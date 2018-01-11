Keeping with tradition, J.C. Penney has announced stores will kick Black Friday off with a mystery coupon giveaway and chance to score a $500 shopping spree.
Like last year, stores will open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open through 10 p.m. Black Friday. The first customers Thanksgiving will get coupons ranging from $10 off $10 to $500 off a $500 or more purchase, while supplies last.
The company unveiled the holiday plans Thursday and released a 77-page sales circular.
Early access to a selection of the retailer’s Black Friday deals begins Nov. 18 and the full Black Friday sale will be available online Wednesday, Nov. 21, according to a news release.
After Black Friday, stores will re-open 8 a.m. Nov. 24, for the “Black Friday Extended” sale where early shoppers can get a $10 off $10 in-store coupon, while supplies last.
The company says it has added 40 percent more toys, games and plush items to its toy shops for the holiday season.
Here are some of the best deals from the sales circular:
- Cooks 1.2 qt. air fryer for $4.99 after $20 mail-in rebate
- Eagle 3-pro Wi-Fi camera drone for $29.99
- American Explorer hardside luggage for $39.99
- Disney Collection princess 9-pk. deluxe doll set for $55
- Chi flat iron for $59.99
- FitBit Versa smartwatch for $149.95
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle for $199.99
This story will be updated.
