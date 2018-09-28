People walk along the sidewalk outside an Amazon Go location.

Amazon

While the devices we rely on today may seem commonplace, it would have been considered science fiction just a few years ago – be it taking calls on a smartwatch, asking a speaker in your home to play one of millions of songs, or having robotic lawnmowers that quietly cut our grass.

So, when you hear about how we’ll be performing one of our most common tasks in the near future – shopping – don’t write it off as fantasy, because it’ll be here before you know it.

If you thought it was high-tech to tap your phone or smartwatch to buy something, wait until you get a load of the following half-dozen scenarios to roll out over the next few years.

Stores with no checkout

Talk about “convenience” stores. As we saw earlier this year with the launch of the first Amazon Go store in Seattle, waiting in line to pay for items may be a thing of the past.

Thanks to hundreds of cameras and sensors, and smart artificial intelligence (A.I.) behind the scenes, you can grab items off the shelf and simply walk out when you’re done – and your account will be automatically billed, followed by an emailed receipt.

Even if you place items back on the shelf, the technology will keep track and adjust your order accordingly. Just last week, Bloomberg reported that Amazon is planning to open 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021, while Microsoft is also said to be readying cashier-less stores.

Toyota's vision of a mobile future using e-Palette.

Toyota

Autonomous cars

What about a store that comes to you? Instead of the Detroit Auto Show, which took place a week later, Toyota chose January’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to unveil e-Palette, a concept for the future of autonomous (“self-driving”) vehicles.

Perhaps one day in the not-too-distant future, your vehicle can not only drive you around from point A to point B, but Toyota envisions autonomous cars used for ride-sharing services, delivering food on-demand and even serving as a mobile storefront that brings products to you instead of the other way around.

Toyota is teaming up with Uber, Pizza Hut and Amazon, to start, but the first live demonstration of Toyota e-Palette won’t be until the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Virtual shopping

Say you don’t want to fight the crowds to visit a supermarket or shopping mall, or if you’re physically unable to do so. Well, you may be donning a lightweight virtual reality (VR) headset at home and simulating a shopping experience.

As demonstrated in a recent Tesco concept video out of the UK, you’ll walk the virtual aisles from a first-person perspective and can even virtually touch and manipulate items with your hands, such as taking an item off the shelf to inspect it closer, before placing it in a virtual cart.

You may be able to virtually shop alongside an online friend in real-time and chat at the same time. The items you’ve selected will then be delivered to your door.

Augmented reality glasses

While virtual reality transports you to a completely digital world – seen in 360 degrees and tied to head tracking – augmented reality (AR), on the other hand, layers digital information on top of the real world you’re looking at, as seen through a smartphone camera lens.

Soon, we may be wearing AR glasses (and after that contact lenses or implants) that can superimpose info on top of items in a supermarket, be it a star rating by customers, if the price is competitive compared to nearby stores, or a floating green checkmark if the caloric or sugar content is acceptable based on your specific criteria.

Some AR apps can show shopping info today but expect this space to evolve significantly over the next few years.

Voice-controlled assistants

High-tech personal assistants in the home will increasingly be used to purchase online items. With smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home, you can verbally add items to your grocery list whenever they pop into your head, and then officially place an order when your list is full – just by asking for it.

You’ll be given an option to have items shipped to you or ready for pick-up at your favorite nearby store. You can also set up recurring items on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, based on what you use regularly, so you don’t need to manually add them every time.

Considering these assistants are being built into multiple household items – from kitchen appliances and Wi-Fi thermostats to TV sound bars and even shower heads – you’ll soon be able to ask in virtually every room.

Amazon's Prime Air drone.

Amazon.com

Delivery drones

Speaking of Google and Amazon, both tech juggernauts are testing delivery drones that can deliver you a parcel in 30 minutes or less – or at least that’s the end goal.

Amazon is testing its Prime Air quadcopter delivery service in multiple countries and was able to deliver items in as little as 13 minutes, in a recent UK test.

How will it work? You’ll order a product using an app, your voice or a website, and so long as it’s somewhat small and light, robots in a warehouse will grab the item and attach it to an autonomous drone; it’ll message you when it has arrived on your doorstep and scan your face when you come out to confirm it’s you, before it flies back to the warehouse.

