Bad news: You didn't win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Good news: You'll have another chance to strike it rich on Friday night.

There was no winning ticket in Tuesday night's record $667 million Mega Millions game, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $868 million, the second-largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday's winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

While nobody matched all six numbers, the California Lottery tweeted Tuesday night that one ticket sold in San Francisco matched five numbers.

Can't wait for Friday night? The Wednesday night Powerball game features a $345 million prize.

The odds of winning Mega Millions or Powerball are long. Very long.

Your chances of winning Tuesday's Mega Millions were a jaw-dropping 302,575,350 to 1, while the likelihood of taking home the Powerball jackpot is only slightly better at 292,201,388 to 1.

The odds of winning both are 1 in 88 quadrillion (that's 15 zeroes), according to CNBC.

So, don't quit your day job just yet.

In fact, you are 258 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions jackpot, according to data from the National Weather Service. (The odds of being struck by lightning this year are 1 in 1,171,000.)

Other crazy comparisons: At 1 in 3,748,067, you are 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark this year than win the Mega Millions, the International Shark Attack File reported.

At 1 in 700,000, women are 432 times more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets than win the lottery.

And as for other games of chance, you are 465 times more likely to draw a royal flush in poker than winning Mega Millions: 1 in 649,740, according to Cleveland.com.

And then there's this: Hitting the Mega Millions jackpot is a tad less likely than having President Donald Trump follow you on Twitter if he selects one account randomly from all accounts (about 1 in 261,000,000 tries), according to Cleveland19.com.

The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.

The Powerball drawing is 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

