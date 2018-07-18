AP TRUMP KIM SUMMIT A USA MD
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One upon his arrival Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Alex Brandon, AP

The next generation of Air Force One will abandon the planes' traditional color scheme in favor of red, white and blue, President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview that aired Tuesday, confirming reports about changes to the planes' iconic look.

The interview came the same day that the Department of Defense announced that Boeing had secured a $3.9 billion contract to build two new Air Force One planes.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"Boeing gave us a good deal," Trump told CBS, adding that he saved $1.5 billion on the project.

However, Trump had previously criticized an estimate close to the final cost: "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" he tweeted in December 2016.

While "Air Force One" can be used as a label for any Air Force aircraft carrying the president, it usually refers to planes specifically designed for the president, the White House says.

Since the days of former President John F. Kennedy, those planes have been painted an iconic mix of white and blue, Reuters reported.

"Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate," Trump told CBS.

The planes are expected to be completed by December 2024, the Department of Defense said.

Trump acknowledged in his interview with CBS that the plane would largely be for future presidents.

A look at Air Force One
01 / 21
An aide opens the door of Air Force One as President Donald Trump arrives at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada, on June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit.
02 / 21
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One upon his arrival Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
03 / 21
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 22, 2018.
04 / 21
President Donald Trump points to members of the media while sitting at his desk on Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
05 / 21
President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, third from left, and White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, fourth from left, speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, while traveling to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, in Hawaii.
06 / 21
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base after surveying the damage in the Houston area.
07 / 21
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk down the steps from Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Ariz. on August 22, 2017.
08 / 21
President Obama shakes hands with members of the Air Force One crew, before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Oct., 25, 2010. The 28000 series plane was returned in service after being refurbished.
09 / 21
Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport March 13, 2015.
10 / 21
President Obama leaves on Air Force One from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on March 13, 2015.
11 / 21
The shadow of Air Force flies over marshland while on approach to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Sept 24, 2012.
12 / 21
Military personnel hold their hats as Air Force One departs from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Feb. 10, 2016.
13 / 21
The Boeing-built Air Force One lands near in Seattle, May 10, 2012.
14 / 21
Military personnel salute as Air Force One arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., March 29, 2015.
15 / 21
Marines salute as President Obama leaves in Air Force One from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego Oct. 12, 2015.
16 / 21
Air Force One touches down in Las Vegas Sept. 12, 2012.
17 / 21
The shadow of Air Force over a snow covered field approaching Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb. Jan. 13, 2016.
18 / 21
A Royal Malay Regiment honour guard marches in front of Air Force One ahead of President Obama's departure at the Royal Malaysian Airforce base in Subang Nov. 22, 2015.
19 / 21
Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 3, 2016.
20 / 21
Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 20, 2016.
21 / 21
Air Force One arrives at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Feb. 10, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com