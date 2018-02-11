Joe Biden scented candles are so popular at the Delaware History Museum, they regularly sell out.

Robert Long/The News Journal

What do Joe Biden scented candles smell like?

Certainly not Joe Biden, unless he walks around smelling like an orange all the time.

The $22 candles are the best-selling item at the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington, regularly selling out thanks to still-strong home state "Joementum" even nearly two years after the former vice president left office.

"Customers think it's hilarious and then everyone's like, 'What does Joe smell like?' and they have to open it and smell it," says Karen Kegelman, the museum's advancement officer.

The museum started selling the candles about a year ago after spotting them on e-commerce website Etsy. Since the museum used to sell Joe and Jill Biden paper dolls, they decided the candles would be a good fit.

The description of the candles is just about as goofy as the idea for the product itself:

Joe Biden scented candles are available at the Delaware History Museum for $22 each.

Robert Long/The News Journal

"Your long search is finally over. You have acquired a Joe Biden scented candle, perhaps as a funny gift. Now the only thing standing between you and Joe Biden is ... well, basically all the same stuff as before. But at least now you have this great candle!

"The Joe Biden scented candle is more than just a candle that vaguely resembles Joe Biden. It’s also a friend, a confidante (at least as much as any other inanimate object), and a mentor (if you’re trying to be a candle). You’ll feel your hope and optimism being restored as you lift the lid and inhale the aroma of Biden’s favorite orange-flavored sports drink. (We won’t mention the brand name, but see if you can guess! Here’s a hint: It’s not Powerade.)

"You can even pay homage to Biden’s love of Amtrak by bringing it along on your next train ride! Trust us when we say that nothing is a bigger hit on trains than a lit candle*

*You should not really trust us when we say this."

And, yes, it's true that orange Gatorade is Biden's favorite drink. At least that's what he told Us Weekly in 2016.

The candles sell for $22 each at both the museum and on Etsy, but the museum gets a few extra bucks for each one because they buy in bulk. (The museum doesn't have an online store, so you have to visit 504 N. Market St. next to The Queen to get them.)

The museum isn't the only one buying in bulk. One museum-goer bought six of them, plunking down $132.

"All the staff here are big fans of Joe Biden and are endlessly amused by him," Kegelman says of the possible 2020 presidential candidate, a past honoree of the museum's History Makers Award. "Any time we see any fun Joe Biden merchandise, we think we need to get it for the store."

As you might imagine, the Delaware History Museum isn't the only spot selling Biden swag.

We spent a little too much time online and found these other goodies that are currently available.

'The Malarkey Stops Here' T-shirt

Joe Biden's Super PAC store sells a handful of items, including a "The Malarkey Stops Here" t-shirt.

Courtesy of American Possibilities

American Possibilities, the political action committee created by Biden last year, has an online store with five available products, including this one featuring one of his favorite words: malarkey. $25.

Vintage Biden campaign button

A vintage Biden campaign pin, featuring a stylish mullet.

eBay

Back in the day, Biden was all business in the front and party in the back. And, thankfully, his glorious mullet was preserved forever on this political button. $24.99.

Joe Biden ice cream pin

Joe Biden's love of ice cream, now in the form of a pin.

Etsy

We all know Joe can scarf ice cream. This pin documents his love of the cold stuff. $11.

Joe Biden signature T-shirt

Biden's signature can stretch across your chest for $25

Etsy

If Joe spots you in Pep Boys or Brew HaHa! wearing this T-shirt, you'll surely get The Full Biden: An unusually close eye-to-eye conversation, a shoulder squeeze and a selfie or two. $25.

'Cup of Joe' coffee mug

Joe Biden's Super PAC store sells a handful of items, including a "Cup of Joe" coffee mug.

Courtesy of American Possibilities

Biden's PAC also sells this coffee mug, so you can wake up with both joe and Joe. $25.

2008 DNC button

A Delaware-themed pin from the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

eBay

'Memba when there was big buzz charging through the state because the guy many simply know as Joe was on track to become vice president? This button captures the moment. $11.65.

The News Journal's Nov. 5, 2008 front page

The News Journal's front page from Nov. 5, 2008 commemorating his elevation to vice president.

eBay

Hey, that's us! The News Journal's 2008 front page from the day after Barack Obama and Biden beat John McCain and Sarah Palin is framed for display. $29.99.

Joe Biden T-shirt

Joe Biden's Super PAC store sells a handful of items, including a Joe Biden t-shirt.

Courtesy of American Possibilities

"America’s future is so bright, Joe Biden needs sunglasses," reads the description of this Biden PAC tee. $25.

Biden and Obama stretching photo

This official White House photo by Pete Souza shows President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden stretching for a "Let's Move!" video taping in 2014.

eBay

If you want a Pete Souza official White House photo of Biden butt-flexing, then this is for you. (Jill, this one's for you!) Or you can just download it yourself from the Obama White House Flickr page for free. $7.98.

Joe Biden life-size cardboard cutout

Do you see eye-to-eye with Biden? Now you can, literally.

eBay

Is that Joe at your backyard barbecue? Or maybe standing with your family next to the Christmas tree? Best part: there's zero chance he'll say something weird! $47.95.

1998 Joe Biden presidential campaign button

Go back in time to Biden's first failed presidential campaign.

eBay

Remember back when plagiarism allegations would be enough to torpedo a presidential campaign? Biden does. President Trump says, "Hold my beer." $12.99.

14 Biden mugs on a coffee mug

Fourteen Biden heads, one cup.

Etsy

This coffee mug features 14 Biden heads. A Democrat's dream and a Republican's nightmare. $14.95.

