GM plant in Spring Hill over the years This is the idyllic Maury County countryside July 15, 1985, where General Motors is slated to build its massive $3.5 billion Saturn plant near Spring Hill. In the foreground is Haynes Haven, a 1,150-acre estate with a 12-room antebellum mansion. Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander, left, and United Auto Workers Vice President Don Ephlin announce July 30, 1985, that Saturn will build its plant in Spring Hill. State Transportation Commissioner Robert E. Farris points out on a map the route of a proposed 4.3-mile, four-lane connector highway that would run between Interstate 65 and the Saturn plant during a press conference in Spring Hill on Sept. 11, 1985. Laborer Don Self prepares the foundation for the first structures on the 2,400-acre Saturn plant near Spring Hill on Jan. 8, 1986. The $3.5 billion manufacturing and assembly plant is scheduled to be completed in 1988. Richard G. “Skip” LeFauve, left, the new president of Saturn Corp., makes a point during a press conference in Columbia, Tennessee, on Feb. 11, 1986, about the progress of getting the $3.5 billion Saturn plant built in Spring Hill. Looking on are Guy Briggs, second from left, Saturn vice president of manufacturing operations; Brian Goodall, Morrison-Knudsen Co. vice president of operation-industrial buildings division; and Jim Peters, Morrison-Knudsen construction site director. Construction workers at the Saturn Corp. plant site near Spring Hill ready the land Nov. 17, 1986, for the foundation work to begin next spring. Vic and Raye Bock of Bogota, New Jersey, check out the new model Saturn after stopping by the new visitors center May 14, 1997. They own a 1994 Saturn and wanted to visit the plant while passing through the state. A Saturn, fresh off the assembly line, is loaded onto a semi car carrier at the Spring Hill plant Jan. 14, 1998. Ronnie Lane peers out the window of a Saturn as he loads it onto a truck Sept. 9, 1998, that will transport the cars from the plant in Spring Hill to retailers. Carla Milton, left, from Anderson, Indiana, and Calvin Hawkins, who grew up in the Maury County area, work on the assembly line at Saturn's Spring Hill plant Sept. 29, 1998. Launch team members Dennis Aman, left, Mark Morgan, Kay Panek and Mark Edmunds show off the new Saturn three-door coupe that allows access to the back seat at the Spring Hill plant Oct. 29, 1998. Jason Layman of the Tennessee Titans hands back 2-year-old Will to his father, Ray Roberts, after posing for a picture April 14, 1999. Layman was at the General Motors Saturn plant in Spring Hill to sign autographs. A crowd gathers early July 30, 1999, at the entrance to the festival grounds of the Saturn plant in Spring Hill. More than 30,000 Saturn owners were expected to take part in the homecoming festivities. Cynthia Trudell, left, president, chairman and CEO of Saturn, shows off the new Saturn sport utility vehicle during a press conference at the Nashville Convention Center on Dec. 13, 2000. Ground crew members for the new Saturn promotional blimp keep the blimp in place and pointed into the wind before the liftoff Aug. 1, 2001, at the Saturn plant in Spring Hill. Saturn employees at the Spring Hill plant watch a live feed March 27, 2002, from New York of North American General Motors President Gary Cowger announcing the new Saturn Ion that can be seen on the floor below. Saturn employees at the Spring Hill plant check out Saturn's newest car, the Ion, on March 27, 2002. The final Saturn S-series model car rolls out during a retiring ceremony for it at the Saturn plant in Spring Hill on Aug. 29, 2002. The new Saturn Ion is on display at the Saturn plant Aug. 29, 2002, during a ceremony retiring the S-series car, which the plant has been producing for the past 12 years. Saturn operations technician Steve Iacono finishes installing the tailgate on a Vue sport utility vehicle on the assembly line at Saturn's Spring Hill plant Dec. 3, 2002. As Saturn Vue sport utility vehicles roll down the assembly line at the Spring Hill production plant Dec. 3, 2002, operations technician Lenny Bermudez installs right-side doors. Operations technician Pat Russell does a final inspection of a Saturn Ion at the General Motors Saturn plant in Spring Hill on Jan. 21, 2004. A welcome sign is shown at the city limits of Spring Hill, home of the General Motors Saturn plant, on Nov. 21, 2005. GM announced it will eliminate 30,000 jobs and close operations at nine North American assembly, stamping and powertrain plants. Officials said that at the Saturn plant, the closure will affect only the line that has been making the Ion automobile. Production of the Vue sport utility vehicle won't be interrupted. During lunch at the Old School Cafe in Spring Hill on Nov. 21, 2005, Andy Motil, a GM retiree with over 35 years of service from Detroit, talks about the news of the company cutting one of the lines at the Saturn Spring Hill plant. Motil has two sons who are employed there. UAW Local 1853 President Michael J. O'Rourke talks to the media Nov. 21, 2005, about the recent GM announcement cutting the Ion line at the Saturn plant in Spring Hill. Gov. Phil Bredesen test-drives the new Saturn Vue hybrid at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on Sept. 19, 2006. The new Saturn Vue hybrid is on display at the General Motors plant showroom in Spring Hill on Sept. 19, 2006. Cathy Patrick, a member of the powertrain team at the Spring Hill GM plant, works on engines June 1, 2007. The facility has been named the most productive engine plant in North America by Harbour Consulting. Striking members of the United Auto Workers picket at the entrances to the Saturn plant in Spring Hill on Sept 25, 2007. Workers went on strike at all General Motors plants around the country. Security guard Larry Scroggins waves traffic through at a General Motors Saturn plant entrance gate in Spring Hill as employees return to work Sept. 26, 2007, after a two-day strike. Chet Simmons works on a 2.0 Ecotec turbo engine at the General Motors Spring Hill powertrain plant Dec. 11, 2007. Curtis Crumb works on a 2.0 Ecotec turbo engine at the General Motors Spring Hill powertrain plant Dec. 11, 2007. The facility manufactures engines used in vehicles at the auto assembly plant there as well as other GM plants in the U.S. and Mexico. It also exports engines to China. Don Butler, director of marketing for Chevrolet Trucks, talks about the new Traverse at the GM Spring Hill plant March 10, 2008. The plant will begin making the Traverse in the fall. The plant is currently under renovation to retool for the new Chevrolet model. A worker cycles through the body shop area at the GM Spring Hill plant March 10, 2008. The plant will begin making the Traverse in the fall. The plant is currently under renovation to retool for the new Chevrolet model. A worker mans a portion of the body shop area of the GM Spring Hill plant March 10, 2008. The plant will begin making the Traverse in the fall. Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen sits behind the wheel of a new 2009 Chevrolet Traverse crossover vehicle at the General Motors Spring Hill plant during the Chevrolet traverse launch celebration Oct. 3, 2008. Assembly line worker Melvin Matthews, right, uses a large robotic machine to install front seats in a new 2009 Chevrolet Traverse at the GM Spring Hill plant Oct. 3, 2008. General Motors car dealers participate in the "Dealer Drive Away" event in new crossover vehicles during the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse launch celebration at the GM Spring Hill plant Oct. 3, 2008. Ninety cars were driven off by Southern region GM dealers and were taken back to their dealerships. Tom Landwehr of Murfreesboro loads new 2009 Chevrolet Traverse vehicles at the General Motors Spring Hill plant Oct. 3, 2008. Spring Hill General Motors employees work on one of the assembly lines installing chassis for the Chevy Traverse on Nov. 13, 2008. GM employee Dewayne Demison works on the assembly line installing lights on the Chevy Traverse at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on Nov. 13, 2008. The Saturn of Cool Springs dealership must face the future as General Motors looks for answers on how to survive as a carmaker. Truckloads of Chevrolet SUVs sit outside the General Motors manufacturing plant in Spring Hill on May 27, 2009. An aerial shot of the inventory at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on May 28, 2009. People listen to United Auto Workers labor leaders, Spring Hill leaders and others talk about the future of Spring Hill and the General Motors plant after GM announced that Spring Hill will not get a line of small cars to build June 26, 2009. Mark Reuss, left, president of General Motors North America, talks with team leader of the L850 assembly line, Larry Clark, at the GM plant in Spring Hill on Sept. 17, 2010. The factory still builds engines but hasn't had a car to assemble since November 2009. A Volt is on display during a press conference about the car at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on April 26, 2011. A cow grazes in a field behind General Motors' Spring Hill plant Sept. 18, 2011, where the vehicle assembly line has been idle since late November 2009. U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, left, speaks with the United Auto Workers' Gary Casteel after a ceremony announcing renewed auto production at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on Nov. 21, 2011. The Chevy Equinox is on display during the announcement of renewed auto production at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on Nov. 21, 2011. It will add 594 new hourly jobs and 91 more salaried positions at the plant. General Motors officials as well as local union and government officials speak during the introduction ceremony of the all-new Ecotec engine at the Spring Hill plant Aug. 8, 2012. General Motors cranks up production of its next-generation Ecotec four-cylinder engine, representing a $460,000 investment and 500 new jobs, here Aug. 8, 2012, in Spring Hill. Ray Curry, United Auto Workers Region 8 director, left, greets Gov. Bill Haslam after General Motors official Arvin Jones, second from left, announced that the next generation of the Cadillac SRX midsize crossover is moving to Spring Hill from Mexico at the plant Aug. 27, 2014. Sen. Lamar Alexander, left, Plant Complex Manager Ken Knight and Gov. Bill Haslam answer questions after the announcement that the next generation of the Cadillac SRX midsize crossover is moving to Spring Hill from Mexico at the plant Aug. 27, 2014. Gov. Bill Haslam talks to the press after the grand opening for seating manufacturer Magna, adjacent to the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, on April 20, 2015. Quality inspector Tammy Campbell works on auto seats during the grand opening for seating manufacturer Magna, adjacent to the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, on April 20, 2015. Gov. Bill Haslam speaks during General Motors' announcement of plans to pour $790 million in new investment into its Spring Hill plant April 27, 2016. The move is expected to create hundreds of jobs at the Middle Tennessee plant. Students from E.O. Coffman Middle School in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, work on a simulated assembly line with wooden cars during a visit to Spring Hill's General Motors plant Oct. 6, 2016. The event was part of Manufacturing Week.

Coming on the heels of General Motors' sweeping $6 billion cost-cutting plan, the company confirmed it will add a third vehicle to its production line up at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant in 2019.

A future Cadillac crossover will be produced at the factory, GM spokeswoman Courtney Jackson said Monday.

Bringing in a third vehicle provides the underused assembly plant outside Nashville with another model to fill up production capacity. The plant, which already produces the crossover Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia midsize SUV, is scaled to assemble more than 250,000 vehicles per year.

The Detroit-based automaker on Monday announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce, ceasing production at five plants in North America and discontinuing several passenger car models.

The move comes as the automaker prioritizes self-driving cars and electric vehicles, in addition to bigger vehicles that are outselling sedans.

The Spring Hill plant has been steadily hiring temporary workers from the Nashville region throughout the summer and fall. GM probably will not transfer idled workers from the company’s other facilities outside Spring Hill.

A worker places engines into Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia vehicles Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill.

Shelley Mays / The Tennessean

‘‘We have just brought in third-shift workers to accommodate sales of the current crossovers and accommodate the new one,” Jackson said.

GM has about 3,000 employees in Spring Hill, including 398 salaried positions and 2,630 hourly workers.

The plant cut a third shift and eliminated about 700 jobs in 2017, but GM reinstated that shift last year as a result of increased market demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5.

Trucks, SUVs helped Tennessee's auto industry

GM's Spring Hill plant, and Tennessee's entire auto sector, has mostly been spared from huge layoffs in recent years because the state’s three major assembly plants have undergone expansions to meet growing consumer demand for crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

GM’s cost-cutting plan unveiled Monday reinforces the automaker’s shift away from sedans to bigger vehicles. Beginning in March, the company will no longer make the Volt semi-electric car and the Cruze compact sedan for sale in North America.

GM will also end in March U.S. production of the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, and Canadian production of that vehicle will cease in the fourth quarter of 2019. Also in March, the company will end U.S. sales of the Cadillac XTS and Buick LaCrosse. And the Cadillac CT6 will be killed off in the U.S. after mid-2019, though it will continue to be sold in China.

The company said it expects more than 75 percent of its global sales volume will come from just five vehicle architectures by early next decade.

“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “We recognize the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”

GM's closing plants

GM will shut production at three assembly plants in 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan, Lordstown in Ohio and Oshawa in Ontario. Those three plants employ about 5,600 workers.

Next year's contract talks with the United Auto Workers union could potentially lead to decisions to reassign vehicles to those facilities, but there's a serious chance the plants could close for good.

GM will also cease operations at a propulsion plant in Maryland, a transmission plant in Michigan and two additional plants outside North America by the end of 2019.

Overall, GM plans to cut 15 percent of its salaried and salaried contract workforce. GM offered buyouts to 18,000 workers several weeks ago.

Barra said these changes will make GM "lean and agile" as the company aims to "lead in autonomous and lead in electric vehicles.”

Contributing: USA Today reporter Nathan Bomey and Detroit Free Press reporter Jamie Lareau.

Follow Tennessean reporter Lizzy Alfs on Twitter @lizzyalfs.

