Boeing executives met privately with the pilot unions at American and Southwest Airlines in the past week in a bid to assuage concerns they raised about the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 following the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

The airlines operate the same aircraft involved in the Oct. 29 accident, and their pilot groups publicly criticized Boeing for failing to disclose a new safety feature on the plane.

The control feature, an automatic anti-stall system, repeatedly pulled the plane's nose down and the pilots struggled to control the plane, according to a preliminary report from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Wednesday.

The plane had experienced similar problems on a Lion Air flight the night before but pilots on that flight had turned off the automatic safety feature.

Boeing and the FAA issued a safety bulletin a week after the crash and the airplane manufacturer has been in regular contact with airline and safety officials since the accident.

But Boeing also took the added, and unprecedented, step of meeting with the unions in the wake of their high-profile criticism of the latest version of Boeing's workhorse.

Southwest Captain Jon Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and other union officials met with a trio of Boeing executives for 90 minutes in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday at the end of the holiday weekend.

The meeting was requested by Boeing's CEO, Dennis Muilenberg, according to union spokesman Mike Trevino.

Trevino said that type of "urgent'' meeting was the first of its kind for the union. Southwest operates the world's largest fleet of Boeing 737s.

"We were appreciative that Boeing reached out to us,'' he said.

On Tuesday, Boeing officials visited Dallas to meet with American Airlines Captain Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, and other union officials.

It was the first time Boeing has visited the union, according to APA spokesman Dennis Tajer.

"They reached out to us, which is what we've been looking for,'' Tajer said. "They brought in their A team.''

"It tells us that this is very important to them, and that they're ready to make this right,'' he said.

What the unions learned from Boeing

Southwest's union wanted to know if there was anything else about the new plane they needed to tell their pilots about.

"Our pilots are well trained and understand how to fly the MAX, understand how to deal with unusual situations that are on board,'' Trevino said. "However, more information is a good thing in our view, so having information about the systems on board certainly is beneficial to pilot awareness.''

Boeing's technical team said they were confident in their findings that there were no other new features on the MAX that pilots were unaware of, Trevino said.

"Nonetheless, they were going to do additional checks by other departments to verify those findings,'' he said. "They were going to double and triple check to verify that. We took that as their way of assuring us ... that there were no other systems that had not been previously disclosed.''

He said the union did not get a good answer on why the anti-stall system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS, wasn't disclosed to pilots before the crash.

He said the union awaits Boeing's "solutions and fixes.''

American pilots were "deeply disturbed and concerned over the fact that a system that automatically takes over one of the flight controls in the air during a critical time, we weren't even aware that it existed,'' Tajer said.

He said Boeing has updated the information since the crash so there is more heightened awareness of the system.

"We are now where we should have been before this crash happened,'' he said.

But pilots had remaining technical questions about sensors, faulty signals and the overall MCAS system.

"It was a productive meeting filled with information exchanges and an opportunity to voice our concerns over the MCAS system,'' Tajer said. "Boeing listened, and in our opinion they have an aggressive agenda regarding positive steps to address our concerns.''

Tajer said the union also plans to ask American for additional training on the Boeing 737 MAX in the wake of the crash. There are significant enough differences between the new plane and the Boeing 737 NG American has in its fleet to warrant such a move, he said. Since the MAX will eventually account for one third of American's fleet, Tajer said a simulator would enhance pilot training.

In the interim, pilots wonder if there is a way to take the current simulators and program in the flight characteristics of the MCAS, he said.

United Airlines' pilots union also met with Boeing officials, an airline spokesman confirmed, but the union did not respond to questions about the meeting. United operates a different variant of the Boeing 737 MAX used by American and Southwest and its union had not been critical of Boeing in the wake of the crash.

A Boeing spokesman did not have a comment on the union meetings. The company released a statement on the preliminary crash investigation. The airline reiterated that the 737 MAX is safe.

"As our customers and their passengers continue to fly the 737 MAX to hundreds of destinations around the world every day, they have our assurance that the 737 MAX is as safe as any airplane that has ever flown the skies.''

Thomas Maresca contributed to this report.

