Cruise ship tours: Inside the revamped Disney Wonder
Originally unveiled in 1999, Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder underwent a massive makeover in the fall of 2016.
At 83,308 tons, the Disney Wonder is relatively modest in size compared to some of the latest mega-ships. It holds just 1,754 passengers at double occupancy. With all berths filled, it can accommodate about 2,700.
The hub of Disney Wonder's top deck is its family-friendly Goofy's Family Pool area. The area is flanked by two whirlpools and a stage and dance floor.
The Goofy Family Pool area also is home to a giant, 24-foot-wide LED screen that plays current and classic Disney films throughout the day.
Teak tables and chairs can be found overlooking the water on Deck 9 near the main Goofy Family Pool.
Located just aft of Disney Wonder's two funnels on Deck 9 is a second pool area dedicated to children that was completely reinvented during the ship's makeover. Now called the AquaLab, it's home to a freshwater pool, water slide and watery play area.
One of the most notable new features on the top deck of the Disney Wonder is the AquaLab's spiraling water slide, Twist 'n' Spout.
The Twist 'n' Spout water slide begins at the back of one of the Disney Wonder's two funnels.
The Twist 'n' Spout water slide ends in a long yellow run on Deck 9.
The AquaLab features squirting pop jets and other watery features that were added during the ship's makeover.
Dory's Reef is a protected area of the AquaLab reserved for the smallest toddlers.
One of the many kid-friendly touches on the Disney Wonder is the rack of children's life jackets available for use at the AquaLab pool area for no extra charge.
Located near the back of the Disney Wonder is a third pool zone called Quiet Cove that is for adults only.
Quiet Cove has a four-foot-deep main pool and two whirlpools.
Quiet Cove is reserved for passengers who are at least 18 years old.
The whirlpools in the Quiet Cove area are covered for protection from the sun.
The Quiet Cove pool area has an elegant feel that comes in part from its rows of upscale lounge chairs with plush cushions.
Located at Quiet Cove, Signals is an adults-only outside bar.
Signals offers a range of beers on tap including Blue Moon.
Just around the corner from the Quiet Cove pool is the Cove Cafe, a specialty coffee outlet.
Cove Cafe serves up hand-made espresso drinks as well as alcoholic drinks.
The bases of Disney Wonder's two crown-topped funnels are inspired by the triple stacks of the famed, 1930s-era SS Normandie.
At the very front of Disney Wonder is the Wide World of Sports Deck, which features a basketball court.
Open space at the top of the Disney Wonder on Deck 10 offers rooms for lounge chairs.
Just off the AquaLab kiddie pool area is a small quick-serve food outlet called Daisy's De-Lites. It offers paninis, salads and fruits during the day.
One of the most popular spots with children on Deck 9 is Eye Scream, which dispenses soft serve ice cream available at no extra charge.
The hub of Disney Wonder's interior is the Lobby Atrium, which underwent a major transformation during the ship's 2016 makeover.
The overhaul of the Lobby Atrium included the removal of one of its two sweeping staircases and the addition of a new chandelier.
The Lobby Atrium still is home to the Disney Wonder's iconic statue of Ariel from the Disney movie The Little Mermaid.
The new chandelier in the Lobby Atrium takes its inspiration from the flower that Ariel from Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' wears in her hair. Nods to the movie run through the Lobby Atrium space.
A comfortable seating area is located at the base of the Lobby Atrium along a wall of giant porthole windows.
A small seating area is located on Deck 4 overlooking the Lobby Atrium.
Disney Wonder's largest public space, the 977-seat Walt Disney Theatre has unobscured sight lines and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.
Just outside the Walt Disney Theatre is Preludes Bar, a semi-circular alcove where passengers gather before shows.
Located on Deck 5, the 278-seat Buena Vista Theatre shows Disney animated and action movies throughout the day, many in 3D.
Located on Deck 3 between two of the Disney Wonder's three main restaurants is the Promenade Lounge.
Home to live entertainment, the Promenade Lounge has a small stage and dance floor.
Open to families with children, the Promenade Lounge also features seating along large circular windows overlooking the sea.
Located on Deck 4, Animator's Palate is one of three 'rotational' dining venues where passengers share the same table with the same wait staff each night in a different restaurant.
Disney Wonder's Animator's Palate now is home to the same Animation Magic show found on other Disney ships.
Animator's Palate received significant upgrades during the Disney Wonder's makeover although the basic look remains the same.
Passengers draw figures on place mats at Animator's Palate that then appear on wall screens during the Animation Magic show.
One of the biggest changes during the makeover of the Disney Wonder was the addition of Tiana's, a restaurant that takes its inspiration from the movie The Princess and the Frog.
Tiana's has a New Orleans supper club vibe and features live music from a band playing jazz, blues and swing.
Occupying the space that formerly housed the Parrot Caye restaurant, Tiana's now has a stage for live music.
Designed to appeal as much to adults as to kids, Disney Wonder features an adult-only entertainment district called After Hours.
Giant portholes with seating line a stretch of Deck 3 in the After Hours area.
Filling up more than a third of Deck 3, the After Hours area includes a revamped nightspot called Azure.
Taking its inspiration from the sea, Azure features wave-like wall and ceiling decor.
The stylish bar at Azure.
Also part of the adult-only area is the Cadillac Lounge, which received a significant overhaul during the Disney Wonder makeover.
Home to live piano music nightly, the Cadillac Lounge offers Cadillac-themed furnishings.
Little touches in the Cadillac Lounge include side tables shaped like tires.
The bar in the Cadillac Lounge.
After hours features a new English-style pub called The Crown and Fin.
The Crown and Fin serves up a wide range of beers as well as other drinks.
Located on Deck 4, the D Lounge is a nightclub and entertainment area that is open to the entire family.
Revamped during the Disney Wonder makeover, the D Lounge features games and activities during the day.
The D Lounge has a small stage and dance floor.
Disney Wonder also has an extra-charge, adults-only Italian eatery called Palo.
Located on Deck 10, Palo is open for brunch and dinner for a cost of $30 per person.
Venetian ceramics lines the entryway to Palo.
In addition to its three main restaurants, Disney Wonder has a casual buffet eatery called Cabanas on Deck 9 just outside the AquaLab kiddie pool area.
Cabanas is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
A signature of Disney ships is complimentary sodas available in the Cabanas eatery as well as at a station near the ship's pools.
Art Nouveau flourishes on the Disney Wonder extend to its elevator banks.
A Mickey hand signals the floor location for elevators on the Disney Wonder.
Like other Disney ships, Disney Wonder has a lovely, teak-lined promenade that wraps all the way around the vessel.
Disney Wonder's promenade features traditional teak lounge chairs topped with comfortable cushions.
The Disney Wonder was built near Venice, Italy by Fincantieri, an Italian state-owned shipbuilding company that has built dozens of cruise ships in recent years.
Cabins on the revamped Disney Wonder have been redesigned with new, nautical decor and more usable space, including elevator bed frames that provide space for storing empty luggage.
In keeping with Disney Wonder's family focus, many of the cabins on the ship include large sofas that can convert into an extra bed.
Balcony cabins on the Disney Wonder cabin feature a sitting area with a television.
Balcony cabins on Disney Wonder have a desk area with a deck phone that can be used around the ship.
Nightstands in cabins feature flexible electrical outlets that can accommodate both U.S.- and European-style plugs.
Sketches for classic Disney films such as Pirates of the Caribbean are among the art in Disney Wonder cabins.
In another family-friendly twist, most cabins on Disney Wonder have two bathrooms.
In addition to a bathroom with a sink and toilet, there is a bathroom with a sink and tub/shower.
The dual bathroom structure allows multiple members of larger families to get ready in the morning at the same time.
Concierge cabins and suites on the Disney Wonder come with upgraded Elemis toiletries.
A built-in hair dryer is one of the amenities found in cabin bathrooms.
Disney Wonder cabins have large, built-in wardrobes.
Built-in wardrobes in Disney Wonder cabins feature space for hanging clothes, a safe and life jackets.
Disney Wonder cabins have miniature refrigerators that are not stocked.
The makeover of the Disney Wonder included a major overhaul of the ship's Oceaneer Club for children. Among the additions: A new area called Marvel Super Hero Academy.
The Marvel Super Hero Academy area will feature appearances by such Marvel characters as Black Widow.
The Marvel Super Hero Academy area also features displays of iconic Marvel objects.
Also new at the Oceaneer Club is a 'Frozen'-themed area called Wandering Oaken's Trading Post.
An animated Oaken sometimes makes appearances in the window to the sauna at the back of the Wandering Oaken's Trading Post.
Among little touches in the Wandering Oaken's Trading Post are little wooden figures of Anna and Elsa from the movie 'Frozen.'
Oceaneer Club also has a two-story area themed to the Disney-Pixar movie 'Toy Story' called Andy's Room.
Andy's Room has a slinky-themed slide and other larger-than-life features.
Another area of the Oceaneer Club is themed around Disney stories.
It's a Small World Nursery on Deck 4 is open to children ages three months to three years.
Located on Deck 9 near the main pool areas, Edge is a club exclusively for tweens.
Also getting an upgrade during the overhaul of the Disney Wonder was the Senses Spa & Salon.
The Senses spa offers 13 treatment rooms including three designed for couples.
Couples treatment rooms on Disney Wonder include a sitting area with whirlpool that overlooks the ocean.
The Senses spa has a full-service salon that includes a barber area for men.
Professional studio sessions can be arranged for families and groups at Shutters, the Disney Wonder's portrait studio on Deck 4.
Kiosks on Deck 4 display photos taken by ship photographers that can be purchased during a sailing.
A pair of shops loaded with Disney merchandise can be found just outside the Walt Disney Theatre on Deck 4.
Princess outfits are among the offerings at Mickey's Mainsail, one of the shops on Disney Wonder.
Clothing, toys and other souvenirs also are available at the Disney Wonder shops.
Gyro, hamburgers and brats to go are on offer on Disney Wonder's top deck at Boiler Bites.
Pizza also is an option on the top deck of Disney Wonder at Pinocchio's Pizzeria.
Located near the Goofy's Family Pool on Deck 9 is Sulley's Sips, which serves up smoothie's for an extra charge.
Disney Wonder has self-serve lauderettes on several cabin decks.
Detergent is available for $1 a box at the self-serve lauderettes on the Disney Wonder.
The Disney Wonder
Disney Cruise Line

Officials at Port Canaveral in Florida, one of the world's busiest cruise ports, expect Disney Cruise Line to increase its presence as the company expands its fleet from four to seven ships.

To get ready, port commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with a study of how to upgrade Disney's Cruise Terminal 8 and the nearby Cruise Terminal 10 — a terminal that now is used primarily by Norwegian Cruise Line.

Disney's two largest ships — the 2,500-passenger Disney Dream and 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy — currently are based at Port Canaveral year-round. In recent years, one of its smaller ships — either the 1,754-passenger Disney Magic or 1,754-passenger Disney Wonder — also has been based at Port Canaveral during the winter sailing season before moving to another port at other times of the year.

But with Disney planning to add new ships in 2021, 2022 and 2023, Port Canaveral Chief Executive Officer John Murray told port commissioners that the port needs to be ready to host one of those new ships.

Disney's "intention, longer-term, is to add another full-time vessel to the port, home-ported," Murray told port commissioners. "So we'll have more activity than Terminal 8 can handle."

Port Canaveral is an attractive cruise port for Disney because it is the closest port to the Walt Disney World theme park complex in the Orlando area. Many Disney Cruise Line passengers combine their cruises with a visit to Disney World.

Disney's Cruise Terminal 8 at the port is Port Canaveral's smallest and oldest major terminal. 

"Their terminal hasn't had a significant upgrade since 1998," Murray said. "With the newer ships, there is a desire to refresh the facility, and bring it up to current standards."

Cruise Terminal 10 comes into play as well, Murray said, because, in the future, Disney is likely to regularly have two ships in port on the same day, necessitating the need for two ship berths.

Disney Cruise Line in March 2016 announced plans to add two ships to its four-ship fleet — one in 2021, the other in 2023. In July 2017, Disney announced plans for a third new ship that will go into service in 2022.

Disney has not announced where those ships will be based.

Disney is one of Port Canaveral's four major cruise lines. The others are Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.

Bill Crowe, the port's senior director of facilities, construction and engineering, said port officials are "obviously, very excited" about the project and the anticipated expansion of Disney's presence.

"Disney is a great partner to work with," Crowe said. "They're a great partner for the port, and they do things 'the Disney way,' so we're really excited to be a part of that."

Port commissioners on Wednesday approved a purchase order authorizing Bermello Ajamil & Partners Inc. of Miami to prepare the feasibility study costing up to $190,542, related to upgrades to Cruise Terminals 8 and 10. C&S Engineers and RS&H Engineers also will work on the project.

The study will include cost estimates for the project.

Crowe said the study will take two to three months.

Crowe said one challenge will be how to make Terminal 10 look like a Disney terminal when a Disney ship is docked there and look like a Norwegian terminal when a Norwegian ship is docked there. 

Crowe said that likely will be accomplished through use of LED display monitors that can be modified quickly.

Crowe said Port Canaveral and Disney Cruise Line officials plan to meet later this week to further discuss the cruise terminal project. The port and Disney started preliminary discussions of this project about three months ago, he said.

"They're very hands-on, obviously," Crowe said. "We welcome that."

This story originally appeared at Florida Today, part of the USA TODAY Network. 

