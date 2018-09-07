President Donald Trump in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on July 3, 2018.

President Donald Trump is set to announce his nomination for the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, to fill the seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy when he announced his retirement on the last day of the Supreme Court session on June 28th.

Trump had said he hoped to make his decision by the time he returned Sunday from a weekend in New Jersey, but he told reporters en route to the White House that he needed more time.

His pick will have a tough nomination battle ahead of them, with Republicans holding onto a single seat majority in the Senate, with John McCain ill and possibly unable to participate in the confirmation process.

Officials and White House advisers said Trump is weighing the plus and minuses of four finalists, all of them federal appeals court judges:

Brett Kavanaugh of Washington, D.C., the favorite of the conservative legal establishment

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, who was the runner-up to Neil Gorsuch when Trump made his first Supreme Court selection; supporters of Hardiman made a last-minute push in recent days, and aides said Trump remains impressed by him; he also enjoys the support of Trump's sister, retired judge Maryanne Trump Barry

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, who is backed by religious conservatives, and by Trump advisers who believe it will be more difficult for the Senate to vote against a female nominee

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, who also has many high-profile supporters who see him as a positive alternative to the other three.

The announcement will take place at 9pm on Monday, July 9. USA Today will be live streaming the announcement and it will be available in the player at the top of the page.

