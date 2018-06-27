Get a head start on your Prime Day shopping!

Editor's note: We will be updating this post periodically until Amazon Prime Day begins. Once the big event kicks off, check USA Today for our full list of Amazon Prime Day deals or check back here to get the link.

Amazon Prime Day is the second biggest shopping event of the year. Since its inception in July 2015, Prime day has grown in popularity, in the number of participating retailers the number of shoppers, the amount of money spent, and even the length of the sale. Every year you can truthfully say “this will be the biggest Prime Day yet!” and have it hold true.

This year is no different, and while the 36-hour sale does not officially begin until Monday, July 16, at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST), there are already deals, discounts, and other offers available. You do need to be a Prime member to access the sale, but you can try it free for 30 days to shop Prime Day and try out some of the other member benefits. If you don’t want to pay for it ($119/year or $12.99/month), just cancel the trial before it’s over.

To save you the trouble of sorting through countless products on Amazon, we did (and will continue to do) the legwork for you—and will continue to do until Prime Day is over. And once the sale kicks off, we’ll have a complete list of every deal that’s actually worth your time in this year’s summer event, so be sure to come back to USA Today on Monday to check out the best Prime Day deals.

Deals you can get right now

To encourage shoppers to try Prime (and spend more money on Prime Day), Amazon has been featuring Prime-only Deals of the Day leading up to the main event. Some a decent, some are not. Here’s what we like from today’s selection, as well as a handful of other great Prime Day-quality deals that are available early:

Amazon devices

It’s no real shock that the best Prime Day deals always include a slew of Amazon branded items, and many have already launched. Here’s what you can get for a discount right now:

Amazon services and brands

One of the perks of a Prime membership is access to free and discounted services (here’s a breakdown of all the member benefits). And during Prime Day, you can take advantage of even bigger discounts on some of their best offerings.

Whole Foods : Spend at least $10 at a Whole Foods any time between now and the end of Prime Day and get $10 to spend on Prime Day deals. You'll need the Whole Foods app, and it must be synced to your Amazon Prime account (or you can give the cashier the phone number associated with your Prime account).

Amazon Music Unlimited : New subscribers can get 4 months for $0.99 . It’s typically $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for everyone else to stream millions of songs from phones, Amazon devices, desktops, and more.

Audible : New subscribers can save 66% on their first 3 months of Audible . It usually costs $14.95/month regardless of whether you have Prime, but this deal basically gives you 2 months free (at $5/month for 3 months).

Prime Video : Save up to 50% on movie rentals, with some as cheap as $1.99.

Amazon Basics : Save up to 20% on select AmazonBasics products, from electric kettles and paper shredders to hangers, blankets lightbulbs, and more.

Amazon furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, and decor : Save up to 25% off Amazon brands like Rivet, Pinzon, and Stone & Beam. I own this Rivet side table (sorry, it’s not on sale right now) and absolutely love it.

Amazon brand everyday essentials : Save 30% on select grocery, baby, household, beauty, supplements, and other Amazon-branded everyday items.

Amazon Handmade : Save 20% on a whole bunch of handmade goods from individual creators and small businesses in Amazon’s Handmade section. You can find home goods, jewelry, artwork, pet supplies, and more.

Amazon Brand Swimwear: Save up to 30% on a bathing suit for your upcoming vacation? Get one for less on Saturday, July 14.

The best Prime Day deals we already know about

While most retailers are keeping quiet about what sales they’ll have for Prime Day, we have managed to get our hands on some good leads. You can add anything from this list to your cart or wishlist to get an alert (from the app) when the deal goes live. It’s one less thing to have to remember!

Reminder: These prices will not be available until Prime Day begins on Monday.

Other retailers are running their own sales right now too

Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a massive sale right now either. A number of popular stores and brands like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Nordstrom, eBay, and more are all holding their own sales right now too, as Prime Day has spurred on the growth of “Black Friday in July.”

See the complete list of summer sales outside of Amazon here.

Check out Amazon's Prime Day destination for the latest deals as well as fun giveaways and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

