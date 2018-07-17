Airbus A220s? Bombardier's CSeries jets get a new name
01 / 16
The tail rudder of a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft during the presentation of the new Airbus A220-300 at Airbus's delivery center in Toulouse, France, on July 10 July 2018.
02 / 16
An Airbus A220-300 flies at a renaming ceremony for what was the CSeries on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
03 / 16
People wave flags during the renaming ceremony for the Airbus A200-300 (formerly Bombardier's CSeries) on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
04 / 16
Guillaume Faury, President of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft, poses during the renaming ceremony for the Airbus A220 (formerly Bombardier’s CSeries) on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
05 / 16
Rob Dewar (second from left), former General Manager for the CSeries at Bombardier Aerospace and now Head of Customer Support and Engineering at Airbus, answers questions from the media during a press conference for the renaming of the CSeries (to A220) at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France, on July 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PASCAL PAVANIPASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_17E996
06 / 16
People take photographs of the Airbus A220-300 during its renaming ceremony on July 10, 2018, at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
07 / 16
An Airbus A220-300 flies at a renaming ceremony for what was the CSeries on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
08 / 16
An Airbus A220-300 at a renaming ceremony for what was the CSeries on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
09 / 16
An Airbus A220-300 flies at a renaming ceremony for what was the CSeries on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
10 / 16
From left to right: Guillaume Faury, President of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Rob Dewar head of customer support and engineering of the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP); and David Dufrenois, head of sales of the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP); pose in front of an Airbus A220-300 on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
11 / 16
Rob Dewar (second from left), former General Manager for the CSeries at Bombardier Aerospace and now Head of Customer Support and Engineering at Airbus, answers questions from the media during a press conference for the renaming of the CSeries (to A220) at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France, on July 10, 2018.
12 / 16
From right to left: Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft; two Airbus A220 pilots; Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial; and Philippe Balducchi CEO of the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP); stand in front of an Airbus A220-300 at a renaming ceremony on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
13 / 16
Guillaume Faury, President of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft, poses during the renaming ceremony for the Airbus A220 (formerly Bombardier’s CSeries) on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
14 / 16
Guillaume Faury, President of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft, gestures during the renaming ceremony for the Airbus A220 (formerly Bombardier’s CSeries) on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
15 / 16
Guillaume Faury, President of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft, gestures during the renaming ceremony for the Airbus A220 (formerly Bombardier’s CSeries) on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.
16 / 16
People take photographs of the Airbus A220-300 during its renaming ceremony on July 10, 2018, at the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse, France.

It's official. The USA appears set to get a new start-up airline that will be launched by the founder of JetBlue.

Speculation about David Neeleman’s start-up carrier has mounted since news about the effort – currently dubbed “Moxy” in investor presentations – was first reported in June by trade publication Airline Weekly.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Now, Neeleman’s start-up has taken one of the most concrete steps yet toward getting off the ground: a tentative deal to buy 60 Airbus A220-300 jets. Airbus and Neeleman’s group announced a memorandum of understanding for the order on Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow in England. A press release accompanying the news said the order was for “a new U.S. airline start-up.”

TODAY IN THE SKYFarnborough 2018: Boeing, Airbus rack up orders as giant airshow opens

“After years of U.S. airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of U.S. airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction,” David Neeleman, majority investor in the new venture, said in the statement. “The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions. With deliveries starting in 2021, we will have ample time to assemble a world-class management team and another winning business model.”

Neeleman has a venerable aviation background. In the U.S., he's best known for launching JetBlue, which began flying in 2000. 

But Neeleman also has helped found three other commercial carriers. In the 1980s, he helped launch Morris Air, which eventually was acquired by Southwest. In the 1990s, he was one of the founders of WestJet, now Canada's second-biggest airline. And, after departing JetBlue, Neeleman founded Azul Brazilian Airlines in 2008. Neeleman remains CEO of Azul, now a major player in Brazil. Additionally, Neeleman has an ownership stake in TAP Air Portugal, which has expanded and updated its service offerings since. 

The A220 aircraft selected by Moxy had been known as the Bomardier CSeries until last week. Airbus, which has taken a majority stake in the line, changed the name to fit within its standard naming convention.The A220-300s, which can seat between 140 and 160 passengers, are capable of flying transcontinental routes. They also have spacious overhead bins and a favorable 2-by-3 seating arrangement that minimizes the number of middle seats. 

The A220 deal would be valued at $5.4 billion based on list prices, though steep discounts are typical for such orders. 

As for Neeleman’s venture, it would aim to fill the gap left in the market as bigger airlines have consolidated. That’s left fewer carriers for U.S. customers to choose from and has increasingly forced customers flying on full-service carriers to connect via a shrinking number of increasingly busy hub airports.

“These guys have not been growing for a long time,” Neeleman said to Bloomberg News about the four big airlines that now dominate the U.S. market. “A lot of communities are underserved and fares are really high. There are pockets of pain everywhere. Globally, fuel is up but I have a very fuel-efficient airplane.”

Neeleman could find a market ready to embrace a new entrant. Of all the USA's major carrier's, the only one flying today that didn't exist prior to 2000 is the JetBlue brand that Neeleman founded. Virgin America was founded in the 2000s, but that brand officially disappeared in April as part of its acquisition by Alaska Airlines. 

Now, Neeleman has his latest effort with Moxy, though it's unclear if that project name is being considered for the airline itself.

Regardless, Airline Weekly revealed some of the details of the venture's plan, citing a Moxy presentation to investors that it gained access to. Under a headline reading, “He’s Baaack!," the publication wrote the following about Neeleman’s plans on June 18:

“According to the presentation, the startup sees big opportunity in smallish airports, detecting consumer frustration with increasingly congested mega-hubs in regions like the U.S. northeast and west coast. Consolidation, it says, has reduced options while creating a “comfortable oligopoly” of carriers with high fares and higher-than ever profits.”

“Moxy seems keen on secondary airports in the country’s biggest metro areas like Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Providence, outside Boston, features prominently as an example in Moxy’s presentation.”

Among the airports mentioned as prospective destinations in the report, according to Airline Weekly, were places like Providence; Orlando Sanford; St. Petersburg, Florida; Phoenix-Mesa; McClellan-Palomar near San Diego; Newburgh/Stewart, New York and Trenton, New Jersey, among others.

It’s unclear how serious Moxy would be about going into the airports listed in its presentation – several currently have no commercial service – but it underscores Neeleman’s vision of bringing high-end economy service while undercutting fares of major rivals.

This post will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow
01 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
02 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker holds a model of a Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet as he enters his Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet during its launch at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
03 / 26
The Red Arrows fly in formation during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
04 / 26
A Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' of Biman Airlines of Bangladesh flies during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
05 / 26
A crew member sits alongside an Air Italy at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
06 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left), and Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, display commemorative contracts as they announce the purchase of planes for Qatar Airways' cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
07 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May, second left speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, right, as they are backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
08 / 26
epa06893104 A Ukrainian-made short-range medium-airlift Antonov-178 military transport aircraft flies by during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA188
09 / 26
epa06893012 A general view of the outdoor display area on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA136
10 / 26
A Harrier AW-8B scale-model is displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
11 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
12 / 26
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies by during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
13 / 26
Crew members stand on the steps of an Air Italy Boeing 737 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
14 / 26
A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at the Farnborough Airshow near London on July 16, 2018.
15 / 26
An Airbus A330-900neo flies on a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
16 / 26
United States Ambassador, Woody Johnson (left) examines a model aircraft at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
17 / 26
People visit the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
18 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker looks on during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
19 / 26
A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018) on July 16, 2018.
20 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left) looks on as Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, announces the purchase of planes for the airline's cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
21 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May (center) is accompanied by Airbus CEO Tom Enders (right) as they walk around at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
22 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
23 / 26
A child controls a flight simulator at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
24 / 26
A showroom assistant operates a Spectre operational mission support unit, displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
25 / 26
A visitor sits in the model of a new fighter jet, a part of Team Tempest, during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
26 / 26
A wind tunnel model of the Boom Supersonic XB-1 is displayed at the Boom Supersonic showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
636674178975932831-A220-300-inflight-.jpg
This image provided by Airbus shows an Airbus A220-300 in flight. The plane has been ordered by JetBlue founder David Neeleman for a new U.S. start-up airline.
Airbus
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com