Good news for gadget lovers running low on cash: Your local dollar store has a growing selection of consumer electronics.

OK, so don’t expect to walk out with a wireless speaker or touch-screen tablet, but you might just be pleasantly surprised at what you can buy with loose change found in your pocket or purse.

So long as you have reasonable expectations when it comes to quality and longevity, you can’t go wrong with many of these $1, $2 or $3 items.

To help take the guesswork out for you, the following are a few of the best bargains found while rummaging through store chains such as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99¢ Depot and Dollarama (in Canada).

Be aware, however, not all stores have the same products. Plus, you might find a very similar one under a different brand name.

You’ll find dozens of earbuds at your local dollar store but the Maxell Wrap’d were one of the best tested.

Now hear this

For just a buck, the gray and yellow Maxell Wrap'd Earbuds sounded remarkably good when connected to a smartphone and tablet, not to mention they’re comfortable, durable and feature a built-in microphone to take calls (though there isn’t a button to activate a personal assistant, mind you). The 4-foot “flat wire” cable eliminates tangling, plus included with the earbuds is a soft, rubberized silicone case to conveniently wrap the cable around when not in use. Also in the package are different-sized ear tips to give you a perfectly snug fit.

Perfect for selfies with this ‘dollar store’ purchase from Tech-1. You might find a few different selfie sticks to choose from.

Say cheese

Available in black, blue or pink, the Tech-1 Monopod ($2 to $3) is an extra-long “selfie stick” that expands from 7 inches while collapsed to nearly 40 inches when extended. Simply snap in your smartphone or point-and-shoot camera into the spring-loaded adaptor – which can hold larger phones, too, such as the iPhone XS Max – and then use a wireless shutter or the phone’s timer to take wide group shots. Other features include an adjustable two-way tilt knob, hand strap and standard-sized tripod port on the bottom of the stick to add onto an additional tripod, if desired.

If you can’t afford a Fitbit, the Step Gear is an inexpensive pedometer for your wrist.

Step it up

Don’t want to blow your budget on a Fitbit or Apple Watch? For just $3, you can pick up the Step Gear Pedometer, a small wrist-mounted activity tracker that counts your steps, tracks your distance and estimated calories burned – and displays it on the small LCD screen (along with the time, too). Available in multiple colors and with an adjustable strap, this inexpensive pedometer includes an AG4 battery (already in the tracker). Simply press the small, silver “Mode” button to get going.

Read in the dark with this $1 clip-on LED booklight from GE.

See the light

Unless you own a tablet or e-reader with a backlit screen, reading an ebook or paper book in bed can be an issue because you’ll need to turn on a lamp – which might disturb a partner. Instead, I found a GE LED Book Light for just one buck. Available in blue, pink, green and other colors, simply clamp it onto your e-reader, paperback or hardcover, and flick the switch to illuminate the page. This adjustable book light includes a 10,000-hour LED bulb, the company says.

Secure your place with this magnetic alarm system for doors and windows, emitting a 90db alarm if activated.

Alarming gadget

As the name suggests, Window and Door Alarm ($1) is a small device that can notify a homeowner of a possible break-in. Peel off the sticky adhesives on the back of this two-part alarm, press it up against the opening of a door, window or cabinet and flick the switch to turn it on. Now, should the two pieces of the magnetic device become separated, a piercing 90-decibel alarm will sound. Three alkaline watch batteries (LR44) are required – but included – to operate this no-name product from Dollar Tree.

Not Bluetooth, but this cute speakers doubles as a compact mirror for applying make-up.

Purse play

Doubling as a clamshell compact used to apply makeup, the Hype Compact Speaker is also an external speaker for your favorite audio device, such as a smartphone, tablet or music player. While it’s not a Bluetooth wireless speaker, it includes a custom 2-foot cable that plugs into the source and has an integrated USB connector to juice up the rechargeable battery, when needed. Stereo sound quality is surprisingly loud.

Power up

Not only can you pick up an eight-pack of Sunbeam-branded AA batteries for $1, you can also pick up a battery tester for that price, too. Determine if your batteries need replacing or charging with the Sunbeam Battery Tester that can test AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V batteries, via the topside sensors. Three red lights on the face of the unit tell you if the power status of your batteries, ranging from 20 percent to 100 percent. If the battery is dead, no LEDs will light up. Naturally, this product requires batteries, too (three AG13 watch batteries), but they're included.

