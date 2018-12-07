havasupai
The recent arrest of a man in charge of a pack animal on the Havasupai Reservation has revived concerns of animal abuse in the remote southwestern reaches of the Grand Canyon.
About 200 tourists visiting the remote Havasu Falls area of the Grand Canyon were being evacuated via helicopter Thursday because of flash flooding overnight.

The area is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days, and the road leading to the trailhead was closed. Everyone was accounted for and no serious injuries have been reported, said Abbie Fink, spokeswoman for the Havasupai Tribal Council.

Visitors were moved Wednesday night from the campground that sits between Havasu Falls and Mooney Falls, south of Grand Canyon National Park, to the village of Supai, Arizona, about 2 miles from the campground. They spent the night in the community center and school, Fink said.

Brian Volk, a member of a Facebook group for hikers headed to the Havasupai area, said his wife, who works for the tribe and is in Supai, told him some hikers stayed behind to help.

"The hiking community has me speechless," Volk noted in a Facebook post. "Some of the hikers who went through the ordeal last night are offering to stay and help, rather than be evacuated. Imagine scrambling in fear for your life, losing your wallet, clothes, packs, sleeping in cramped conditions with only the clothes on your back. Then offering to stay and help."

The tribe said recent monsoon storms in northern Arizona caused two waves of flooding. 

About 7 feet of floodwaters hit Supai shortly before dark Wednesday and campers were moved then. A second wave hit at about 3:30 a.m. MST Thursday.

Eric Kremer of Auburn, California, posted four photos in his Facebook feed of brown waters spilling into what is usually a blue-green swimming hole. Tara Brewer of New York City posted video in her feed.

The waves of flood waters did not hit the village of Supai though some buildings have water damage, the tribe said. The Havasupai Tribal Cafe has electricity and has been open as usual.
 
Grand Canyon Caverns, a hotel on the way to the Havasupai trailhead, was providing breakfast to evacuees and use of showers and telephones, the tribe said. Some campers had to leave their backpacks behind.

Travelers with plans to visit Havasupai Campground, which requires reservations, and Havasu Falls in the next seven to 10 days will not be allowed to make the trip. The tribe asks visitors not to call its tourism office because the phones are being used for emergency services.

Travelers scheduled to visit when the canyon is closed will be given an option to rebook, Fink said. But details, including the timing of the rescheduled visit, are not yet available. 

The tribe's website warns about the potential for flash flooding this time of year.

Although floods can occur any time of the year, the monsoon season occurs from late June to well into August, lending to a high risk of flash floods, the website said.

"Flash flooding can occur without warning and without any rain where you are hiking," the website states. "If you hear the flood waters approaching or if you are caught in a rainstorm, climb to high ground immediately and wait until it clears.

"Do not enter the narrow part of the canyon where you might not be able to climb the canyon walls in the event of an unexpected flood."

Follow Dawn Gilbertson on Twitter: @DawnGilbertson

Hiking Havasupai: An Arizona treasure
01 / 42
The 10-mile hike out of Havasupai is significantly harder than the hike in on Nov. 3, 2016.
02 / 42
Lunch break on the hike to the Havasupai campground and waterfalls in northern Arizona on Nov. 1, 2016.
03 / 42
Anna Dahlquist and AZ Central travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson at Hualapai Hilltop, the trailhead to Havasu Canyon and the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 1, 2016.
04 / 42
The view from the start of the 10-miile hike to the famed Havasupai waterfall on Nov. 1, 2016.
05 / 42
The view from the start of the 10-mile hike to the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 1, 201.
06 / 42
Hikers share the trail with pack animals headed into and out of Havasu Canyon. Nov. 1, 2016
07 / 42
Gena McFarland and Carla Munson of Phoenix on the trail to the Havasupai campground and waterfalls on Nov. 1, 2016.
08 / 42
The hike to the Havasupai waterfalls includes different landscapes on Nov. 1, 2016.
09 / 42
This general store is the first store hikers come across on the hike to the Havasupai waterfalls. It is 8 miles from the trailhead.
10 / 42
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and friends on the trail to Supai. Nov. 1, 2016
11 / 42
The Supai branch of the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 1, 2016.
12 / 42
Havasupai Bible Church is in the village of Supai at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
13 / 42
Upper Navajo Falls is the first waterfall hikers see on the trail to the Havasupai campground. It's off the trail and easy to miss on Nov. 1, 2016
14 / 42
Havasu Falls is one of the most photographed spots on the trail to the Havasupai campground. Nov. 1, 2016
15 / 42
A perfect creekside camping spot at the mile-long Havasupai campground on Nov. 2, 2016.
16 / 42
Stunning Havasu Falls.
17 / 42
Heather McManus Dimitro, azcentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Anna Dahlquist on an early morning visit to Havasu Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
18 / 42
Table for two (or more) at Havasu Falls on the Havasupai Reservation in the Grand Canyon on Nov. 2, 2016.
19 / 42
Early morning at Havasu Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
20 / 42
Markers on the trail to the Havasupai waterfalls. It is a 10-mile hike to the campground.
21 / 42
Kelli Neil crawls through the cave that takes hikers to the ladder down to Mooney Falls.
22 / 42
Mooney Falls from above. Nov. 2, 2016
23 / 42
The trek down to Mooney Falls is challenging on Nov. 2, 2016.
24 / 42
Mooney Falls from a distance on Nov. 2, 2016.
25 / 42
The otherworldy blue-green water on the trail to the Havasupai waterfalls on Nov. 2, 2016.
26 / 42
Water abounds on the Havasupai hiking trails.
27 / 42
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Kelli Neil geting a caffeine fix in the village of Supai after an 8-mile hike.
28 / 42
Kelli Neil picked a perfect spot to pitch her tent at the Havasupai campground. Nov. 2, 2016
29 / 42
Breakfast at the Havasupai campsite. Nov. 2, 2016
30 / 42
The scenery is diverse on the trails to the Havasupai waterfalls in northern Arizona.
31 / 42
The campsites at the Havasupai campground are first come, first served.
32 / 42
Kelli Neil and Heather McManus Dimitro at the beginning of the hike out of Havasupai. The 10-mile hike out is significantly harder than the hike in.
33 / 42
The helicopter landing pad in the village of Supai. Visitors who don't want to hike in can take a helicopter or horse on Nov. 3, 2016.
34 / 42
One of the many water crossings on the hike to Beaver Falls.
35 / 42
Hikers must navigate this wooden bridge on the trail to Beaver Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
36 / 42
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson at the base of Mooney Falls.
37 / 42
The trek down to Mooney Falls involves a cave, a wet wooden ladder and chains. But the views are worth it on Nov. 2, 2016.
38 / 42
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson and Heather McManus Dimitro enjoy well-deserved fry bread after hours of hiking, and a detour up a waterfall.
39 / 42
Phoenix backpacker Kelli Neil at the base of Mooney Falls.
40 / 42
Room with a view at the Havasupai campground on Nov. 2, 2016.
41 / 42
AZCentral travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson begins the challenging descent to Mooney Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
42 / 42
One of the many water crossings on the hike to Beaver Falls on Nov. 2, 2016.
