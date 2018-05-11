WASHINGTON – They may be on opposite sides of the aisle, but James Clyburn and Steve Scalise are on the same mission.

In the final stretch leading up to Election Day, both House leaders have been crisscrossing the country campaigning for candidates in some of the most competitive races this cycle. Both have a lot to gain.

Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, and Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, are the third-ranking leaders for their parties. If their side wins enough seats Tuesday to control the House, they are poised to move up in leadership and even possibly compete for the top job as speaker of the House.

They say they aren’t angling to challenge California’s Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi or GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who have both made clear they want to be speaker, but political experts said Clyburn and Scalise could be laying the groundwork for higher leadership posts as they stump for candidates.

“I don’t want to say that it’s a strict quid pro quo, but if someone came to your district and campaigned for you and helped get you elected or re-elected, you might think twice before voting for someone else for leadership,’’ said Pearson Cross, a political scientist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Clyburn, the assistant Democratic leader and a former majority whip, said he hasn’t ruled out running for speaker, but he won’t challenge Pelosi. He doesn’t know yet what post he will seek.

“I do plan to do what is necessary to remain at the leadership table,” said Clyburn, adding that he will assess his options after the election. “I learned when I was majority whip how to count … You have to look at what the margins are.”

Scalise, the majority whip, also said he won’t take on McCarthy for speaker, which will be open because Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan is retiring. Scalise said he’s interested in becoming majority leader.

“I’ve got to first make sure that we hold the House to be able to then have an opportunity to compete for a position as important as that,” Scalise said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, and Republican Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., speak to reporters before a reception for Roskam at the Chicago Marriot Hotel-Naperville, Oct. 17, 2018, in Naperville, Ill.

Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

With little to worry about in their own re-election bids, Clyburn and Scalise have been deployed to mostly toss-up races.

Scalise recently campaigned in the Midwest and South, including stumping for Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Colin Allred.

Clyburn spent a recent week in the South and the Northeast, campaigning with Democrats, including Andy Kim in New Jersey, who is in a tight race against Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur.

“A lot of people would be satisfied with doing the easy stuff,” Clyburn said in a recent telephone interview between stops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “I don’t do easy. I try to make a difference ... We’re trying to break through here.”

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to take control of the House.

Scalise concedes Republicans may not hold on to as many seats, but is confident the GOP will remain in the majority.

“I think you can see the momentum going our way," Scalise in a recent telephone interview with USA TODAY as he boarded a plane to Texas. “I feel it when I go to swing districts and I see it in the enthusiasm of vulnerable members and their supporters."

Political experts said efforts by Scalise and Clyburn help build loyalty from candidates who could be future colleagues and who could support their leadership campaigns.

Cross said it's smart for them to be coy about whether they will run for speaker.

“There’s no benefit to being seen as disloyal," he said. “If there is a revolt against McCarthy or Pelosi based on outcomes in the midterms … the person who would be the benefactor of that revolt does not want to seen as the person leading it."

Scalise on the move

Scalise, 53, a conservative who is serving his sixth term, has moved quickly up the leadership ladder. Before his role as majority leader, Scalise led the Republican Study Committee. He also headed the National Republican Congressional Committee's effort to recruit candidates,

“I’ve had to earn everything I’ve got,” he said. “That’s the way it should be.’’

Scalise has been in the national spotlight more since last summer after he was nearly killed during a shooting at a congressional charity baseball practice. He was hospitalized for months, but returned to work last fall.

In addition to campaign stops, Scalise’ office has touted that he helped raise nearly $5.4 million last month. Overall, he raised $9.5 million and transferred $2 million of that to the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Scalise said he supports McCarthy for speaker, “but Kevin even knows that we have to hold the House or we’re looking at minority positions … just in terms of the direction of the country it’s not where we want to be.”

If the GOP keeps the majority, Cross said Scalise could be in the running for higher leadership posts, including possibly speaker.

But Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, is also running for speaker. And if he doesn’t drop out, he’s expected to pick up support from most of the three dozen members.

Cross said it helps that Scalise has a “persuasive” personal story after the shooting.

“He has a story of resilience, of conquering adversity and keeping a really, really sunny positive attitude,” he said. “I think that’s endeared him to everybody. Not only on the Republican side, but probably on the Democratic side too – although they wouldn’t vote for him.”

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was nearly killed while practicing for the congressional charity baseball game one year ago. The Louisiana Republican plans to show up at National Stadium Thursday to cheer on his colleagues in the annual showdown against the Democrats. S

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

Clyburn aims to retake the House

Clyburn, 78, who is serving his 13th term in Congress, has also served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

He's expected to easily win re-election, and raised $1.8 million this election cycle, according to the FEC.

Adolphus Belk Jr., a political scientist and professor of African-American studies at South Carolina's Winthrop University, said Clyburn is unlikely to challenge Pelosi for speaker, but may have to consider this window of opportunity.

“If she runs again, I can see him sitting back and saying, 'It’s not my turn,'" Belk said. “But she’s also being pressed, and he’s 78. So you have to think about how much longer are you going to do this and will you miss your opportunity if she continues to serve."

Belk said Clyburn would have to build a broader coalition, particularly beyond the Congressional Black Caucus.

“He’s been around long enough and is a skilled enough politician with enough acumen to maybe try to push through,” he said. “It would be a tremendous achievement. It would be a testament to his political skills … It’s a hard road to glory, but it’s not impossible.”

Reps. John Lewis, James Clyburn, Maxine Waters and Charles Rangel speak with supporters outside the Capitol on June 23, 2016, after Democratic House members ended their overnight House floor sit-in.

Allison Shelley, Getty Images

Clyburn said his fight for a position in House leadership has been a long time coming and he knows someone may challenge him for a spot.

“I’m not going to waste any time being concerned about that," he said. “I’m spending every ounce of my energy trying to get this House back."

Clyburn said he’s also not worried about talk of the aging leadership. Pelosi is also 78 and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the whip, is 79.

Clyburn said age is always a factor, but he pointed to the Bible.

“Old men are called because they know the way; young men are called because they have the strength,'' he said. "I’ve always said there should be a good mix of strength and know-how."

Clyburn said he works with GOP members and was recently told by a Republican colleague that some would support him if he ran for speaker. “I’ve have always worked to make headway,” he said.

Cross said Clyburn is “certainly building a case for himself.”

“One has to think that the time will be coming in the near future when a black Democrat will take leadership of the Democratic Party in the House," he said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., talked to conferees at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's annual legislative conference Sept. 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said there would be support from many members of the Congressional Black Caucus for Clyburn “on anything he decides to do.’’

"If he decides that he should make the move for leadership whether it’s as speaker or majority leader ... if we take the House back he’s going to have support," said Thompson.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said there aren't many African-Americans in the Democratic caucus who want to run for speaker and who are prepared to do it.

"If Pelosi is not able to get the votes, I can see him as speaker," he said of Clyburn. "He’s in the best position."

More: Who's who in the race to become the next House speaker?

More: Black lawmakers continue King's fight for jobs, justice and voting rights

More: Midterm elections: 5 hot races that could help decide House control

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com