Fireworks to mark the Fourth of July holiday explode as fans sit on the outfield grass of Coors Field after a baseball game Tuesday in Denver.
David Zalubowski, AP Images

Fireworks, food and family: Get the most out of the Fourth of July

Happy birthday, America! Looking to show your love for the red, white and blue? Here's what you need to know to make the most out of your holiday week:

Heat, humidity and perhaps rain on these parades

Across the nation, high temperatures, humid air and thunderstorms are anticipated, possibility putting an end to outdoor Fourth of July festivities and fireworks for some. For northern states such as Minnesota, the upper Midwest and western portions of Wisconsin, severe thunderstorms are a high possibility — and will be accompanied with large hail and damaging winds. From the Rockies to the East Coast, temperatures in the 90s are predicted, with highs of 100 degrees in the Desert Southwest. While temperatures along the West Coast and into the Northwest will range from the 60s to 80s, humidity is expected to remain in form control of the Plains all the way to the East.

Or just stay inside to watch these shows and movies

July Fourth is big for America. And for Hollywood. Once you get your fill of sparklers and corn on the cob, here's our movie viewing guide for every mood you might find yourself in. And here's what you can binge-watch from home, whether you are a war-movie buff or you're looking for some fireworks.

Rescuers start to teach boys trapped in Thai cave to dive

Rescue workers assisted by Thai navy SEALs started teaching some members of a young soccer team and their coach how to swim and dive Wednesday, more than a week after they became trapped in a cave in northern Thailand. The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach, have been stranded deep inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province for 12 days. They disappeared after they went exploring after a soccer game on June 23 and were found by rescue divers late Monday. But risky conditions, challenging terrain and heavy rains forecast for the weekend have complicated plans to safely extract them.

Stars headline action-packed Wimbledon round

Wimbledon rolls on Wednesday at the All England Club with several marquee names in action. The women’s draw sees both Williams sisters in action as No. 9 seed Venus Williams takes on Alexandra Dulgheru (8 a.m. ET) while No. 25 seed Serena Williams faces Viktoriya Tomova (12:30 p.m. ET). Fellow American Madison Keys, in the No. 10 spot, leads off by taking on Luksika Kumkhum at 6:30 a.m. ET. The big highlight on the men’s side is, who else, No. 1 Roger Federer. The defending champion takes on Lukas Lacko at 10 a.m. ET. 

