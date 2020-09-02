WATERFORD, Mich. — A Detroit-area man who was driving a SUV decked out like a police car when he was stopped by a county sheriff has been charged.

Adrian Ansah-Asante was arraigned Saturday in the Oakland County Jail on a felony concealed weapons charge and misdemeanor possession of flashing lights, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard pulled over the vehicle Thursday in Waterford Township after noticing it had police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

The vehicle was speeding and had illegally tinted front windows, the sheriff’s office added.

Bouchard said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

The sheriff’s office was trying to determine if anyone has been stopped by the vehicle, Bouchard said.

Ansah-Asante lives in Waterford Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Bond was set at $50,000. Ansah-Asante was to be placed on GPS tether before release from the jail. He also was ordered not to operate a vehicle equipped with emergency lights or possess firearms or other weapons.

The Associated Press was unable Saturday to determine if Ansah-Asante has an attorney.

RELATED: 'Nah, I'm not a hero' | Postal worker rescues barefoot missing toddler from side of I-95

RELATED: Police use 'Dolly Parton Challenge' to track down criminals