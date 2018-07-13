Take a look at these hot hotel renovations
Cheeca Lodge and Spa, the 27-acre luxury resort in Islamorada, Florida, is open after a six-month closure due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.
Cheeca Lodge and Spa has re-opened in Islamorada, Florida, after a $25 million renovation.
This is the new lobby bar at the Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida, which re-opened after a $25 million renovation following Hurricane Irma.
This is the new lobby lounge at the Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida, which re-opened after a $25 million renovation following Hurricane Irma.
Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada, Florida is a staple in the Florida Keys. It has re-opened after extensive repairs and renovations following Hurricane Irma.
The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles re-opened this week following a top-to-bottom renovation. It was built in 1926.
The Mayfair was the setting for the first-ever Oscar’s after-party. It has a grand staircase with modern art.
The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown L.A. has 15 stories and 294 rooms.
This is a map in a guestroom at the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
This is the Library Bar at the renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
This is the new lobby at the renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
This is the Writing Room at the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.
Eve American Bistro, by executive chef Scott Commings, is at the Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles. It was a winner of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”
White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms and is inspired by London hotels with dark wood paneling, bold fabrics, and British pop-art inspired prints.
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
The newly renovated White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms.
White Swan Inn has 26 guest rooms and is inspired by London hotels with dark wood paneling, bold fabrics, and British pop-art inspired prints.
The White Swan Inn is located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
The White Swan Inn markets itself as a European-style bed and breakfast.
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
Petite Auberge is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a modern boutique hotel. The average room size is 325 square-feet.
Petite Auberge is also located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
Petite Auberge has undergone an extensive renovation.
The Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas' Uptown has completed a $33 million dollar overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa and fitness center. It's the first major renovation since the hotel's construction in 1986.
Summer is the busiest time of year for travel. The hotel industry keeps responding with a healthy clip of new hotel renovations. Here are a few notable ones.

Cheeca Lodge and Spa in the Florida Keys

Cheeca Lodge and Spa is a 27-acre independent, luxury resort in Islamorada, the “Sportfishing Capital of the World.”

The hotel had to close down for six months after being damaged by Hurricane Irma.

It’s back now after a $25 million renovation. The main lodge and all 214 guestrooms, suites and bungalows, meeting and event spaces, spa, dining outlets, and palm-fringed grounds have all been touched up.

Tour the other Florida Keys

The Mayfair Hotel Downtown L.A. re-opens

Built in 1926, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has re-opened after a top-to-bottom renovation.

It has a storied history, having been the site of the first ever Oscars after party. The 15-story, 294-room property is located in the downtown neighborhood of Westlake.  

Designer Gulla Jónsdóttir has added contemporary glamour to the original Roaring 20's-style flooring and ceilings, brass fixtures, and charcoal-colored column pillars of the property.

Eve American Bistro by chef Scott Coming, winner of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” is named after Eve Cressy, the main character of Raymond Chandler’s short story “I’ll Be Waiting.” He wrote it while living at The Mayfair in the 1930s.

The hotel also has an in-house arts program.

The tallest hotel west of the Mississippi debuts

San Francisco gets two upgraded Bed and Breakfast inns

San Francisco has gotten two newly renovated inns: The White Swan Inn and Petite Auberge. Both properties went through a year and a half of renovations.  

Both are located in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Each is modeled after European bed-and-breakfasts but have modern boutique hotel amenities. They have new furnishings, including Christian Lacroix arm chairs at the White Swan Inn. The average room size is 325 square-feet.

The parlors offer a range of games, including Clue, Life, Monopoly, Backgammon, and Scrabble.

The hotels will host a monthly speaker series led by the San Francisco Tour Guides Guild.

Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas

Located in Dallas’ Uptown, the Hotel Crescent Court has completed a $33 million overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa, and fitness center.

It’s the first major renovation the hotel has gone through since its inception in 1986.

The property has a new champagne bar and cocktail lounge called Beau Nash. It offers more than 30 sparkling selections and small and large plates.

All 186 guest rooms and 40 suites have been renovated. The property has an all-new 22,000 square-foot luxury spa and fitness center.

