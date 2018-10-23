Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
Allan McArtor, chairman and CEO of Airbus Group, speaks to the audience during the delivery ceremony.
John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer – Customers, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
The first U.S.-made A321 is prepared for delivery to JetBlue on April 25, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
Airbus delivered its first aircraft produced in the USA to JetBlue in Mobile, Ala., on April 25, 2016.
JetBlue is adding 12 seats to each of its A320s.
JetBlue Airways confirmed what anyone who has shopped for airline tickets lately already knew: the airline, like its competitors, has been aggressively raising fares to offset sharply higher fuel costs.

Airline executives are often reluctant, at least publicly, to admit that ticket prices are on the rise, using industry jargon like "improving yields'' to talk about the fare climate.

Not so at JetBlue on the airline's third-quarter earnings conference call Tuesday. CEO Robin Hayes mentioned recent fare increases in his opening remarks and Executive Vice President Marty St. George detailed the airline's moves on the fare front.

St. George said JetBlue led "several" successful industry fare increases in the July-September quarter and also led the industry's baggage fees higher.

In late August, JetBlue became the first major airline to hike baggage fees. The new charges, since matched by most competitors, are $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for a second checked bag, up from $25 and $30. Alaska Airlines' bag fees are due to increase in December. 

"My view is, in the environment that the industry's in right now, we do need to recap the impact of the fuel run up,'' St. George said.

JetBlue said its fuel bill in the quarter was up 37 percent year over year, to $2.32 per gallon from $1.69. Delta has said its 2108 fuel bill is running $2 billion higher than the 2017 tab.

Airlines are able to pass along fuel costs because travel demand is strong from business travelers and vacationers. On United Airlines' quarterly conference call last week, President Scott Kirby, called it "one of the best revenue environments we've ever seen.''

And Delta President Glen Hauenstein had similar comments on the airline's quarterly conference call, calling the revenue environment  "one of the best we've seen in years.'' He said Delta had its busiest summer ever.

Hauenstein said corporate fares are back above 2016 levels and that the momentum is expected to continue into 2019. Delta and other airlines are seeing big demand for higher priced tickets in premium cabins including first class as well as upgrades to roomier seats in economy cabins.

J.D. Power rates 10 best North American airlines for 2018
Which airlines have the highest customer-satisfaction ratings for 2018? J.D. Power ranked 10 North American Airlines. Five were 'traditional' carriers and five were low-cost. Scroll through to see how they rated, from lowest to highest.
No. 10: Frontier Airlines (score of 693 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 9: United Airlines (score of 708 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 8: Allegiant (score of 725 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 7: American Airlines (score of 729 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 6: Air Canada (score of 734 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 5: WestJet (score of 747 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 4: Delta Air Lines (score of 767 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 3: Alaska Airlines (score of 775 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 2: JetBlue (score of 812 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 1: Southwest Airlines (score of 818 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five low-cost carriers.
