Susan Bro, the mother of Charlottesville car attack victim Heather Heyer, walks July 5, 2018, out of federal court in Charlottesville, Va., after a hearing for James Alex Fields who is charged with hate crimes in the death of her daughter.

Steve Helber, AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An Ohio man pleaded not guilty to federal hate-crime charges Thursday in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. entered the plea during his initial appearance in U.S. District Court here after being charged last week with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 violence that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more. He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes.

Fields, 21, of the Toledo suburb of Maumee, Ohio, wore a gray striped jumpsuit and sat quietly, giving brief answers to the judge’s questions.

He entered the courtroom wearing handcuffs and shackles. The cuffs were removed when he came in then re-fastened when he left.

His lawyers made no request for bail.

He told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe that he is being treated for bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and ADHD, and he is taking medication. But also said the drugs do not impair his ability to understand the charges against him.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, is accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing a woman and injuring dozens more. He also has been indicted on a federal hate crimes statute.

Albemarle-Charlottesville (Va.) Regional Jail via AP

Fields is qualified to receive representation from a federal public defender, Hoppe said, and appointed legal counsel for him.

The defendant said he has a high school education and has worked as a security guard. He grew up in Boone County, Kentucky, south of Cincinnati and purchased the vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Challenger, in Kentucky that authorities say was used in the Charlottesville attack.

While Fields and his mother lived in a Florence, Ky., condominium, authorities from the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department responded nine times from November 2010 through February 2013 to the location, according to records.



Fields' former classmates and teachers previously have described Fields' strange behavior to The Enquirer.



Some survivors of the attack were among the roughly two dozen people in the courtroom. Also present was Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro.



The Unite the Right rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to the college town, where officials planned to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Hundreds more came out to protest against the white nationalists.



The car attack came after vicious brawling broke out between white nationalists and counterdemonstrators and authorities forced the crowd to disband.



Prosecutors allege that after the crowd broke up, Fields drove his Dodge Challenger toward the area where a racially diverse group of people had gathered to protest the rally. They say he rapidly accelerated the gray vehicle into the crowd.

The car then reversed and fled.

Fields, whom authorities and others who knew him describe as an admirer of Adolf Hitler, was arrested a relatively short while later. He has been in custody since the attack.

Fields expressed white supremacist views on social media ahead of the rally, such as support for Hitler’s policies, including the Holocaust, according to an indictment.

As he prepared to leave for Charlottesville, a family member sent him a text message urging him to be careful and Fields replied, “We’re not the ones who need to be careful,” attaching an image of Hitler, the indictment said.

The morning of the rally, Fields engaged in chants promoting or expressing white supremacist and other racist views, according to the indictment.

One of the federal charges Fields faces carries the death penalty although prosecutors have not decided yet whether they will seek that punishment.

The local commonwealth’s attorney whose office is prosecuting the state-level charges has said the federal indictment will have no effect on the state pending case. Fields is set to face trial on those charges later this year.

Contributing The Associated Press. Follow Robert Strickley on Twitter: @rjstrickleyjr

James Alex Fields Jr. charged with Charlottesville attack

