WASHINGTON – Jerome Corsi, a conservative peddler of conspiracy theories who has become enmeshed in the investigation into Russian election meddling, said Monday he rejected a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller because he did not intentionally lie to investigators.

Corsi has drawn the scrutiny of Mueller and his team, who are examining whether Corsi had advance information on the release of damaging emails related to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, which were published by WikiLeaks.

The special counsel has sought to determine if Corsi alerted the Trump presidential campaign through Roger Stone – a flamboyant former adviser to Donald Trump – to the timing of the WikiLeaks release of the emails, which the U.S. intelligence community has determined were stolen by Russian intelligence operatives.

Corsi told One America News Network on Monday that he "zero contact" with Assange and that he "no intermediary who was in contact with him."

Last week, Corsi, the author of "Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump," indicated he was in plea negotiations with Mueller.

Corsi told NBC News Monday that he initially told investigators that he had no communication with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange ahead of the email dump, but changed his testimony after being confronted with a collection of his own emails from 2016.

But he insists that he did not intentionally lie to Mueller's team, telling NBC News he had simply forgotten "almost everything about emails in 2016."

"They want me to say I willfully lied. I did not intentionally lie," Corsi told NBC.

"I will not lie to save my life," he added. "I'd rather sit in prison and rot for as long as these thugs want me to."

Corsi, 72, said in a Nov. 12 video that "I fully anticipate that in the next few days I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or other of giving false information to the special counsel."

Mueller's team spent two months interviewing him after serving him with a subpoena on Aug. 28, Corsi said in the video.

"This has been one of the most frightening experiences of my life. At the end of two months, my mind was mush, going over the same ground over and over again," he said, adding that he had "nothing to hide" and that he felt he "had committed no crimes."

He also explained that he made comments indicating he knew in advance that WikiLeaks would publish emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta because he worked it out himself.

"Best of my recollection, what I knew in advance about what Julian Assange was going to do in terms of having the Podesta emails, I figured out," he said in the video, promising to explain how he accomplished that feat at a later date.

On Monday, Corsi told One America News on Monday that "I basically figured it out, which is what I do, I connect the dots. I didn't need any source to tell me."

Corsi gained notoriety for stoking the false notion that President Barack Obama had not been born in the United States, a campaign that Trump pushed in the years before he announced his presidential run.

He worked for a time at InfoWars, the conspiracy site best known for claiming the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax, and Corsi has also expressed support for 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. Mueller arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016. He had been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. James Comey talks with Mueller before he was officially sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2013. Mueller jokes with CIA Director John Brennan during his farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013, in Washington. President Barack Obama, followed by Mueller, right, and his choice for Mueller's successor, Comey, left, walks toward the podium in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013. Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2013, where he confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance. Mueller is sworn in on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2013, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Mueller and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listen to statements at a Senate Intelligence Committee open hearing on worldwide threats on Jan. 31, 2012. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Mueller and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the terror threat to the U.S. Clapper speaks with Mueller during the launch of the strategy to combat transnational organized crime at the White House on July 25, 2011. Mueller speaks at a conference on domestic terrorism on Oct. 6, 2010. Obama speaks with Mueller during a meeting at FBI headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2009. Mueller is welcomed on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2009, by Sen. Arlen Specter, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, prior to testifying before the committee's oversight hearing regarding the FBI. Mueller and Sen. Patrick Leahy chat ahead of Mueller's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, 2008, on Capitol Hill. Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2008, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on world threats. Mueller prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2007, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI. Mueller answers questions from the media in Charlotte, N.C., on April 24, 2006. CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005. Mueller and Attorney General John Ashcroft exit a press briefing at the Department of Justice on Oct. 29, 2001. Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2001. President George W. Bush names Mueller the new director of the FBI at a Rose Garden ceremony on July 5, 2001.

