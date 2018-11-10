WASHINGTON - Michael Cohen, the president's former attorney and fixer, is now a registered Democrat, marking his latest move breaking away from the president since being charged by federal authorities.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, said on Twitter that his client on Thursday decided to return to the Democratic party, explaining it was "another step in his journey" and part of his "distancing himself from the values of the current" administration.

Since being charged, Cohen has become an opponent of the president, a stark difference from the days when he vowed to take a bullet for President Donald Trump and worked behind the scenes to fix Trump's problems. Cohen even spoke with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. 

Cohen worked as the Republican National Committee's deputy finance chairman and resigned in June amid a federal criminal investigation. He pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in August, the same day Paul Manafort, the president's former campaign chairman was found guilty of bank fraud.

Cohen's switch of parties was first reported by Axios. Axios noted Cohen was a registered Democrat before 2017. ABC News reported in 2011 that Cohen was a Democrat and voted for Barack Obama in 2008. 

After years working for Trump, Cohen had a fairly public falling out with the president after federal investigators zeroed in on him, even implicating Trump when pleading guilty to federal campaign finance charges. 

The downfall of their relationship was marked by porn star Stormy Daniels suing Cohen and Trump over a secret agreement in which she agreed to stay silent about an affair she had with the president for $130,000. 

The contract, signed just days before the 2016 election, led to Cohen being charged with violating campaign finance laws. Cohen, when pleading guilty, declared in open court that he made the payments “at the direction of the candidate,” by whom he plainly meant Trump. He also said he did so specifically to influence the outcome of the election. 

Davis on Thursday also appeared to publicize that Cohen would be interviewed by ABC News. It's unclear when the interview would air. 

