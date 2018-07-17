VICTORIA, Texas — Members of a South Texas mosque set ablaze last year went up to shake hands and hug prosecutors in a federal courtroom Monday.

Just moments before,12 jurists had announced they'd found the man accused of setting the fire guilty.

"Yes," each said when asked one by one if that was their true verdict.

The trial of Marq Vincent Perez, who was indicted last year of a hate crime related to the Jan. 28, 2017 fire at the Victoria Islamic Center, began last week at the federal courthouse.

It took the jury about three hours of deliberations before finding him guilty of three felony counts including damage to a religious property, use of fire to commit a federal felony and possession of a destructive device related to an earlier incident.

Construction on the new mosque is about 80-85 percent complete.

Eleanor Dearman/Caller-Times

"No group anywhere in the United States of America should be subjected to such hate crimes," said Omar Rachid, who handles community and public relations for the mosque.

"I think what the jury has done today, this afternoon, is send a message loud and clear that such behavior and such crimes will not be tolerated," he continued.

U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey will decide Perez's sentence at an Oct. 2 hearing. The date could coincide with the opening of the newly built mosque.

"God works in mysterious ways, and maybe one of those ways he has in store for us is that the sentencing could very well take place at about the time we take possession of our new mosque," Rachid said.

More: Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool in Delaware

More: Donald Trump's 'travel ban' is still a 'Muslim ban' no matter what the Supreme Court ruled

Perez, wearing a grey shirt and dark rimmed glasses, sat beside his attorney Mark Di Carlo Monday as federal prosecutors presented their closing arguments to a jury. His trial was expected to last around two weeks, but the presentation of evidence concluded Friday.

A video clip of the burning mosque played on a large screen in the courtroom as prosecutor Saeed Ahmed Mody began presenting his case.

"His intention was for damage and destruction, and that's exactly what he did," Mody said.

Marq Vincent Perez, 26, is escorted from the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building after a pretrial hearing. Perez, of Victoria, is accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a mosque at the Islamic Center of Victoria in January 2017.

Contributed// Qiling Wang, Victoria Advocate

He argued it was Perez's goal to "terrorize" the Muslim community. He described the Victoria Islamic Center as a place where the community would gather for joyous occasions — weddings and weekly potlucks — as well as sad occasions.

More: Suspected arsonist's trial begins in South Texas mosque fire

On the trial's first day, the jury heard from a federal prosecutor who painted Perez as having an "absolute hatred" of Muslims. Sharad Sushil Khandelwal, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Perez became involved with a militia group on Facebook and began forming what he called "rogue units."

Here's what Omar Rachid, who handles public and community relations for the Victoria Islamic Center, had to say following the trial's conclusion: pic.twitter.com/Z2UXX3wmgf — Eleanor Dearman (@CallerElly) July 16, 2018

On Jan. 15 Perez went on a "training mission" to throw an "improvised bomb" into a car, he said. After burglarizing the mosque with a juvenile identified as K.R. on Jan. 22, the two returned on Jan. 28 but this time, Perez set the mosque on fire, Khandelwal argued last week.

Authorities have determined arson is responsible for the fire that destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center mosque on Jan. 28, 2017.

Contributed photo/ATF

But during his closing arguments, Di Carlo maintained his client's innocence. He told jurors that the juveline's testimony is hearsay and promoted the idea that he was not a credible witness.

He also categorized the Jan. 15 incident as separate from the Jan. 28 burglary and fire. Khandelwal said due to their belief the June 15 incident was done as a "training mission," the two crimes were connected. He also said Perez's DNA was found on the "improvised bomb."

More: Islamophobic? Coffee shop refuses to serve man who confronted Muslim woman in niqab

The jury was shown Facebook messages that prosecutors say show Perez’s hate of Muslims.

"He can't keep his mouth shut and he can't keep his fingers off the laptop either," Khandelwal said.

Victoria Islamic Center rebuilds after mosque fire in January 2017.

Contributed// Victoria Islamic Center

The jury also listened to testimony that showed Perez’s phone contained photos of the burning mosque and that items that were stolen from the mosque were found at Perez's residence, according to prosecutors.

Di Carlo said the government "cherry picked and oh so carefully presented" their evidence against Perez.

"We only have what the government allowed us to see," Di Carlo said.

He also suggested that Perez was "profiled" because he's conservative, had a brief stint in the military and was allegedly a part of the militia group.

Di Carlo flipped through a copy of the Quran that had been admitted into evidence.

"And do not cover the truth with falsehood," he read, asking the jury to find Perez not guilty.

He told reporters after the trial's conclusion that the entirety of Perez's social media postings and interview with investigators weren't allowed to be entered into evidence at trial and that "only things that were adverse to his interests came in."

Di Carlo said he was surprised by the jury's decision.

More: Florida man pulls knife on students eating burgers, goes on anti-Muslim rant at McDonald's: Police

More: FBI: Man who planned attack on Cleveland wanted to give explosive-filled cars to military children

"As is stated throughout the trial, we do not believe that the fact that the defendant disliked Muslims is proved beyond a reasonable doubt," Di Carlo said. "Again, as stated during the trial, there was issues regarding his concern about Middle-Eastern people, about terrorists, about illegal immigrants and the mention of religion was very, very minimal."

"I hope that point was made to the jurors," he continued. "Perhaps it wasn't made well enough."

Di Carlo said Perez took the verdict "very somberly."

U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick lauded the conviction as a commitment to protect religious liberty.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the religious liberty of all people and their ability to practice their faith without being the target of this kind of dangerous activity.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said the department " is committed to holding hate crimes perpetrators accountable under the law."

“All people are entitled to live free from violence and fear, regardless of their religion or place of worship,” Gore said. “Perez’s actions were criminal, unlawful and dangerous."

Perez faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the hate crime count and up to 10 years for possessing an unregistered destructive device, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. For use of a fire to commit a felony, the penalty is consecutive and he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Each count carries a possible $250,000 fine.

And as Perez awaits a decision on how long he'll be behind bars, members of the mosque are looking forward to opening the doors of their new mosque.

More: FBI: Man who planned attack on Cleveland wanted to give explosive-filled cars to military children

More: National Security Council official has denounced Muslim-Americans

Construction is about 80-85 percent done. They are hoping to have it opened in September or early October, Rachid said.

One of the Victoria Islamic Center board members said despite the fire, they want the mosque to be a place that his open to the community.

"The last thing we want to do is for evil to win by making us ... be separated from our community," Abe Ajrami said.

He extended thoughts and prayers to Perez, adding that maybe Perez can use his time in jail to learn about Islam. He also extended prayers to Perez's family.

"There is no hard feeling here, and I can tell you in the name of the Muslim community, Mr. and Mrs. Perez are invited to the open house."

At the end of the day, what's more important than the verdict is how the community came together following the fire, Ajrami said.

"That's what gives me hope," he said. "Whether Mr. Perez is out or in, that's one person comparing to thousands in Victoria who made a clear statement that they are against the burning of any place of worship."

Follow Eleanor Dearman on Twitter: @CallerElly

Kingsville Mosque Hosts Peace and Unity Event

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com