Four days after an earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia, more than 1,200 are confirmed dead and nearly 800 are badly injured, according to national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Palu, population 380,000, is the biggest affected city in the region and has been heavily damaged, as seen in photos from DigitalGlobe, a satellite imaging company. Images also show neighboring communities, where many remain trapped, have been swamped by mud and waters.

epa07063067 Debris litters a street at a tsunami affected area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 1,234 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami.
TOPSHOT - A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. - Indonesian volunteers began burying bodies in a mass grave with space for more than a thousand people on October 1, victims of a quake-tsunami that devastated swathes of Sulawesi and left authorities struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster.
Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor from a building damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
Rescuers try to rescue Nurul Istikharah, 15, from her damaged house following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sept. 30, 2018.
An Indonesian man walks on the rubble at a tsunami devastated area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3 2018.
An injured woman holds a dressing to her eye as she waits outside a hospital in Palu, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018.
Medical team members help patients outside a hospital after an earthquake and a tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island.
A man sits in the shade of a sheet of a corrugated tin surrounded by earthquake debris in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Oct. 3, 2018.
Contributing: The Associated Press

