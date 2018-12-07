WASHINGTON — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described his summit last month with President Donald Trump as “the start of a meaningful journey” and predicted in a letter made public Thursday that it would lead to a “new future” between the two countries.

“I deeply appreciate the energetic and extraordinary efforts made by Your Excellency Mr. President for the improvement of relations between the two countries and the faithful implementation of the joint statement,” an English translation of the letter that Trump posted on Twitter read.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The letter, which was dated July 6, drew attention on social media for repeatedly describing Trump as “your excellency,” a title often reserved for royalty. It was unclear whether the phrase was simply a formality used by Kim or whether there was something lost in translation.

The term has frequently been used by foreign leaders to refer to presidents. In a 2009 press conference, then Chinese President Hu Jintao began his opening remarks by calling President Obama “your excellency.”

Fatmir Sejdiu, the former president of Kosovo, used the phrase in a letter to Obama congratulating him on winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

Trump posted the Korean and English versions of the letter on Twitter, describing it as a “a very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea.” He added that “great progress being made!”

But the letter appeared to come a day before North Korea accused U.S. diplomats of “gangster-like” negotiating tactics in hammering out the details of the broad agreement Trump and Kim signed at the summit in Singapore on June 12.

Shortly after that summit, Trump declared that the nuclear threat from North Korea was over, but critics have questioned whether North Korea will in fact give up its nuclear program — a central demand for Trump.

More: North Korea slams talks with Secretary of State Pompeo as 'regrettable'

More: Donald Trump thinks things are 'going well' with North Korea – others are skeptical

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
01 / 08
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
02 / 08
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
03 / 08
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
04 / 08
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
05 / 08
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
06 / 08
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
07 / 08
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
08 / 08
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com