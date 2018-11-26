General Motors is expected to announce on Monday that it will close a plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

The company declined to comment on reports that it would shutter the Canadian factory, dealing a huge blow to the country's shrinking auto industry.

GM makes the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS at the factory, casting doubt on the future of those two full-size cars.

TV News Toronto said the closure "would affect approximately 2,500 unionized positions and 300 salaried employees. However thousands of other jobs could be affected in related industries, such as auto parts manufacturing."

The report comes amid aggressive cost-cutting from the Detroit carmaker, which also is expected to say on Monday how many of its salaried workers in North America accepted a voluntary buyout offer. The Free Press reported that the company hoped to trim 7,000 white-collar jobs and is expected to pivot to involuntary cuts if the number of workers stepping forward falls short.

“For the first time in my memory, GM is leading the pack on tangible restructuring actions, and the dominoes are really starting to fall," said Jon Gabrielsen, an independent adviser to the auto industry. "This may not be the last plant closure for GM, and we have not yet seen Ford and FCA show their hands.”

While Ford is trimming its global white-collar workforce, it has said nothing about plant closures.

Auto sales hit record levels in 2016 and are slowing as automakers say they face challenges from both the slowing sales and tariffs on steel and aluminum as part of President Donald Trump's trade war.

Bloomberg noted that "production in Oshawa and other car centers near Toronto has dwindled in the last few decades as more North American production shifted to lower-cost centers in Mexico and the U.S."

