Maintenance hangar tour: Behind the scenes with TAP Air Portugal
01 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airline's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
02 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airline's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
03 / 23
Employees work on an engine in a maintenance hangar at TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
04 / 23
Employees work on an engine in a maintenance hangar at TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
05 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airline's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
06 / 23
An engine is opened, ready for work at TAP Air Portugal's maintenance hangar in Lisbon on June 25, 2018.
07 / 23
A TAP Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
08 / 23
A worker checks cockpit systems on a TAP Portugal Airbus A330 at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
09 / 23
A rare look into the avionics bay of an Airbus A330 as seen at TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon maintenance hangar on June 25, 2018.
10 / 23
The inside of a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 during an A-check at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
11 / 23
Seats wait to be changed out on a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 during a basic maintenance check at the company's headquarters in Lisbon on June 25, 2018.
12 / 23
The inside of a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 as seen during an A-check at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2016.
13 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
14 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
15 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
16 / 23
An engine is opened, ready for work at TAP Air Portugal's maintenance hangar in Lisbon on June 25, 2018.
17 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
18 / 23
Workers clean the exterior of a TAP Portugal Airbus A330 at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
19 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
20 / 23
Workers clean the exterior of a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
21 / 23
Workers clean the cabin of a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
22 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airport's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.
23 / 23
A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the company's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018.

If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on inside the maintenance hangar of a major airline, you’re in luck.

European carrier TAP Air Portugal opened its Lisbon maintenance hangar to photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, who toured the facility while an Airbus A330 passed through on June 25.

Check out the photo gallery above for a snapshot of a day at the TAP Air Portugal maintenance facility. If you’d like to see more “behind the scenes” photos, scroll down for other photo tours that include Boeing and Airbus.

The 'boneyard': Where airlines send old planes to be scrapped

Photos: Riding a retiring jetliner to the airline 'boneyard'
01 / 54
The remains of a Thai Airways Airbus A300 are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
02 / 54
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 is en route from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M., on Dec. 4, 2015. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
03 / 54
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
04 / 54
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
05 / 54
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
06 / 54
The five people (2 pilots, 2 American corporate employees and 1 journalist) exited via the MD-80’s tailcone stairs after American Airlines Flight 9780 arrived at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
07 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
08 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
09 / 54
Planes being raided for parts are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
10 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
11 / 54
A retired American Airlines aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
12 / 54
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
13 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
14 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
15 / 54
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
16 / 54
Parts -- and planes being raided for parts -- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
17 / 54
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
18 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
19 / 54
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
20 / 54
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
21 / 54
Plane parts being scrapped at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
22 / 54
Plane parts being scrapped at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
23 / 54
An idled aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
24 / 54
A retired American Airlines aircraft -- its branding obscured --- is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
25 / 54
Some Boeing 747s are among the idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
26 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
27 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
28 / 54
A retired American Airlines aircraft -- its branding obscured --- is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
29 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
30 / 54
Idled American Airlines aircraft -- their branding obscured --- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
31 / 54
An idled aircraft is seen amid scattered airplane parts at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
32 / 54
An idled aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
33 / 54
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
34 / 54
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
35 / 54
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
36 / 54
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
37 / 54
Planes -- and pieces of planes -- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
38 / 54
American Airlines Capt. Pat Walsh takes in the sight of retired planes at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
39 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
40 / 54
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
41 / 54
Spare plane parts are big business at Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard."
42 / 54
Birds eerily make themselves at home amid idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
43 / 54
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
44 / 54
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
45 / 54
Idled American Airlines aircraft are seen with their branding obscured at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
46 / 54
The cabin was empty for the Dec. 4, 2015, departure of American Airlines Flight 9780 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
47 / 54
The cabin was empty for the Dec. 4, 2015, departure of American Airlines Flight 9780 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
48 / 54
American Airlines Flight 9780 departs Dallas/Fort Worth for Roswell, N.M., on Dec. 4, 2015. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
49 / 54
This red 1962 Lockheed JetStar JT 12-5 once flew Elvis, according to American’s staff at Roswell.
50 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
51 / 54
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
52 / 54
A bus stop adjacent to the Roswell "boneyard" plays right along with the aviation them.
53 / 54
There's also a regular passenger airline terminal adjacent to the boneyard.
54 / 54
The sun sets behind idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.

Photo tour: Behind the scenes at the Boeing widebody factory in Everett

Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory
01 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
02 / 36
A KLM Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" works its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
03 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
04 / 36
The “Twin Aisle Cafe” employee dining establishment is seen behind a Boeing 777 that’s moving its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
05 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
06 / 36
In this shot of the Boeing assembly line floor in Everett, Wash., the 777 line can be seen on the left while the 787 line is one the right. (June 28, 2017)
07 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
08 / 36
The 'Dreamliner Diner' employee restaurant can be seen between a giant American flag and the wing of a 787 at Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
09 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
10 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
11 / 36
Engine covers are seen waiting for assembly along Boeing's 787 line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
12 / 36
Boeing 777 sections move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
13 / 36
An employee performs work on a Boeing 777 as it moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
14 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
15 / 36
Boeing pays homage to its 787 customers with this display of airline tails above its 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash. (June 28, 2017)
16 / 36
Plane enthusiasts have plenty of distractions at Boeing's Everett assembly line -- even in conference rooms, where large models tell the story of Boeing's planes.
17 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
18 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
19 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
20 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
21 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
22 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
23 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
24 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
25 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
26 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
27 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
28 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
29 / 36
The aft section of a Boeing 787 comes through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
30 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
31 / 36
A Boeing 787 is seen on Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
32 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
33 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
34 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
35 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
36 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.

Behind the scenes: Boeing's Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina

Behind the scenes: Boeing's Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina
01 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
02 / 75
03 / 75
A Boeing employee works on a Dreamliner as it makes its way through final assembly in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
04 / 75
A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017).
05 / 75
Visitors to Boeing's South Carolina assembly line are treated to many visual displays explaining the company's operation there. (Feb. 21, 2017).
06 / 75
Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017.
07 / 75
Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape.
08 / 75
Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape.
09 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
10 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
11 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
12 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
13 / 75
Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017.
14 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
15 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
16 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
17 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
18 / 75
Workers tend to portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
19 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
20 / 75
A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017).
21 / 75
22 / 75
23 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
24 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
25 / 75
26 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
27 / 75
Portions of Boeing fuselages are seen along Boeing's South Carolina assembly line. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the longer one (second from the bottom) is for Boeing's longest version of the jet, the 787-10.
28 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
29 / 75
A Boeing Dreamliner fuselages works its way through the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
30 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
31 / 75
A "stay safe" sign drives home an overarching message as Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
32 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
33 / 75
Work takes place on Boeing's 787 assembly line in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Seen here is the Mid Body building of the South Carolina facility.
34 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
35 / 75
36 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
37 / 75
Work takes place at Boeing's South Carolina Dreamliner assembly on Feb. 21, 2017.
38 / 75
The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash.
39 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
40 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
41 / 75
42 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
43 / 75
The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash. Here, journalists make their way from the Mid Body building to the Final Assembly area on Feb. 21, 2017.
44 / 75
Dreamliners begin to take their more recognizable shape here in the Final Assembly building on Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina. Dreamliners for Oman Air and Aeromexico are among these seen here on Feb. 21, 2017.
45 / 75
Boeing's Final Assembly in South Carolina is a U-shaped production line that sits in a 1.2-million square-foot facility. It has a footprint of 10-1/2 football fields, according to Boeing.
46 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing's U-shaped Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
47 / 75
The distinctive wing of this Boeing 787 is seen as the jet makes its way through Boeing's Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
48 / 75
Dreamliners for China's Xiamen Air (left) and Oman Air are seen in final assembly at Boeing's 787 line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
49 / 75
In Boeing's voluminous, 1.2M square-foot Final Assembly building in South Carolina, support teams are located on the floor to assist with the assembly process.
50 / 75
Boeing's South Carolina facility opened in 2011 with the first 787 roll-out coming in April 2012.
51 / 75
A Boeing employee performs some work above the wing of a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at the jetmaketr's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017.
52 / 75
53 / 75
54 / 75
55 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
56 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
57 / 75
58 / 75
59 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
60 / 75
Dreamliners for Air France and Aeromexico were among those making their way through Boeing's U-shaped 787 final assembly on Feb. 21, 2017.
61 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
62 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
63 / 75
A Dreamliner bound for Air France makes its way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
64 / 75
A Boeing welcome sign at its South Carolina 787 delivery center indicates which airlines will be flying away with new jets from the facility.
65 / 75
Work is performed on a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility on Feb. 21, 2017.
66 / 75
A Dreamliner wing moves past a floor work station at Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
67 / 75
Boeing's expansive Final Assembly building in South Carolina occupies 1.2 million square feet.
68 / 75
A Xiamen Air Dreamliner makes its way through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017.
69 / 75
Light streams in from windows over looking the Final Assembly floor as two Dreamliners pass in different directions on the U-shape line on Feb. 21, 2017.
70 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
71 / 75
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring.
72 / 75
Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The cargo plane hauls large portions of the 787 that are too big to haul in typical cargo jets. An entire 787 fuselage can be flown inside it.
73 / 75
The Boeing name and logo graces on of the buildings at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 22, 2017.
74 / 75
Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
75 / 75
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring.

Behind the scenes at a flight attendant training center

Behind the scenes at EVA Air's flight attendant training center
01 / 14
A flight attendant participates in a recurrent water-landing door training at EVA Air's sprawling training center, located outside of Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.
02 / 14
EVA Air flight attendant trainee Jessica checks for obstacles outside of a Boeing 777 door safety trainer. The recently renovated facility houses several such trainers, with at least one for each aircraft in its fleet.
03 / 14
Heads barely visible, students ready themselves for a simulation inside a full-size Boeing 777 cabin simulator.
04 / 14
The simulator can convincly reproduce a variety of emergencies, from severe turbulence to, in today's case, a restroom fire. Here, the trainee dons fire-fighting gear as she readies to practice putting the fire out.
05 / 14
A trainee keeps a careful eye on her colleague while simulatenously appealing to passengers - fellow students, in this case - to stay calm as smoke from a restroom fire begins to fill the cabin simulator.
06 / 14
Trainees reach for oxygen masks inside an EVA Air mock cabin simulator. Smokes snarls nostrils and vision alike further ahead in the cabin as fellow trainees work to put out a simulated cabin fire.
07 / 14
Trainees practice emergency evacutions from a full-size, full-motion Boeing 777 cabin simulator at EVA Air's training center near Taipei, Taiwan.
08 / 14
Grace Yang, EVA Air's Executive Vice President of Cabin Service, demonstrates putting out a live fire in a mock overhead luggage bin. The airline recently added the unusual live fire-training space, which can replicate controlled fires inside restrooms, seat backs, and luggage bins among other locations.
09 / 14
EVA Air's training facility contains several cabin service mock-ups, each with several rows of the same seats found on board the aircraft in EVA's fleet.
10 / 14
The mock-ups offer students extensive, realistic hands-on opportunities to practice everything from serving meals and preparing the cabin to customer service and interaction.
11 / 14
An instructor keeps a watchful eye over a pair of flight attendant trainees, who are practicing pre-arrival cabin and galley prep.
12 / 14
Students take notes as an instructor, out of frame, delivers a lesson on customer service.
13 / 14
Students practice delivering meals inside a cabin mock-up.
14 / 14
An instructor and student enjoy a moment of levity during a meal service training.

What's it like to refuel fighter jets mid-air? A rare up-close look

Ride along on a fighter jet refueling flight
01 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches the refueling boom during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
02 / 45
Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling jets rest on a sweltering tarmac at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas prior to a training mission on July 22, 2016.
03 / 45
An Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling jet rests on a sweltering tarmac at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas prior to a training mission on July 22, 2016.
04 / 45
Boom operator Technical Sgt. Jeremy Pratt climbs aboard a KC-135 aerial refueling jet at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada prior to a mission.
05 / 45
Capts. Jesus Beltran, left, and Neil Brinkworth, right, taxi the jet out for departure at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on July 22, 2016.
06 / 45
Gauges on the flight deck monitor how much fuel the KC-135 is presently carrying for a mission on July 22, 2016, over Nevada.
07 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet with the U.S. Air Force approaches the refueling boom during a training mission on Nevada on July 22, 2016.
08 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet with the U.S. Air Force approaches the refueling boom during a training mission on Nevada on July 22, 2016.
09 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches the refueling boom during a training mission on Nevada on July 22, 2016.
10 / 45
Having established a link, gas flows through the refueling boom into a waiting F-16 fighter jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
11 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
12 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
13 / 45
The pilot of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet keeps a close eye on the KC-135 refueling jet as he approaches the boom during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
14 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
15 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet disengages with a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
16 / 45
Gauges in the refueling pod provide critical information to the boom operator aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, seen during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
17 / 45
An Air Force F-16 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
18 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet flies below a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
19 / 45
An Air Force F-16 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
20 / 45
An Air Force F-16 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada over July 22, 2016.
21 / 45
An Air Force F-16 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
22 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet with the U.S. Air Force approaches the refueling boom during a training mission on Nevada on July 22, 2016.
23 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet with the U.S. Air Force approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
24 / 45
Having established a link, gas flows through the refueling boom into a waiting F-22 fighter jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
25 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
26 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
27 / 45
The Las Vegas Strip appears on the horizon as the crew of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 line up the runway at Nellis Air Force Base following a training mission on July 22, 2016.
28 / 45
Capt. Neil Brinkworth throttles up the number-three engine during pre-departure checks aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling jet on July 22, 2016.
29 / 45
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker lifts off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to take part in a training mission on July 22, 2016.
30 / 45
Runway rushes by as a KC-135 Stratotanker with the U.S. Air Force, filled with 120,000 pounds of gas, takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada for a training mission on July 22, 2016.
31 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
32 / 45
An F-16 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
33 / 45
Capt. Neil Brinkworth, left, hand-flies KC-135 aerial refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
34 / 45
The vast, barren landscape of the Nevada desert spreads as far as the eye can see from the flight deck of a KC-135 Stratotanker on July 22, 2016.
35 / 45
Boom operator Technical Sgt. Jeremy Pratt maneuvers the jet's aerial refueling boom into position during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
36 / 45
A U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
37 / 45
Boom operator Technical Sgt. Jeremy Pratt refuels an F-16 fighter jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
38 / 45
A U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
39 / 45
A U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
40 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
41 / 45
Boom operator Technical Sgt. Jeremy Pratt maneuvers the jet's aerial refueling boom into position via a joystick during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
42 / 45
Fighter jets, including the F-16 and F-22, wait their turn for gas off the wing of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over` Nevada on July 22, 2016.
43 / 45
A U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.
44 / 45
An F-22 fighter jet approaches a KC-135 refueling jet during a training mission on Nevada on July 22, 2016.
45 / 45
Capt. Neil Brinkworth checks the engines of his KC-135 Stratotanker following the completion of a training mission in Nevada on July 22, 2016.