The Gateway Arch gets a major overhaul

The new entrance, as seen from the top of the Gateway Arch, is one of several updates to the iconic monument complex.

Gary Garth for USA TODAY

ST. LOUIS — After helping spearhead a $380 million project to retool one of the world’s most iconic monuments, Eric Moraczewski would like to make one thing clear.

“We didn’t touch the arch,” said Moraczewski, executive director of the Gateway Park Foundation, describing the City River Arch Project that guided the makeover of the 91-acre Gateway Arch National Park which borders downtown St. Louis and the Mississippi River. “What we did is improve the environment around it.”

The grand opening is scheduled for July 3.

“The Gateway Arch is a monument that is known around the world as one of the great monuments that has ever been built,” Moraczewski added. “We weren’t here to touch our great historical architectural feat.”

They touched nearly everything else, and visitors will reap the benefits.

The Gateway Arch National Park, which partly overlays the footprint of the original French settlement from the mid 1700s, was known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial from its establishment in 1935 until the name was changed earlier this year.

The 630-foot stainless steel-clad arch, which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen in the 1940s and completed in 1965, dominates the national park site. But it is hardly the park’s only attraction. The multi-million dollar upgrades and improvements includes a new entrance into the arch, an expanded museum and sweeping landscape changes.

An expansive green space now stretches from the arch to the Old Courthouse, another St. Louis landmark. The courthouse was built in 1839 and — like the arch today — dominated the city skyline. It rose to legal fame as the beginning point for the Dred Scott case, which was eventually decided by the U. S. Supreme Court and helped propel the county into the Civil War. A statue of Dred and Harriet Scott is located near the courthouse steps.

The arch and courthouse were always part of the memorial park complex. But until the recent renovations they were separated by Interstate 44 and its roaring traffic.

The highway and traffic now flow beneath a greenway land bridge that park officials have dubbed “Park Over the Highway.” Traffic noise is absent and the greenway shimmers like a well-manicured lawn.

“It’s really a new connection to the city,” Moraczewski explained. “We had multiple lanes of traffic people had to cross and what we had a lot of times was people hiring taxis just to get to the arch grounds.”

Most visited national parks, monuments and memorials in 2017

There are other outside improvements. About 2,400 trees have been added along with additional walking and biking paths. A multi-story parking garage which once marked the north end of the park’s riverfront property is now a rolling, 7½-acre park crisscrossed with walking and biking paths.

One of the highlights is the new entrance into the arch, a light-gathering disk with a westward facing crescent entryway. Entrance had been via stairways at the structure’s legs, which now serve as exit points.

“We have a beautiful new entrance that brings all natural light directly into the museum space,” said Moraczewski, and “it has brought that connection back into the city again.”

The other showpiece of the expansion is the enlarged museum, which will remain free to visitors. The updated museum has been increased by nearly a third and now includes nearly 150,000 total square feet. It traces the history of St. Louis from its beginning as a French fur trading outpost to today and includes individual galleries on significant eras.

“We’re telling the story of why St. Louis is here and why it was important and why it was a jumping off point for so many settlers west of here, so people can understand why this historic (Gateway Arch) monument is sitting where it is,” explained Moraczewski.

Visitors are greeted by a high-definition video experience where you might face a changing herd of buffalo, a river boat paddling wheeling up the Missouri River or a wagon train rumbling across the plains. There’s also a floor map outlining the Ohio, Missouri and Mississippi rivers and St. Louis’ geographic and historic linchpin to the waterways that open the west.

The original French trading post was located near the current national park riverfront property, but likely never had more than 1,200 permanent residents, said Gateway Arch National Park historian Bob Moore. A few original artifacts have been recovered, including some pieces of pottery that were uncovered during work for recent improvements. These include a small bowl and a jar, both of which are on display. The bowl has been traced to having come from England; the jar from France.

“It shows what a crossroads St. Louis was at that time,” Moore noted.

New exhibits include an actual-size (15 feet by 15 feet) replica of a French colonial house, a dugout canoe, a stagecoach, numerous interactive exhibits, a Corps of Discovery display and a timeline of Corps co-commander Captain William Clark’s career and work in St. Louis following the historic return of the Corps of Discovery to St. Louis in 1806 and much more.

It’s worth a visit. Or a re-visit.

“I think coming to the Gateway Arch has, for years, always been on many people’s bucket list,” Moraczewski concluded. “Now the new museum and the new park experience is just a second bucket list item for them in St. Louis.”

Photo tour: Beautiful Missouri

If you go

Gateway Arch National Park is located along the Mississippi River in downtown St. Louis. Park grounds are open year-round. The Gateway Arch is open everyday except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Hours vary by season. For more information go to nps.gov/jeff/index.htm.

For additional information, including details on the Gateway Arch museum expansion and updated facilities, go to archpark.org.

Gateway Arch: By the numbers

Height: 630 feet

Width: 630 feet

Arch shape: Catenary curve

Weight: 17,246 tons

Stairs (not accessible to the public): 1,076

Construction began: Feb. 12, 1963

Construction completed: Oct. 28, 1965

Construction cost: $13 million

Basic construction materials: Steel and concrete

Outer skin: Stainless steel

Architect: Eero Saarinen

Tidbits: The arch is not rigid. Buffeted by a 20 mph wind it will sway ½ to 1 inch. In a 150-mph wind it will sway 18 inches. The arch is also designed to withstand an earthquake.

Visitors can also go to the top of the arch via a tram. Tickets are required and advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Details at gatewayarch.com.

All arch facilities are ADA-compliant except the tram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com