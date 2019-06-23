HONOLULU — The family of a Kentucky man killed during a plane crash on Oahu's North Shore is traveling to Hawaii to pick up his son.

Larry Lemaster was one of the 11 people killed during a small plane crash used for skydiving Friday evening. Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters it was the most tragic aircraft incident he's seen in his 40 years.

The Army veteran and professional skydiver was working as an instructor at Oahu Parachute Center when he died. Family members said his three-year-old son was in Hawaii at the time of the crash, and his wife was flying to the island to pick him up.

In her tribute to her husband on Facebook, Anna Elkins said the day she found out about the crash was the worst day of her life, but she said she knew her husband died doing what he loved.

"I don’t have an explanation for the utter tragedy that has happened," Elkins wrote. "But Larry Lemaster would never want one person to waste a single minute of their life mourning his. He was doing what he loved."

The Russell High School graduate was also listed as a team member of Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team based in Ohio. John Hart, a founding member of the team, told CNN Lemaster volunteered time taking wounded veterans skydiving.

The cause of the wreck is not immediately known. A couple nearby said they heard the plane's engine pop and called 911.

“There’s nothing we could’ve done. There was nothing left. There wasn’t a sign of anybody on that plane so we had no idea," Gayle Syverson told KITV.

Neves said the plane, carrying at least six Oahu Parachute Center employees, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The same plane, a Beechcraft 65 King Air, was involved in a near-accident in July 2016, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report. The report said it sustained "substantial damage" while taking off from an airport in California, but the 14 sky divers and pilot were not injured.

