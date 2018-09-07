LONDON – A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the death of a British woman who was poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent, four months after a father and daughter were poisoned with the same chemical in a nearby city.

Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow “is deeply concerned over the continuous cases of these poison elements” in Britain. He said linking Russia to the poisoning would be “absurd.”

Dawn Sturgess, 44, from Durrington in Wiltshire, died Sunday night after she was found unconscious at a property in the town of Amesbury more than a week before. She leaves behind two sons, 19 and 23, an 11-year-old daughter and her parents. Her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

More: British woman dies after exposure to Russian nerve agent Novichok, police launch murder investigation

Police: Nerve agent leaves couple in critical condition near site of UK spy attack

"It is both shocking and utterly appalling that a British citizen has died having been exposed to a Novichok nerve agent,” said Neil Basu, an assistant commissioner at London’s Metropolitan Police.

"But make no mistake, we’re determined to find out how Dawn and her partner, Charlie Rowley, came into contact with such a deadly substance, and we will do everything we possibly can to bring those responsible to justice," he said. "Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with Dawn’s family as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one in such unimaginable and cruel circumstances."

Emergency services were called to Amesbury on June 30 after Sturgess and Rowley were found unconscious. They were taken to Salisbury District Hospital, where Sturgess died.

Police said the pair were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. The poisoning happened about 10 miles from the city of Salisbury, where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned with Novichok on March 4. Britain blames Russia for the Skripals’ poisoning. Russia denies any involvement.

"At this stage, they are unable to say whether or not the nerve agent found in this incident is linked to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. However, this remains our main line of enquiry," Assistant Commissioner Basu said.

Authorities doubt Rowley and Sturgess, British nationals with no known links to Russia, were deliberately targeted.

Basu said Sturgess and Rowley "must have got a high dose" of Novichock, and "our hypothesis is that they must have handled a container we are now seeking."

More: Who is Sergei Skripal? Russian spy found unconscious in English park sparks intrigue

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com