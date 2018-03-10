Upgrade with great tech with today's deals.

Amazon / Anker

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy October 3rd AKA Mean Girls Day! To celebrate this wonderful day (other than wearing pink) you might as well treat yourself to something nice. It's even better if it is on sale. Each and every day Amazon has some great deals and price drops on our favorite products and we go through history and price checks to make sure they're actually a good deal. Today we found some good deals on tech gadgets and a few things for a little self care.

1. An Echo Show at an incredible price

"Alexa, what are today's deals?"

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Amazon is rolling out a few upgrade to their current smart devices, which means you can get the old ones at a discount. Right now, you can get an Echo Show for it's lowest price and it's one of our favorites of the Echo lineup. I love having the Echo Show in my kitchen because I can easily see recipes, set timers, sing along to lyrics, and get visual updates at a glance for news, weather, and more.

Get the Echo Show for $129.99 (Save $100)

2. Charcoal powder for whiter teeth

Whiten your teeth more naturally.

Active Wow

With nearly 18,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.4 out of 5 stars, this charcoal powder is definitely a cult-favorite. Right now, it's at a nice discount of $6. Supposedly, the charcoal kicks off a process called adsorption that's said to help remove stains from teeth naturally. We haven't tested the product ourselves, but reviewers have shared incredible transformation photos that make us think it may work and for this sale price, you can give it a shot and see for yourself.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $19.95 (Save $6)

3. A speaker you can bring almost anywhere

Jam on the go!

Anker

No matter where you are or what you're doing, if you're hanging out with friends, it's always nice to have some music to set the mood and bring on the good times. This Bluetooth speaker from Anker has incredible sound for its size, is IPX5 water resistant, and has 24 hours of playtime, so you don't have to worry about your music cutting out on you. Although we haven't personally tested this speaker, we're big fans of the Anker brand and trust that it will hold up to its standard for electronics.

Get the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Superior Stereo Sound for $29.99 (Save $10)

4. A portable printer for tangible memories

Print out your favorite pictures.

HP

Throughout the school year, you take a ton of pictures, and if you want to hang these memories, the easiest way to do so is to get a portable printer. This one HP is one of the best portable photo printers we've ever tested. We liked this model because it has good photo quality and most photos printed in about a minute. We did have some initial issues with the app, but it did come with additional borders and stickers to use.

Get the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for $119.95 (Save $9.94)

5. Smart bulbs for a smarter home

Set the mood with these smart bulbs.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. These ones from Philips are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested because they're easy to set up, glow various colors, and work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Right now, back they're down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 (Save $50)

Other great deals on the internet

American Eagle —Save 30-60% sitewide

—Save 30-60% sitewide Banana Republic —Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code "STYLE"

—Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code Cosco —Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each)

—Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each) Houzz —Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture

—Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture Kohl's —Save 20% on your purchase with code "HURRY20" for one day only

—Save 20% on your purchase with code for one day only Sur La Table —Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale

—Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale Wayfair —Save up to 70% on holiday items

—Save up to 70% on holiday items Williams Sonoma —Save up to 70% on Williams Sonoma cookware.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com