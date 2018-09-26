Photo released by lawyer Michael Avenatti with an image of Julie Swetnick who has submitted allegations about Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh. Tweet from @MichaelAvenatti "Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected."

Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday named Julie Swetnick as his client who has made allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an explosive signed statement released by Avenatti, Swetnick said in the 1980s, she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and Mark Judge to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

"I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room," she said in the statement. "These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh."

Swetnick alleged she became one of the victims of "one of these 'gang' or 'train' rapes."

She did not allege that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her.

Two other women, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, have come forward with their own allegations against Kavanaugh. Ford alleged that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes while they were both in high school. Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were freshmen at Yale University.

Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Swetnick, a resident of Washington, D.C., said she was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School in Maryland. She had worked for several government agencies, including the U.S. Mint and the State Department, and had held security clearances, she said.

Avenatti called for an FBI investigation into Swetnick's allegations.

"Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation," he said on Twitter.

Avenatti also said he is still waiting for a response from Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, over Swetnick's allegations about Kavanaugh. He included emails he exchanged with Grassley's staff earlier this week.

Committee spokesman Taylor Foy said Avenatti provided Swetnick's signed declaration on Wednesday.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

