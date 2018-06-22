The fog is thick at the top of New Zealand’s Pisa mountain range. So, when Morgan Walker, 30, and five other cyclists step out of the helicopter, it looks like they’ve touched down on another planet. Minutes later, they bike down the mountain, dodging rocks and swerving around spiky yellow plants known as spaniards.

“Watch out!” warns Harriet Latchem, a guide with Wanaka Bike Tours. “They will slice your legs and your tires, too.”

The group quickly drops into the long tussock track that wraps its way around the hillside, then down through the lush green paddocks and into the rocky terrain. For the next five hours, the cyclists master switchbacks and attempt tricky shortcuts.

It was a bucket-list excursion on a bucket-list trip, no doubt, and it wasn’t just biking. Walker’s New Zealand itinerary included rock climbing near waterfalls, jet-boating in Aspiring National Park and hiking Queenstown’s famous trails.

It certainly met all the requirements a millennial could ask for. And one that elicited countless oohs and ahhs from her friends when she posted photos and comments on social media.

“Millennials are used to a fast-paced life and this seems to continue when they travel,” says Tyler Protano-Goodwin, marketing manager at Audley Travel, a London-based company with a location in Boston that specializes in customized experiential travel. “Hotels become less important because time spent relaxing in the room is far from the focus of the trip.”

Millennial travelers seek excitement and memorable experiences when choose vacation destinations.

That said, it makes sense that millennials are seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures in destinations like New Zealand, Iceland, Italy, Greece and Thailand.

“Millennials want to travel in a way that is authentic and that connects them with the people around them,” says Protano-Goodwin.

“They are asking the travel industry to provide experiences that are for all five senses. A traditional walking tour of Cusco, Peru, is no longer sufficient. Millennials want to meet the local artisans and try weaving.

They want to go to the markets and taste the large kernels of choclo corn and smell palo santo incense in the back streets of San Blas (in Panama).”

Reshaping the travel industry

Young travelers, including millennials, place a high value on trips.

In fact, by the year 2020, 370 million of them are expected to spend $400 billion on travel, according to forecasts by The World Tourism Organization.

In order to squeeze in as much travel as possible, they opt for hostels or other affordable accommodations like Airbnb, cites an AARP report on 2018 travel trends. The study shows millennials plan to spend about $6,802 per trip this year.

“Millennials are shaping mainstream tourism because they are adventurous, intrepid and adopt new technologies, destinations and experiences earlier than older travelers,” says Megan Janicke, content and social media coordinator with the WYSE Travel Confederation in Amsterdam. “Youth are pioneers and trendsetters. They attract others to new destinations and places that are off the beaten track.”

Travelers enjoy a winter fat bike ride in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

So it makes sense that companies are vying for their attention. Take Moxy Hotels, for example. This Marriott brand, launched in 2015, caters to the millennial crowd in targeted ways. For starters, instead of making a beeline for the front desk, guests check in at the bar. And there’s a communal living-room type space with free Wi-Fi that has the social vibe of a hostel and a huge focus on aesthetics. Why? Millennials value minimalistic, trendy spaces that are also functional, according to Millennial Magazine.

Likewise, Turkish Airlines has also found success in reaching out to millennials. The company’s YouTube channel has several hundred videos that have racked up more than 630 million views. And Airbnb has a service called Trips that allows travelers to tack on experience packages like salsa dancing or surf sessions when they book lodging options with the popular online hospitality service.

“Exploring other cultures, learning about everyday life in another country and meeting locals, and increasing knowledge about others and oneself, are consistently listed as top reasons for travel,” says Janicke. “So for young people, travel is a means to personal development.”

