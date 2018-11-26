Here's the main thing to know about Frogmore Cottage, the new home of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan and their baby expected in the spring: It's 25 miles away from noisy London and from nosy paparazzi.

That could the leading reason for the surprise announcement Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to the "cottage" next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child and a new great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II.

Privacy, which has long been a preoccupation for Harry, may be key to Frogmore Cottage's appeal. It's located on the lush, 35-acre Windsor Castle Home Park estate and thus is within a tight security zone around the castle where the queen usually spends most weekends.

Prince Harry receives flowers from a girl upon his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda airport in Lusaka, Nov. 26, 2018, at the start of a two-day visit to Zambia

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Kensington Palace did not disclose how Harry and Meghan came to take possession of their new digs but since all such royal properties are under the control of the queen, it is likely she gifted it to them.

Harry, who on Monday started a two-day good-will visit to Zambia in Africa, and Meghan (she stayed home) have lived at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds since their engagement was announced in November 2017, but it's too small for a growing family: It's little more than a two-bedroom flat.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Plus, some of Kensington Palace is regularly open to the public, which might be a reason why Harry and Meghan want to move away from it and from brother Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

Duchess Meghan of Sussex rubs her baby bump during visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21, 2018 to celebrate the success of their cookbook.

CHRIS JACKSON/ AFP/Getty Images

"Frogmore Cottage will be ideal for privacy which Harry and Meghan set such store by for obvious reasons," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told USA TODAY. "William and Kate will one day be King and Queen Consort; Harry as sixth in line to the throne has freedoms which together with Meghan he will want to exploit."

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter tweeted a picture of the cottage and his delight that Harry and Meghan will move there.

"Pleased to see The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to Frogmore Cottage Windsor next year. It's set in a delightful location, safe and secure - away from prying eyes - and lots of space to bring up a family. The only downside - aeroplanes in and out of Heathrow," he tweeted.

Pleased to see The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to Frogmore Cottage Windsor next year. It's set in a delightful location, safe and secure - away from prying eyes - and lots of space to bring up a family. The only downside - aeroplanes in and out of Heathrow, pic.twitter.com/qokGYpr0Bj — Dickie Arbiter (@RoyalDickie) November 24, 2018

Will and Kate also lived in Nottingham Cottage and brought their first baby, Prince George, 5, home to the apartment. But they soon moved into a sprawling 20-room home in the main palace, once occupied by the late Princess Margaret and known as Apartment 1A, which is their London base. They now have three children, including Princess Charlotte, 3, and baby Prince Louis, born in April.

Harry and Meghan, too, were expected to move into a similar large apartment nearby to his brother's at the palace but plans changed after the couple returned from their three-week tour last month of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The palace announcement offered only a cryptic explanation: "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. (Their) official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Translation: Windsor Castle, specifically St. George's Chapel, is where Harry and Meghan's spectacular wedding took place on May 19. Frogmore House, on the Windsor estate, is where they posed for some of their engagement photos in November. And Frogmore House is where Prince Charles the Prince of Wales hosted a sit-down dinner reception for his son and new daughter-in-law following the wedding.

More: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to move from London to suburbs ahead of first child

More: Royal wedding: Everything we know about the evening reception

More: 11 burning questions about the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding

Harry and Meghan are known to be taken with the Frogmore estate and gardens, which is why they chose it for the engagement photos where Meghan is wearing a $75,000 Ralph & Russo couture gown as they posed on the steps to the house. They are believed to have had a summer picnic on the grounds before the engagement.

Frogmore House is a 17th-century manor about a mile from the castle in the town of Windsor in the London exurbs. It's best known as a former royal family residence, and is open to the public only three times a year.

Prince Harry Duchess Meghan of of Sussex leave Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.

STEVE PARSONS/ AFP/Getty Images

Frogmore is also the site of the Royal Burial Ground, the cemetery that surrounds the Royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

(Also buried there are the Duke and Duchess of Windsor – the ex-King Edward VIII who abdicated his throne in 1936 to marry another American divorcée, Wallis Simpson, earning both of them estrangement from the royal family until their deaths.)

But the two-story Frogmore Cottage, located north of the house in a marshy area near the Thames River, is different. It's not really a "cottage," if the term is defined as a small house; it's more like the term used to describe the robber baron mansions built in Newport, Rhode Island, in the late 19th century.

Most recently, Frogmore Cottage was used to house royal staff in a half-dozen apartments. It's now going to be refurbished to create a five-bedroom home for Harry and Meghan, plus the baby and granny Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, who is expected to visit frequently from Los Angeles.

Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, used the cottage as a country retreat for her and her unmarried daughters starting in the 1790s. Queen Victoria had breakfast at the cottage in the summer of 1875 and reported an "immense" number of frogs, which she found "quite disgusting," according to one of her letters.

Over the years, various royals and royal staffers of note have lived at the cottage, including Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent, and Victoria's Indian servant and language teacher, Abdul Karim, as seen in the 2017 movie "Victoria & Abdul." Later, Grand Duchess Xenia, a royal relation in exile from her native Russia, stayed there in the 1920s after the Russian Revolution.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shows his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the ropes during the traditional royal carriage parade during Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 9, 2018. Duchess Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the shoulder portrait collar top and midi pencil skirt paired with a Philip Treacy saucer-shaped fascinator hat. Duchess Meghan was positioned right behind Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping The Colour parade and traditional air force fly-past. Duchess Meghan is getting her royal wave right as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremonies on June 9, 2018. Duchess Meghan joined her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on the balcony. The entire royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade. In this picture, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen with the queen, her son, Prince Andrew of York, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William, and one of the queen's great-granddaughters, Savannah Phillips. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171454 ORIG FILE ID: 970405304 Duchess Meghan smiles as she attends her first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22, 2018. It was her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan, make their royal debut as a couple at their first engagement, a garden party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate his father, Prince Charles, and his charitable endeavors. in London on May 22, 2018. Duchess Meghan wore a blush pink frock with sheer shoulders by Goat, plus the saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, for the garden party. Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she posed with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, on the palace porch before descending to the garden party. Duchess Meghan, an American former actress, holds on to her hat at the garden party. She's getting used to the proper wearing of hats, a crucial royal accessory. Prince Harry, dressed in a morning coat, and his bride, Duchess Meghan, hold on to each other as they greet guests at the palace garden party, Mary 22, 2018. At the end of the garden party, a reassuring back pat from Duchess Meghan for her new husband, Prince Harry.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com