You can't easily pigeonhole Surface Go.

Microsoft's new tablet computer can be seen as a rival to Apple's iPad, Google's Chromebooks, or relatively inexpensive Windows laptops, depending on where you're coming from. And Microsoft is in fact pitching it rather broadly: to students, business people or consumers who prize mobility over performance.

You can certainly watch Netflix on it and prowl the Internet. Or get your business or homework done inside Microsoft Office. Though I only got brief hands-on time with Surface Go, these are attractive and solid tablets, sold at a reasonable price, discounting the fact that many of you will want to pile on a keyboard accessory.

Indeed, Surface Go is a smaller (10-inch display), lighter (1.15 pounds) and cheaper ($399 to start) version of Microsoft's tablet computer, down to the kickstand on the rear and a magnesium design that reveals a strong family resemblance to its older Surface Pro 3 sibling, which has since been discontinued Surface Pro 3.

This newest member of the family runs a modest Intel 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold processor. Microsoft is promising up to 9 hours of battery life for local playback.

Pre-orders start Tuesday; Surface Go hits stores on August 2.

Depending on the type of customer you are (consumer, business, school), you can get it with Windows 10 Home or Pro, or the S-flavored education-focused version of Windows, which runs only verified apps from the Microsoft Store within Windows.

In the classroom, Microsoft faces a difficult competitive challenge against Google’s dominant Chromebooks, many of which cost less. Apple’s iPad poses another formidable challenge—Surface Go is closer in price to the entry level ($329) iPad than the more robust iPad Pro.

According to IDC, Microsoft had just 2.3% of the global tablets market in units sold in the first quarter of 2018, well behind the 28.8% share Apple had during the same period. While the IDC figures includes Surface models with detachable keyboards (Surface Book, Surface Pro) it does not includes sales of the Surface Laptop or Surface Studio all-in-one PC.

While $399 is an appealing sum on, well, the surface, especially compared to the base $799 Surface Pro, you can spend more for a model with extra memory and storage; the starting Go model gives you 4GB and 64GB, respectively.

Moreover, if you want to use Surface Go as a true laptop alternative, you’ll have to fork over an extra $99 at minimum for a custom type cover accessory that adds a keyboard with a built-in trackpad, if not $129 for a keyboard cover with a suede-like “Alcantara” fabric, available in three colors. I've long wanted a keyboard to be included in the price.

And sorry if you own a type cover from an earlier Surface, since its larger size makes it a no-go on the Surface Go.

Microsoft Surface Go has a kickstand like other Surface models.

Edward C. Baig

Other available accessories for Surface Go include a mobile mouse for $34.99, and a $99 Surface Pen you can use to draw or write on the multi-touch (1800x1200) screen--and yes, your older Surface Pen will work here.

Worth noting: the first Surface Go to hit the market will be Wi-Fi only; a cellular LTE model comes later, at an undisclosed price.

Surface Go supports the Windows Hello feature that lets you use the front-facing camera of the tablet to sign in with your mug. You can also use that 5-megapixel front camera to capture 1080p high-definition video. The 8MP rear camera naturally also supports HD video.

And the tablet has a single USB-C port, memory card slot, headphone jack, and Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect port that you might use to hook up an optional Surface hub.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com