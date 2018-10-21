Khashoggi killed in 'rogue operation,' Saudi minister says

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Sunday that a "tremendous mistake" was made when Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, pushing back against the idea that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was linked to the journalist's death. Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News that Khashoggi was killed in a "rogue operation" committed by individuals operating "outside the scope of their authority."

The mystery over Khashoggi's disappearance on Oct. 2 deepened into a tragedy with reports of a grisly murder and dismemberment by Saudi officials in Istanbul. Saudi authorities claimed late Friday that Khashoggi died during a "brawl" inside the consulate.

Honduran migrants climb a border fence, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down.

Caravan of migrants bound for U.S. swells to 5,000

About 1,000 Central American migrants remained stuck on Mexico's southern border Saturday as authorities refused to let the group cross en masse, but many remained undaunted. Those migrants, part of a a caravan of 5,000 who say they are fleeing poverty and violence, slept on a bridge over the Suchiate River without bathrooms or fresh water and food, witnesses said. Some – many from Honduras – broke through a border crossing Guatemala on Friday where they were met with law enforcement officers who unleashed pepper spray, forcing the migrants to retreat to the bridge.

Russia warns U.S. not to pull out of nuke treaty

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would pull out of a Cold War-era treaty with Russia that prohibits both countries from possessing certain nuclear cruise missiles. Trump said Moscow had violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty, prompting him to halt the agreement. Sharp criticism came Sunday from Russian officials, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov quoted as saying that leaving the treaty "would be a very dangerous step." The prospect of withdrawing from the INF adds to tensions between Washington and Moscow, including allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Helsinki in July.

More bodies found in Detroit funeral homes

In a rapidly widening investigation of metro Detroit funeral homes, Detroit Police executed a search warrant Friday at a west-side funeral home and removed the remains of 63 fetuses, police said. The discovery comes after 11 infants’ remains were found last week at the defunct funeral home on Detroit’s east side. Custody of the latest remains was turned over to state investigators, who immediately declared the business closed and its license suspended, according to a statement from Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Of the grisly total, there were 36 fetuses stored in boxes and another 27 found in freezers, police said.

No winner yet: Jackpot surges to $1.6B

You still have a chance to win – big. Colossally, hugely, extraordinarily big. Friday night's Mega Millions drawing did not yield a victor, pushing the historic jackpot to $1.6 billion and tying it with the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The lucky Friday numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7. If it seems that the lines have gotten longer with every drawing or that jackpots have exploded in growth lately – that's because they have. With the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, here is a look behind the numbers.

'Get out of here': McConnell gets earful at restaurant

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was confronted by customers Friday at a restaurant in Louisville. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Kentucky Republican and his wife, transportation secretary Elaine Chao, were eating dinner when four men began shouting at the senator. "Why don’t you get out of here?" one of the men is heard yelling at McConnell, as other diners told him to leave the senator alone. "Why don’t you leave the entire country?" The woman who recorded the video told TMZ the issue was over McConnell's stance on Social Security and health care. The senator recently suggested such programs were the causes of the rising U.S. deficit, which has ballooned to $779 billion.

