Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves after voting in Mexico's presidential election on July 1, 2018, in Mexico City.

Pedro Mera, Getty Images

MEXICO CITY — Left-leaning populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador easily won Mexico’s presidential election Sunday, in a victory that upends the country’s political order.

All of his major rivals conceded quickly after polls closed at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Mexico's electoral authority gave López Obrador, who is also known as AMLO, between 53% and 53.8% of the vote — the highest total for a Mexican presidential candidate since 1982, when one-party rule was the norm.

Speaking to the country Sunday night, López Obrador called for unity and pledged to govern "for the good of all, the poor first" and show a "special preference for the humble and most forgotten."

He said he would seek to establish "an authentic democracy" and that "changes will be deep."

In a move to reassure markets unsettled by his rise to power, López Obrador promised that the Bank of Mexico’s autonomy would be respected. "My government will maintain financial discipline," he said.

On the topic of cross-border relations with the United States, López Obrador pledged "a relationship of friendship and cooperation for development, always based in mutual respect and the defense of our migrant (citizens) who live and work honorably in that country."

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations and said of the election winner, "I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"

López Obrador supporters deliriously poured into massive Zócalo square in central Mexico City shortly after exit polls showed him winning. They waved Mexican flags, sang "Cielito Lindo" — a song of patriotism and unity — and chanted, "It’s an honor to be with López Obrador."

Sunday’s victory capped an improbable path to the presidency for López Obrador, 64, who has tirelessly toured the country over the past 12 years as he laid the groundwork for his political movement and tried to stay relevant as major media outlets often ignored him. He endured missteps and being written off. He lost a contentious 2006 election, which he considered rigged and refused to concede. He masqueraded as the country’s "legitimate president" for a period, in what critics mocked as an act of political theater. It was his third attempt at winning the presidency.

López Obrador cast his ballot earlier in the day, saying, "More than an election, it’s going to be a referendum. People will decide between more of the same or real change."

The former mayor of Mexico City has promised to "uproot corruption," increase social spending and pursue a different approach to crack down on drug cartels. He has floated the idea of amnesty for some of those involved in the drug business.

The silver-haired López Obrador has condemned the two parties that traditionally have held the Mexican presidency as "the mafia in power" and promised to abolish corruption and bring organized crime to heel with an approach of "hugs not bullets."

And he will address what he considers the root cause of crime and violence: poverty.

Mexico votes for new president

While his surge in the polls spooked many politicians and businessmen because of his leftist rhetoric, López Obrador said he supports NAFTA and promised to pursue cordial relations with Trump.

López Obrador said he will defend undocumented Mexican migrants living in the United States. He also said Mexico will not be "doing the dirty work" of the USA in stopping Central Americans who try to reach the United States.

While campaigning this year, he moderated his positions to appeal to the middle class and to people in northern border regions who would be uneasy voting for a candidate on the left.

He also capitalized on discontent. Mexico experienced its most murderous year in memory in 2017, perceptions of corruption have climbed and the outgoing center-right administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto included a spate of scandals.

More than 130 politicians and candidates were murdered over the past nine months, according to Etellekt, a risk consultancy.

"There’s a fair bit of luck that finally favored him (AMLO)," said Federico Estévez, a political science professor at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico. "He was also very capable of shifting, of moderating, of using this peculiar rhetoric of his to attack the same demons, but to do so nicely."

Also helping were missteps by his opponents, especially as they attacked each other to position themselves as the option of anybody but AMLO. "He had a four goal lead and all he had to was sit back and play smart defense," Estévez said, using a soccer analogy.

An official quick count put AMLO roughly 31 percentage points ahead of rivals Ricardo Anaya of a left-right coalition. José Antonio Meade, a former finance minister on the ballot for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), received approximately 16% of the vote. Jaíme Calderón, a cowboy-turned-governor running as an independent — whose campaign included such outlandish proposals as chopping off the hands of corrupt public servants — claimed 5.5% support.

Voters favoring López Obrador expressed fatigue with the status quo.

"I’m tired of so much looting, so many corrupt politicians," said Beatriz Coulder, a research scientist, after she voted for AMLO. She pointed to her home town in Oaxaca state, which was flattened by an earthquake. She said government relief arrived late and suspected some of it was squirreled away by politicians.

"They get rich and do nothing for the country," Patricia García, a publishing industry employee, said about politicians after voting for AMLO. "It’s going to be difficult to fix the country because it’s in such bad shape. But I think (AMLO) can put it on the right path."

Even those not voting for López Obrador seemed hungry for change.

López Obrador "hasn’t explained how he is going to achieve all these wonderful things he’s promised," said Édgar Romero, a small business owner who voted for Anaya. “People are voting out of frustration and fatigue. It’s a punishment vote against past governments. But we’re punishing ourselves."

Gerardo Priego, a politician with PAN (National Action Party) who supported Anaya, said: "People feel like they’ve tried the other two (parties) and should try the other that’s left."

