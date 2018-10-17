Kristen Bell, the voice of princess Anna in "Frozen," told Parents magazine she loves reading to her daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, when they're "cuddled up like meerkats."

But Bell said she's not 100 percent comfortable with the classic Disney princess tales.

In particular, the 38-year-old actress has some concerns that Snow White undermines what she teaches her daughters about stranger danger.

"Every time we close "Snow White" I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.' "

Kissing without consent

Bell also asks her daughters about the "Snow White" book when talking about consent when it comes to, at best, Prince Charming's presumptuous behavior.

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Bell revealed in the Parents interview that she's working on her own children's book.

She lauded a book that her family loves called "Grumpy Monkey," in which characters try to give solutions, but in the end the monkey is allowed to be grumpy.

"I've had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that you're allowed to feel it," she said. "Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message."

