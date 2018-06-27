LONDON – A new exhibition featuring images of superstar Michael Jackson opens here Thursday to illustrate "the untold story" of how the late King of Pop inspired some of the world’s leading contemporary artists.

The artworks include one by legendary pop artist Andy Warhol – who first used Jackson’s image in 1982 – and the last portrait commissioned by the singer, called "Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson)" by New York-based painter Kehinde Wiley.

Wiley began the painting – featuring Jackson astride a prancing horse – months before the singer died on June 25, 2009. He completed it after Jackson’s death.

Wiley, known for portraying contemporary black figures using European art history to question stereotypes, described working with Jackson as “extraordinary.”

“His knowledge of art and art history was much more in-depth than I had imagined,” he said in a description accompanying the painting on display at London's National Portrait Gallery. “He was talking about the difference between early and late Rubens’ brushwork. ... One of the things we talked about was how clothing functions as armour. And if you look at the painting, he’s on horseback in full body armour.”

Wiley's work draws on the 17th century painting by Peter Paul Rubens, “Equestrian Portrait of Philip II in the Battle of St Quentin 1557.”

A woman poses near U.S. painter Kehinde Wiley's 'Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson)' during a press preview of the exhibition 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, June 27, 2018.

NEIL HALL, EPA-EFE

The name of the exhibition – “Michael Jackson: On the Wall – is a play on the singer's 1979 album "Off the Wall." The show features the work of more than 40 artists from around the world and is is timed to coincide with what would have been Jackson’s 60th birthday, on Aug. 29.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery and the exhibition’s curator, said the showcase “takes an entirely new and quite radical approach by exploring the cultural impact of a unique figure through contemporary art.”

“All the artists included – despite coming from different generations and parts of the world, and employing a range of media – are fascinated by what Jackson represented and what he invented,” Cullinan said in a statement.

“It is rare that there is something new to say about someone so famous, but here that is the case," Cullinan added.

'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' exhibit opens in London

Other works include a ghoul-like painting of Jackson in his “Thriller” video by British artist Dawn Mellor and a painting Jackson commissioned Mark Ryden to create as the cover for his 1991 album “Dangerous.” Also displayed is an outline drawing of Jackson as a child based on a picture of the 11-year-old star that appeared on the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine in 1971, by Irish-born artist Michael Craig-Martin.

Describing the portrait, Martin said: “This is an image of Michael Jackson as a child, already famous as a brilliant singer and performer, a beautiful little boy, unambiguously black, a child star, but a child whose subsequent life would become a sad and hopeless search for the childhood he never experienced.”

"Michael Jackson: On the Wall" will be at the National Portrait Gallery from June 28 to Oct. 21 before moving to the Grand Palais in Paris; the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany; and Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Finland.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com