2, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Palmer of Huntsville, Ala., slurps his way through an ice cream cone to cool off in the 90-degree heat during a family visit to Opryland U.S.A. Park Aug. 26, 1973.
21 / 75
Naturalist Euell Gibbons checks out cattails as he foraged the Opryland U.S.A. park for edibles Sept. 21, 1973. The naturalist will give a lecture on edible wild foods at Opryland's American Music Theatre the next day.
22 / 75
Just inside the foyer's glass and oak front wall are concrete stairs leading to the balconies at the new Grand Ole Opry House now under construction at Opryland U.S.A. Jan. 12, 1974. The steps will be brick-sheathed and there will be heavy oak posts to support the bannister railing.
23 / 75
Irving Waugh, left, president of WSM, and Jack Stapp checks out the new 4,400-seat Opry House March 12, 1974 which will greet President Richard Nixon for the Grand opening March 16th.
24 / 75
Grand Ole Opry performers, family members and guest are checking out the new 4,400-seat Opry House March 12, 1964, which will greet President Richard Nixon for the grand opening March 16th.
25 / 75
Invited guests and fans packed the brand new $15 million Grand Ole Opry House March 16, 1974 as they wait for the start of the dedication ceremony.
26 / 75
After playing "Happy Birthday" for his wife, First Lady Pat Nixon, President Richard Nixon then plays "My Wild Irish Rose" for her during the dedication ceremony of the new Grand Ole Opry House March 16, 1974. President Nixon explains the she had an Irish father and was born on St. Patrick's Day.
27 / 75
Two-year-old Kathy Anne Cowall is fascinated enough by Opryland theme park June 20, 1974, but she just can't take the pace beyond a certain point. So what is more natural than a nap in the lap of mother, Mrs. John Cowall of Detroit.
28 / 75
A big brass band helps ring in the new season at the Opryland U.S.A. theme park with a parade April 19, 1975.
29 / 75
Only the roof of the Rudy's Farm Kitchen pavilion at the Orpyland theme park stands about the floodwaters May 15, 1975 that did an estimated $5 million worth of damage to the park.
30 / 75
Comedian Avery Schreiber, front, and his Magic Chicken plunge toward a splashing conclusion on the Flume Zoom ride at Opryland U.S.A. theme park Sept. 14, 1975 during taping of "Just for Fun," an NBC Television special for children. Behind them is actor Jerry Sroka, who supplies the chicken's voice on the program.
31 / 75
Sunny skies and mild temperatures help performers in Opryland theme park country music show entertain a standing-room-only crowd of visitors for the 1976 season opening April 10, 1976.
32 / 75
A giant banjo shakes the hand of Andy King, 6, one of Opryland theme park collective one millionth visitor for 1976. The rest of the one millionth family, parents Wayne and Colleen, brother Todd, 12, and sister Rhecia, 8, all of Huntingburg, Ind., look on July 17, 1976.
33 / 75
Visitors to Opryland U.S.A. theme park enjoy one of the newer rides at the entertainment complex on the first day of the 1977 season April 9, 1977. Opryland will be open weekends only until May 30, when it will be open seven days a week.
34 / 75
Professional pilot Don Clark of Greenville, Ky., thought the deserted Opryland theme park parking lot would make a swell place to land his plane while he went inside to buy Opry tickets April 12, 1977. Clark did get a police citation for his efforts, but at least nobody towed his plane away.
35 / 75
Vicki Sanders, left, and Ken Innis, both of Nashville, tote their winnings around Opryland on the theme park's opening day April 1, 1978. Sunshades and lightweight clothes were popular attire for many of the more than 10,000 who visited the park at the start of its seventh season.
36 / 75
Lighted up against the evening sky, the planes on the Barnstormer at Opryland theme park go round and round Aug. 10, 1978. The ride gives passengers the experience of flying in antique airplanes.
37 / 75
The sun shines through the silhouette of the Wabash Cannonball Sept. 7, 1978, one of the hot rides at the Opryland U.S.A. theme park.
38 / 75
Nathan Walker, left, 3, tries to cover up sister Naomi, who celebrating her 8th birthday, in the Great Balls of Fire attraction at the Opryland theme park March 29, 1980. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walker of Ft. Campbell, Ky.
39 / 75
At the Opryland theme park's Gospel Jubilee event, Troy Burns and Archie Watkins of The Inspirations demonstrate how the group earned its name May 24, 1980.
40 / 75
At the Opryland theme park's Gospel Jubilee event, Mary Rainey of Smyrna, Ga., enjoys the rhythmic music of The Inspirations May 24, 1980.
41 / 75
The Grizzly River Rampage, Opryland U.S.A. theme park newest multi-million attraction this year, draws a long line of people in the 91-degree weather June 8, 1981.
42 / 75
Two youngsters, part of the crowd that traveled to Opryland U.S.A. theme park for the first day of a new season March 27, 1982, listen to a country music show on a cool day. Opryland officials said they are hoping to see 2.25 million people file into the park before the season ends Oct. 31.
43 / 75
Doris King and James Gorin perform in the aisle during a show in the Jukebox Theatre at Opryland theme park May 25, 1982, which has started staying open seven days a week earlier this year than usual. Park officials said it has gone to a seven-day schedule because of heavy tourist traffic here as a result of the World's Fair in Knoxville.
44 / 75
Roy Acuff, relaxes on the veranda of his new home in the Opryland theme park April 21, 1983, built especially for him by Opryland officials. He looks forward to being in daily contact with fans visiting the park.
45 / 75
Richard Cowl acts as a swamp hermit Oct. 15, 1983, part of the legend of the Screamin' Delta Demon, a new ride for next spring at the Opryland U.S.A. theme park that will cost $3.7 million to build. The ride will be similar to a bobsled run, but it reaches a speed of 40 mph and chutes through a marshy, tree-filled ravine.
46 / 75
Auditioning for a role in Opryland U.S.A. theme park's 1984 productions, Caroline Johnson of Oak Ridge, show judges her best moves in a contemporary dance in Opryland's Acuff Theater Jan. 2, 1984. More than 7,000 people in 30 cities across America will audition for about 350 positions.
47 / 75
Opryland U.S.A. placed an ad in the March 30, 1984 issue of the Tennessean to promote the next day opening day at Opryland '84, where the "Opryland Stars Come Home."
48 / 75
John Haines, center, and Joyce Kelley, right, are swamped by some of the 70 stuffed bears, which he won at Opryland U.S.A. theme park before being asked to stop playing a game of skill Aug. 13, 1984. Tabitha Cain, 12, left, was one of many children to whom Gaines gave bears.
49 / 75
Rodd Sovar of Bristol, Tenn., practices his dance steps in a lobby of the Acuff Theater to music played by a cassette player Jan. 15, 1985. A steady stream of people hoping to be hired by Orpyland for it's upcoming 14th season of live stage shows at its theme park.
50 / 75
One of the sure signs of spring in Nashville is the opening of Opryland U.S.A. amusement park, and visitors line up to enter the gates for the first time March 20, 1985. The park, which hopes to attract more than 2 million visitors this year, kicked off its 14th season.
51 / 75
Jack Massey, left, chairman of the Winners Corp. and founder of the Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits fast food chain, is served the first meal of the day June 1, 1985 at the newest restaurant to open at Opryland U.S.A. Buck Hussung, center, hands sausage and biscuits to Massey while the manager of the restaurant, Julio Pierpaoli, serves the beverage.
52 / 75
Connie Doerr, left, gets a special welcome from a mime for being the 30 millionth visitor to Opryland U.S.A. theme part Aug. 15, 1986. Doerr, a secretary from Hermann, Mo., was making her first visit to the park at 10:57 a.m., when she became the winner of $1,000, two American Airlines round-trip tickets, a National Car Rental System voucher and a year's supply of Coke.
53 / 75
Californian Jody Inman gives his sister, Tiffany, 5, center, a lift while they wait to ride Chaos, the newest ride at Opryland theme park March 25,1989.
54 / 75
Stephanie Nadeau, center, and daughters Jessica, 12, and Kate, 6, of Nashville enjoy a break during their visit to Opryland theme park March 25, 1989, while the painted grizzly behind them looks like he wants a bite of their snack.
55 / 75
Friends and family members of Opryland employees got a chance to sample the joys of the theme park during its annual Family Day dress rehearsal Aug. 18, 1990. Sisters Lenore and Laura Rhoads get their thrills on the Wabash Cannonball roller coasters. The Rhoadses have another sister who works in the park.
56 / 75
Jessica Logan, left, 10, and Kathryn Logan, 6, both of Nashville, scream with delight on the Rocking Roller Coaster at Opryland theme park. The park opened for it 20th anniversary season March 31, 1991.
57 / 75
Phyllis Oglesby puts together the largest Goo Goo Cluster ever produced by Standard Candy Co. April 30, 1991, that will take the place of a birthday cake at ceremonies May 5, marking Opryland USA's 20th season. The 4.5-foot-wide candy bar, which required 25 pounds of chocolate, 20 pounds of marshmallow, 10 pounds of caramel and 10 pounds of peanuts, will be unwrapped the Acuff Theater plaza.
58 / 75
Joe the Clown entertains kids and parents at the Opryland theme park May 19,1991, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Joe, also known as Joseph Banker, a CPA in Memphis, was the first clown at the park 20 seasons ago.
59 / 75
Opryland theme park ended its season with fireworks and balloons during the grand finale at the Chevrolet Geo Theater Nov. 2, 1991. The park had 2 million visitors, down from 2.1 million last year.
60 / 75
One of a team of intrepid seamstresses, Paulette Hamilton makes alteration on a costume for the Opryland U.S.A. theme park musical, "For Me and My Gal" March 18, 1992.
61 / 75
Natalie Stovall, 10, right, auditions for the Opryland Kid's Club Show at the Roy Acuff Theatre April 6, 1992. Young performers will be cast for the first time in the Opryland theme park's 21-year history for the musical variety show. Stovall was chosen from the tryouts to return for a later audition.
62 / 75
Single Kayak paddler Scott Shipley, works the whitewater during a practice run on the Grizzly River Rampage at the Opryland theme park Nov. 12, 1994. Kayaker and canoers will paddle on the made-made whitewater for the Whitewater Nationals to be held September of 1995.
63 / 75
An arch is lifted onto the new Skycoaster ride at the Opryland theme park March 18, 1995. The ride simulates hang-gliding and skydiving.
64 / 75
Opryland patrons watch the Hangman zooms over their heads at the theme park Oct. 16, 1996.
65 / 75
Metro Firefighters work to help Opryland theme park patrons who were stuck 170 feet in the air on the rollercoaster ride The Hangman July 8, 1997.
66 / 75
The antique carousel occupies one of several lakes at the Opryland theme park complex Sept. 24,1997. The carousel was one of the first rides to be completed in the park.
67 / 75
Amanda Follis, of Greenbrier picks out a few Beanie Babies and loads her arms before heading to the check out counter Nov. 15, 1997. Opryland made available to the public more than 15,000 of the stuff animals along with other merchandise from their shops as they close down the theme park for good.
68 / 75
Workers remove a section of the Hangman Dec. 15, 1997, one of the newer rides at Opryland theme park as preparations are underway to start building Opry Mills, a shopping experience. The rides have been bought to be use in other parks around the country.
69 / 75
Louisa Spagnolo, rides crew leader, left, and Bobby Breese, supervisor of rides, move signs in the old Riverside Plantation Restaurant at the closed Opryland theme park Dec. 27, 1997. Opryland's signs go on sale at 4 p.m. Dec. 19.
70 / 75
As the sun sets on the last day of Opryland theme park, visitors enter to view Christmas in the Park and to shop for clearance bargains one last time Dec. 31,1997.
71 / 75
Old props still sit in the walkways at Opryland theme park Feb. 27, 1998, which closed on December 31st of last year. The park was deserted, and several rides had been dismantled, sold and taken out of the park.
72 / 75
The Tennessee Dept. of Transportation said they didn't take down the Opryland USA sign on Briley Parkway, here June 19, 1998, because Opryland USA isn't the theme park, but the whole complex.
73 / 75
George Huffman, who works part time at the gates of Opryland USA, said June 19, 1998 that very few people come in thinking that the theme park is still open.
74 / 75
Randy Youngblood with Youngblood Building Movers takes a picture of a building that is being moved from the former Opryland theme park to the river Oct. 12, 1998. The building will be the new General Jackson ticket office. The building is 600 tons and is moved at the rate of about two inches a minute. Walter Clinton with Hardaway Construction watches from a backhoe as he waits to do his part.
75 / 75
David Spears, 9, checks June 29, 2000 to see how tall he is now as his mother Cheri measures him 3 years after Opryland theme park closed and he missed his chance to ride the Screamin' Delta Demon because he was too short. He needed to be 48 inches and now he could easily make it at 54 inches but the park has closed and most of the rides have been sold to other parks across the country.
Jessica Logan, left, 10, and Kathryn Logan, 6, both of Nashville, scream with delight on the Rocking Roller Coaster at Opryland theme park. The park opened for it 20th anniversary season March 31, 1991.
Delores Delvin / The Tennessean

Opryland USA theme park closed more than 20 years ago, and it is still dearly missed by the Donelson, Tennessee, community. 

There are several Facebook pages today where people reminisce about the good times they enjoyed at Opryland. Here are five reasons why the park is missed:

1. 120-acre babysitter

Opryland opened in 1972. It was operated seasonally when school was out. It was during an era when parents were comfortable leaving their kids unattended. Opryland season passes were available, so parents would often drop their kids off at the park and leave them for the day. 

2. New attractions

Each year new musical shows, restaurants and — most importantly — rides were added to the park. The new attractions were promoted during the winter months, which elevated the anticipation level. It meant long lines for the new features at the start of each summer, but attendees didn't seem to mind.

Visitors to Opryland U.S.A. theme park enjoy one of the newer rides at the entertainment complex on the first day of the 1977 season April 9, 1977. Opryland will be open weekends only until May 30, when it will be open seven days a week.
Dale Ernsberger / The Tennessean

3. Summer jobs

Teenagers looking for part-time work in Donelson were usually limited to finding employment cutting grass, babysitting or working at fast food chains in the 1960s and early '70s. That all changed when Opryland opened, with hundreds of seasonal positions. Many of the gigs were filled by high school students, who not only earned extra money, but also developed new friendships with their co-workers.  

One of the sure signs of spring in Nashville is the opening of Opryland U.S.A. amusement park, and visitors line up to enter the gates for the first time March 20, 1985. The park, which hopes to attract more than 2 million visitors this year, kicked off its 14th season.
T.J. Hamilton / The Tennessean

4. Grooming ground

Aspiring musicians jumped at the opportunity to work in the shows at the park. They knew talent scouts would routinely check out the performances. The stages helped launch the careers for many local singers, artists and actors.       

 ► Nashville fixture turns 40: How Gaylord Opryland Hotel transformed Music City

Rodd Sovar of Bristol, Tenn., practices his dance steps in a lobby of the Acuff Theater to music played by a cassette player Jan. 15, 1985. A steady stream of people hoping to be hired by Orpyland for it's upcoming 14th season of live stage shows at its theme park.
P. Casey Daley / The Tennessean

► More: Metro Council passes $14M incentive package for Opryland water park

5. Another mall, seriously?

After Opryland closed in 1997, the announcement came that the park would be converted into a retail shopping mall. Opry Mills would replace it. This was not welcomed news for most Donelson residents. They already had 100 Oaks, Rivergate and Hickory Hollow malls nearby and CoolSprings was not too far away. Add to that, mall shopping had become increasingly less popular.

►Ms. Cheap's Guide to Summer 2018: 94 free things to do around Nashville

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter. 

Opryland hotel over the years
01 / 72
Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville is lit for the holidays after the annual Christmas lighting ceremony Nov. 18, 2010, kicking off the Christmas season and the hotel's grand re-opening after the devastating flood last May.
02 / 72
William C. Weaver Jr., left, chairman of NLT Corp., National Life and Accident Insurance Co. and WSM, Inc., shows a model of the proposed 615-room, $25 million Opryland Hotel complex to Metro Mayor Richard Fulton as E.W. (Bud) Wendell, general manager of Opryland and the Grand Ole Opry, and Irving Waugh, president of WSM, Inc., April 24, 1976.
03 / 72
Bright skies and sun, shown here March 20, 1977, have helped workers on the Opryland Hotel get ahead of schedule in spite of an unusually cold winter. The $25 million structure is expected to be complete by mid-August.
04 / 72
Some of those to be responsible for the commercial shops and businesses in the new Opryland Hotel gather at the hotel Oct. 1, 1977, to get acquainted and discuss common interests. From left, are A.J. Levy, Elizabeth Linneman, Carson Castleman, Tom Zobel, Tom Brownell, Mary Pugh and Janice Garcia.
05 / 72
Tom Douglas, a sophomore art student at Austin Peay State University, helps his art teacher, Max Hochstetler, Oct. 16, 1977, by putting some finishing touches on a wall-sized mural painting by Hochstetler inside the soon-to-open Opryland Hotel.
06 / 72
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the grand foyer of the new Opryland Hotel Nov. 15, 1977, which is scheduled to open Nov. 26. The hotel will offer 615 guest rooms and 54 suites with prices for a night ranging from $24 to $250.
07 / 72
A top-hatter Rex Holmes adds to the Opryland Hotel's distinctive atmosphere as he unloads baggage for guests registering during the hotel's official opening Nov. 26, 1977.
08 / 72
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wagner, left, and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Werthan and Walter Robinson chat during a party Dec. 19, 1977, to celebrate the opening of the new Opryland Hotel. Wagner is chief executive officer and chairman of the board of National Life and Accident Insurance Co. and Robinson is president of NLT Corp. The hotel officials hosted 3,500 invited guests to the new convention facility.
09 / 72
Siegfried Eisenberger, executive chef at the Opryland Hotel, with his award-winning chocolate sculpture of an Indian on horseback, chasing a buffalo April 13, 1979. The endeavor required 136 hours.
10 / 72
Opryland Hotel General Manager Jack Vaughn, left, shares the Four Star Award of the Mobel Travel Guide with a representative group of the hotel's employees April 19, 1980, to whom he gives credit for the hotel's success. They are, from left, maid Sarita Bradley, room agent Donna Groves, assistant chef Charles Birardi, waitress Jettie Collins, bellman Eddie Stuart, and doorman Herbert Hunter.
11 / 72
Conventioneers and tourists at Opryland theme park, by far the biggest tourist attraction in Nashville, inspect ceramic displays at an exhibition June 6, 1981, in the Opryland Hotel. Attendance at the park, although down last year, is up 8.2% this year.
12 / 72
This is a bird's-eye view of part of the sprawling Opryland complex July 1, 1983, on Briley Parkway, with the 1,068-room Opryland Hotel in the foreground and the Grand Ole Opry House and Opryland USA theme park in the background.
13 / 72
Mike Dimond, standing center, Opryland Hotel's vice president for marketing, supervises a banquet captains David Vaughn, left, and Levon Fisher serve construction workers of Hardaway Construction Co. Sept. 16, 1983, in a preview of a banquet celebrating completion of the hotel's new meeting and convention facilities. The banquet for 1,000 construction workers will be served the next night in the new facility.
14 / 72
Joan Lewis of Goodlettsville received a $1,000 prize from Opryland Hotel officials for naming "The Crystal Gazebo" Nov. 27, 1983. More than 13,000 entries were received in the contest to name the six-story structure of steel, which stands in the hotel's new conservatory.
15 / 72
The delicious array of goodies facing Beck Horton, left, of Memphis, is almost more than one can contemplate so she seeks the advice of Siegfried Eisenberger, executive chef at Opryland Hotel before making her decision Nov. 27, 1983. The spread is part of the hotel's "Afternoon Delight," a tea party held each Saturday, Sunday and holidays between 2 and 5 p.m.
16 / 72
Officials of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce join Bud Wendell, left, president of Opryland, U.S.A., in inspecting Opryland Hotel's cornerstone Jan. 20, 1984, which is to be laid later this year. Sydney Keeble, center, is the new chamber president, and Ken Roberts, right, is the outgoing chamber president.
17 / 72
Minnie Pearl, left, and Roy Acuff, center, honorary chairmen, are thrill with the food presented by waiter Lafayette Moore at the Opryland Hotel May 16, 1984. They are getting the first look at the food for the Gaylord Olympic Gala planned at the Opryland Hotel June 5th.
18 / 72
Opryland Hotel executive chef Siegfried Eisenberger, left, shows some of the inner workings of the hotel industry to Barbara Rathbun, conference coordinator for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and Joan Dixon, associate conference planner for United Way of America May 8, 1985. The two are among seven national association planners attending a seminar at the hotel. At right, is food service employee Marianne Clark.
19 / 72
Larry Banks, left, a laborer, and Don Owens, a carpenter with Hardaway Construction Co., work on the roof Feb. 13, 1987, on part of the $55 million expansion at the Opryland Hotel.
20 / 72
A helicopter airlifts a crate containing 10 of the 2,700 20-foot-square panes of glass that 25 workers are installing on the $1.5 million, one-acre skylight over the Cascades portion of the expansion at the Opryland Hotel July 18, 1987. The Cascades, scheduled for completion in May 1988,will include waterfalls, ponds and fountains surrounded by 829 new guest rooms plus a revolving lounge and restaurant. The expansion also includes an 18,000-square-foot ballroom, an addition to the exhibit hall, meeting rooms, shops, a new lobby and two swimming pools.
21 / 72
The massive Cascades, a two-acre water park included in a $55 million expansion at the Opryland Hotel, dwarfs two construction workers, at right, Nov. 12, 1987.
22 / 72
There was long wait in the brunch buffet line at the Opryland Hotel's 10th anniversary celebration Nov. 29, 1987, which saw 4,900 people take advantage of the all-you-could eat $5.95 meal. After an hour-and-a-half wait in line, Anna Easterling, 8, center, peers over the brunch choices as Ed Bean, right, makes sure he hasn't missed anything. An estimated 20,000 people also visited to preview the Cascades, a two-acre "interiorscape."
23 / 72
Laurie Schappert, right, reservation manager at the Opryland Hotel, interviews Shirley Jones, an applicant for a job as a reservations agent March 6, 1988, as the hotel prepares to open 824 new rooms.
24 / 72
Shirlee Lawrence, manager of the new Country Christmas shop in the Opryland Hotel, peers out from among some of the stuffed animals July 17, 1988, it stocks in addition to trims, ornaments, china and clothing.
25 / 72
Opryland Hotel guest Don Riggs of Ambler, Pa., does a 20-minute workout on a treadmill at the hotel's new fitness center June 18, 1989. The center, open to hotel guest only, also includes stationary bicycles and weight training equipment.
26 / 72
Tracy Woodard, Opryland Hotel airport room agent, works at the hotel's remote front desk at Nashville International Airport July 3, 1992. Customers only have to sign a registration card and pick up their room key when they get to the hotel.
27 / 72
Jim Williams, foreground, and David Smith install nets of Christmas lights on the magnolia trees lining the entrance to the Opryland Hotel July 29, 1992, in very advance preparation for this year's holiday season.
28 / 72
Tennessee State University marching band and costumed Opryland Hotel employees lead a parade Jan. 28, 1993, through the hotel's Chattanooga ballroom during a breakfast honoring more than 400 businesses that supply goods and services to the hotel. MCI Communications, which provides long-distance services for the hotel, was named "Supplier of the Year."
29 / 72
The $175 million expansion at the Opryland Hotel, shown here Aug. 26, 1994, will extend the sprawling complex out from the present structure toward the Cumberland River. About 1,500 construction jobs will be involved in the total project.
30 / 72
The $175 million expansion at the Opryland Hotel, shown here Aug. 26, 1994, will extend the sprawling complex out from the present structure toward the Cumberland River. About 1,500 construction jobs will be involved in the total project.
31 / 72
Workers from Freeman Decorating, pilot an already decorated Delta River boat inside the Opryland Hotel to a holding area Nov. 12, 1998. The decorated boats are part of the CBS All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade holiday special, which will feature the Opryland USA Aqua parade from inside the Opryland Hotel. Spectators are invited to view the taping on Nov. 14th.
32 / 72
Soap star Michael Park, left, and country music star Jo Dee Messina are host for Nashville portion of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade at Opryland Hotel Nov. 5, 1999.
33 / 72
President George W. Bush addressed the audience at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention Feb. 10, 2003 at Gaylord's Opryland.
34 / 72
Jeffery Zimmer of Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center walks among robotic dinosaurs April 8, 2003 waiting to be installed for "Diggin the Dinosaurs" exhibit which opens May 1- Sept.15 at Gaslight Theater at the Opry Plaza.
35 / 72
The Gaylord Resort flag at Gaylord Opryland flies at half-mast April 28, 2003 following the death of Edward L. Gaylord.
36 / 72
This dancing fountain, here Sept. 9, 2003, is one of the water features that Jon Hogue designed inside the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
37 / 72
The Radio City Rockettes began rehearsals Oct. 30, 2003 for their upcoming Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The production runs from November 20 through December 28 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
38 / 72
John Mclaughlin, left, and Bobby Hauger prepare a place to hang a Norman Rockwell oil painting that is estimated at $3 million May 11, 2004. The painting will hang with 322 Saturday Evening Post covers which are part of the Rockwell's America: Celebrating the Art of Norman Rockwell which opens May 15 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
39 / 72
Christmas lights are glowing Nov. 21, 2004 at Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
40 / 72
Tennessee Walking Horse World Grand Champion, The Black Night Shade, prepares May 24, 2005 to make an appearance at a news conference announcing a deal between Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association
41 / 72
Spa concierge Kristen McNamara, left, and Kristin Childress waits on customers June 24, 2005 at the concierge desk of the Relache, the new spa at Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
42 / 72
Richard Peterson, Maitre Fromager, displays some varieties of cheeses that he offers to customers at the Old Hickory Steakhouse at Gaylord Opryland.
43 / 72
Hotel patrons watch a boat as it passes underneath them at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Nov. 6, 2006. Gaylord Entertainment Co. is enjoying a strong 2006 and is considering expanding all of its hotels.
44 / 72
Angel Gwartney, as Divine, performs as a living vine on a promenade in the French Quarter-styled Delta area inside the Gaylord Opryland Hotel Nov. 9, 2006.
45 / 72
Rob Hatcher and his daughter, Gwenlyn, 4, of Bowling Green, Ky., take a Riverboat Cruise through Gaylord Opryland's Delta area Nov. 9, 2006.
46 / 72
Gaylord Opryland Hotel staff working in getting ready for Franklin High School prom at Gaylord Opryland Convention Center and Hotel on April 21, 2007.
47 / 72
Members of the Knights of Columbus line up to exit the Presidential Ballroom after attending Mass with Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone at the 125th annual Knights of Columbus convention at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel Aug. 7, 2007.
48 / 72
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone prepares to serve communion during Mass at the 125th annual Knights of Columbus convention at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel Aug. 7, 2007.
49 / 72
Adam Stewart, a farmer from North Carolina, right, works on his song as does Marc Kennedy, of Alabama, left, before their auditions for this year's Nashville Star TV show at Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center March 21, 2008.
50 / 72
Kim Kardashian of E! Network's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" shows off at the grand opening of Fuse Nightclub at Gaylord Opryland Resort July 13, 2008.
51 / 72
Parmesh Sharma, left, of Franklin, Tenn., watches his wife, Sara, and his 2-year-old son, Ari, while they attend the free music concert by "Sam & Ruby" during Poolapalooza at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center July 18, 2008.
52 / 72
John Hodge moves laundry from a washer to a dryer Sept. 5, 2008 in the laundry room of the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. The hotel is boosting energy conservation efforts and environmentally friendly practices in a bid to appeal to a growing number of eco-conscious consumers and reduce the bottom line.
53 / 72
Visitors to Gaylord's Opryland Hotel have a chance to see WSM 650 radio station, shown here April 1, 2009, as they broadcast from the hotel.
54 / 72
Workers in the Gaylord Opryland commissary prepare beef tenderloin pot pies Dec. 10, 2009 with roasted potatoes, pearl onions, root vegetables and red wine glaze served under a flaky pastry crust for Louise Mandrell's "Joy To The World" Christmas Dinner & Show.
55 / 72
Hundreds of hotel guests are evacuated out of the Opryland Hotel after hotel officials were concerned about the flooding in the area May 2, 2010.
56 / 72
Gaylord Opryland Hotel and parking lots, shown from the sky May 3, 2010, is covered in water and the water is reported to be still rising.
57 / 72
The Cascades portico of the Opryland Hotel had almost 10-19 feet of water after the Cumberland River flows over it banks May 3, 2010.
58 / 72
Gaylord Entertainment President David Kloeppel, left, and CEO Colin Reed held a press conference to give an update after the flood at Opryland Hotel May 7, 2010.
59 / 72
Workers make their way to the Garden Conservatory as air is circulated through tubes to control the humidity inside the hotel complex May 21, 2010. Workers continue the clean up of Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It could be up to six months before the flooded Hotel welcomes back guests.
60 / 72
Many of the plants have survived inside the Garden Conservatory area as workers continue the clean up of Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center June 2, 2010.
61 / 72
Laid-off Gaylord employees attend a "transition fair," where they learn about other jobs, get help from career centers and able to ask about their benefits June 11, 2010.
62 / 72
Renderings of how the Gaylord Opryland Hotel will look after being restored sit beside demolition that is still ongoing inside the Cascades during a press conference to inform the media as to the progress being made June 24, 2010.
63 / 72
Stylist Rikki Wichman is all smiles as she gets her job back at the Opryland Hotel Aug. 15, 2010. Workers or "stars" as they are referred to by management returned to the Raddison Hotel to fill out papers to be re-hired by the Opryland after May flood. Opryland is scheduled to re-open on November 15.
64 / 72
Workers continue to rebuild Gaylord Opryland Hotel Aug. 30, 2010 after the flooding in May.
65 / 72
Managers and supervisors greet job applicants at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Sept. 10, 2010.
66 / 72
A painter prepares a guest room overlooking the Garden Conservatory at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center Sept. 16, 2010.
67 / 72
Renovation continue in the Delta area Oct. 20, 2010 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel after the May flood.
68 / 72
The Cascades atrium, shown here Nov. 2010, has been renovated after the flooding at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
69 / 72
Workers take a lunch break outside the ballrooms Nov. 9, 2010 as they continue to rebuild Gaylord Opryland Hotel after the flooding in May.
70 / 72
Meeting planners from around the country walk through the Magnolia area toward the annual Christmas lighting ceremony at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville Nov. 18, 2010, kicking off the Christmas season and the hotel's grand re-opening after the devastating flood last May.
71 / 72
Workers continue tree removal and other structures within 20 feet of the floodwall around Opry Mills and Opryland Hotel Jan. 19, 2011. In the future a 500-year floodwall will replace the one that is in place now.
72 / 72
The Gray family of Mount Juliet, watch the Christmas lights as they are turned on at Opryland Hotel in Nashville on Nov. 17, 2011. From left are Dakota, 5, dad Eric, Jasmine, 9 months, mom Shawna, and Marley, 3.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com