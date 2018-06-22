America's immigration crisis

President Donald Trump pressed his case for cracking down on undocumented immigrants on Sunday, tweeting that "zero tolerance" is fair and gives preference to those who "legally wait their turn." Under zero tolerance, undocumented adult immigrants who did not cross at legal entry points are arrested and separated from their children. Trump's tweets came hours after federal officials released a plan Saturday to reunify migrant children with their parents in a mass detention center in Texas. Also on Sunday, House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul insisted Trump remains "100 percent" behind a compromise House immigration bill. Meanwhile, records obtained by USA TODAY show Trump's immigration crackdown is "diverting" resources from drug cases.

McAllen, Texas: a border town in the immigration spotlight
01 / 10
A group of migrants released from federal custody on June 20, 2018, walk down the street toward a bus station in McAllen, Texas. Adults are wearing GPS ankle monitors as a condition of their release, and have been scheduled for hearings before a judge.
02 / 10
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas, leads a march of hundreds of people to the federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas on June 20 where detention hearings for migrants are held.
03 / 10
Dwarfed by a volunteer giving directions on how to catch a bus, Nathaly Anai Urbina, 4, sits next to her father at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley's Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen. About 50 migrants who were released from U.S. government custody on June 20, 2018, were taken to the respite center for meals and supplies before boarding buses taking them north to stay with their families or friends while awaiting immigration hearings before a judge.
04 / 10
Jose Rodrigo Urbina, 25, holds his daughter, Nathaly Anai Urbina, 4, while they wait for a bus after being released from federal custody in McAllen, Texas. The family fled El Salvador and was detained by Border Patrol agents. After getting clean clothes and a hot meal at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley's Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, the two boarded a bus for Houston, where they have family. Jose Urbina is wearing a GPS ankle monitor, a condition of his release into the United States.
05 / 10
Arnold Serna of Pharr, Texas, holds a banner calling on the Trump administration to halt deportations during a rally on June 20, 2018, outside the McAllen, Texas, federal building.
06 / 10
A priest speaks to protesters during a rally opposing the Trump administration's immigration policies outside the federal building in McAllen, Texas, on June 20, 2018.
07 / 10
Grace Lopez of McAllen, Texas, holds signs opposing the separation of migrant children and their parents during a rally June 20, 2018, at the federal courthouse in McAllen.
08 / 10
A participant in a rally opposing the Trump administration's immigration policies holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Love knows no borders," during a protest in McAllen, Texas on June 20, 2018.
09 / 10
Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive director of Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley, explains paperwork to a man and his son after after being released by U.S. Immigration officials at the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley refugee center on June 7, 2018.
10 / 10
A woman walks past the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley refugee center on June 7, 2018.

Thousands celebrate New York City Pride

Thousands of people marched Sunday through Greenwich Village and up Fifth Avenue for the annual Gay Pride parade, a massive celebration of LGBTQ identity. Lady Gaga’s Born This Way blared from loudspeakers as people marched, danced and stomped along the route. The attire at the 49th annual parade was loud and proud — rainbow suspenders, leopard heels, thongs and fairy wings. But the jubilant mood was also tinged with frustration. Signs deriding President Donald Trump, who has not acknowledged LGBTQ Pride month for the second year in a row, rose above banners declaring love. 

Photos: 2018 NYC Pride March
01 / 13
One of the many colorful characters seen along the parade route during the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
02 / 13
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and first lady Charlene McCray take part in the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
03 / 13
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer takes part in the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. Schumer, along with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio were among the politicians that marched in the parade.
04 / 13
One of the many colorful characters seen along the parade route during the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
05 / 13
Tennis great Bille Jean King, poses with Kenita Placide, left, a human rights and LGBT activist, and transgender activist Twinkle Bissoon after the three marched in the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. King and Placide were among the four parade grand marshals.
06 / 13
Thousands lined the streets along the parade route in Manhattan for the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
07 / 13
Thousands lined the streets along the parade route in Manhattan for the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
08 / 13
One of the many colorful characters seen along the parade route during the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
09 / 13
Thousands lined the streets along the parade route in Manhattan for the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
10 / 13
One of the faces seen along the parade route during the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
11 / 13
Thousands lined the streets along the parade route in Manhattan for the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
12 / 13
Marchers walk the parade route during the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.
13 / 13
Thousands lined the streets along the parade route in Manhattan for the 2018 New York City Pride March June 24, 2018. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer were among the politicians that took part in the march.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders booted from Virginia restaurant

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia Friday night by the business owner because of her connection to President Donald Trump, the White House press secretary said Saturday on Twitter. "Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so." The restaurant's Facebook page was inundated with posts supporting Sanders and deriding the restaurant in Lexington, about a three-hour drive southwest of Washington, D.C.

OPINION: Red Hen's LGBT employees should have made sure Sarah Huckabee Sanders got served

OPINION: Sarah Huckabee Sanders guide to refusing service

Chip and Joanna Gaines of 'Fixer Upper' welcome baby No. 5

The former "Fixer Upper" family just welcomed one more member. Chip Gaines announced on Twitter on Saturday that he and wife Joanna welcomed their fifth child. "And then there were 5," he wrote with the hashtag #BlessedBeyondBelief. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

Chip and Joanna Gaines through the years
01 / 10
'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are readying an HGTV spinoff series, 'Behind the Design.'
02 / 10
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: The Build Series presents Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines to discuss their new book "The Magnolia Story" at AOL HQ on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 676787985 ORIG FILE ID: 615651572
03 / 10
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV in New York. In an interview with People magazine released on Oct. 11, 2017, the couple cited a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the shows end. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: PAPM103
04 / 10
FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 05: 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines pose with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 pace car at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775068844 ORIG FILE ID: 870526230
05 / 10
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" and the ending of the show "Fixer Upper" with the Build Series at Build Studio on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 775059107 ORIG FILE ID: 862840994
06 / 10
'The Magnolia Story' by Chip and Joanna Gaines
07 / 10
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines discuss their hit show "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brook Christopher/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 595366287 ORIG FILE ID: 500449472
08 / 10
In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: INVW [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
09 / 10
Chip Gaines, author of 'Capital Gaines'
10 / 10
'Capital Gaines' by Chip Gaines

World Cup recap

With one game left in the group stage for each team, the World Cup is starting to get interesting. This weekend alone we saw Germany stay alive with a last-gasp goal in the fifth and final minute of injury time. Mexico won again and looks like a genuine threat to win it all, but it could still face disaster, despite two wins. Finally, England’s powerful display in routing Panama could actually damage its chances of going far in the knockout stage.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
01 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
02 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
03 / 34
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
04 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
05 / 34
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
06 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
07 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
08 / 34
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
09 / 34
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
10 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
11 / 34
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
12 / 34
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
13 / 34
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
14 / 34
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
15 / 34
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
16 / 34
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
17 / 34
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
18 / 34
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
19 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
20 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
21 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
22 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
23 / 34
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
24 / 34
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
25 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
26 / 34
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
27 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
28 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
29 / 34
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
30 / 34
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
31 / 34
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
32 / 34
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
33 / 34
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
34 / 34
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com