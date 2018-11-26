General Motors past and present Olds Motor Works was founded in 1897, the same year it created the first Oldsmobile. General Motors was incorporated in 1908 and Oldsmobile became a part of GM. Here's a look back at the history of General Motors and its many iconic vehicles. The first Cadillac's were produced in 1902 and were modeled after horse drawn carriages. Cadillac became part of General Motors in 1909. In 1907, the first Oakland automobile was created. The company was soon bought by GM and would become know as Pontiac. Cadillac placed the first order for closed-body cars in 1910. The Pontiac brand was introduced in 1926 by General Motors. The Chevrolet Suburban first came out in 1935 and is one of the longest-running nameplates in production. Widely regarded as the industry's first concept car, the Buick Y-Job is a landmark vehicle in automotive history. Constructed in 1938 under the direction of Harley J. Earl, GM's first design chief, the Y-Job was the first to have retractable headlamps, power windows, power convertible top and integrated side panels. The Buick XP-300 was one of two dream cars built in 1951. The original styling and a super-charged engine, helped give way to a new era of cars. The 1951 Le Sabre concept car set the trend for the 50s. In 1953, Chevrolet rolled out its first sports car, the Chevy Corvette. General Motors produced the first Cadillac Eldorado in 1953 and it was used in President Dwight Eisenhower's inaugural parade. The 1953 Firebird I concept car was the first gas turbine engine car. General Motors built the car as an engineering and styling exercise. The 1953 Buick Wildcat was a concept car that featured a new front fender style. The 1954 Oldsmobile Cutlass concept car got its name and avionic design from a Navy fighter plane. The 1955 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon. The 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air is known for those classic fins. The 1961 Mako Shark Corvette concept car. The most prominent feature of the 1963 Corvette was the split back window. Though it wasn't the first muscle car, the 1964 Pontiac GTO is heralded as a trend setter for the era. The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is often credited as being the first front wheel drive vehicle. 1967 was the year that heralded the classic Camaro pony car. The 1970 Monte Carlo. The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird. The 1984 Corvette. The 1992 Ultralite concept car could get up to 100 miles per gallon. The 2009 Corvette is one of the fastest vehicles produced by General Motors The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt electric car was named North American Car of the Year. The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport The 2017 Cadillac Escalade. 2017 marks the 50 year anniversary of the Camaro.

General Motors is poised to close factories in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland and Canada, and slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce in a sweeping cost-cutting plan designed to boost its profits.

The Detroit-based automaker said it would end production by the end of 2019 at its Lordstown Assembly plant in northeast Ohio; its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in southeast Michigan; its Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario; its Baltimore Operations parts plant; and its Warren Transmission Operations plant in southeast Michigan.

Assembly plants are job juggernauts. GM has about 1,500 employees at the Detroit plant, 1,600 at the Lordstown factory and 2,500 in Oshawa.

The announcement comes ahead of next year's contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which could potentially lead to decisions to devote vehicles to those facilities.

But there's a serious chance that the plants close for good.

CEO Mary Barra is seeking to reposition GM for a future defined by self-driving cars, ride-sharing networks and electric vehicles.

The plan may signal the demise in the U.S. of several passenger cars that have been struggling, including the Chevrolet Cruze, the Chevrolet Impala and the Cadillac XTS.

The cuts will make GM "lean and agile" as the company aims to "lead in autonomous and lead in electric vehicles," Barra said.

Taken together, the moves will deliver more than $6 billion in additional annual cash flow by the end of 2020, GM said. That includes $4 billion in cost cuts and $1.5 billion in reduced capital expenditures.

GM said it would also close two additional plants outside of North America by the end of 2019. It will also continue with plans to close its plant in Gunsan, South Korea.

The workforce reduction will affect 15 percent of the company's salaried and salaried contract workforce. It's not clear how many of those cuts will be voluntary and how many will take the form of layoffs. GM offered buyouts to 18,000 workers several weeks ago.

The company said it would also have 25 percent fewer executives.

