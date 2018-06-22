MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propellor Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to Coast Guard officials.

Coast Guard Lt. J.B. Zorn said they're working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to figure out what happened.

He said the investigation is still in its early stages, but the investigators’ goal is to find out what happened, why it happened and how it can be prevented in the future.

According to Zorn, the incident is very serious and very significant, so they're putting a lot of investigative effort into it.

Sgt. Philip Cain with the Myrtle Beach Police Department initially said the victim was on a parasail boat when he was somehow hit by the propeller.

A woman who saw crews arrive on scene said in all her years of living in Myrtle Beach, she’s never heard of something like this happening before.

"The response time was really fast. From the time the first police car showed up, we could tell it was frantic because several vehicles arrived at the same time with the surfboards on the back – ocean water rescue,” said witness Catrisha Brandenburg.

