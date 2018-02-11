EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville woman Jan Lynch was always the life of the party.

So her family found a way to make sure that, even after her death, she would be at the center of one more wacky adventure.

That's clear from the opening of this tribute: "Her sudden and untimely death came as quite a shock as she was only diagnosed with advanced COPD, advanced emphysema, advanced heart disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, stroke, extreme stubbornness, restless leg syndrome, and arm chair quarterback."

Greg Patterson says his mother's obituary is a testament to her unconventional spirit and zero-boundaries approach to life.

"We were the family that always went right past the 'Do Not Enter' sign," Patterson said. "She wanted us to see and experience things that most people don't. She wasn't afraid to let us find our own way."

The obituary noted that Lynch preferred not to have a funeral service but encouraged anyone touched by her story to write a farewell note on a can of Budweiser and drink it in her honor – and "to live life to the fullest and laugh, laugh and then laugh some more."

And as it turns out, many people have, via social media over the last few days.

"We've gotten so many responses from people online saying they didn't know her but they wished they had," her son said. "And so many people writing a note on their Budweiser can.

"Even more so than the obituary, it's the best tribute to her memory I can ever imagine."

Lynch raised four boys as a single mother in the 1970s while working a series of part-time jobs and attending college at the University of Evansville.

"Of course, we were all little hellions, running around terrorizing the neighborhood," Patterson said. "She definitely had her hands full raising us and always working two or three jobs. Her life wasn't easy, but everything she did, she did it with a laugh and a smile.

"Everything with my mom was an adventure. We just couldn't let that go unsaid."

When the family gathered and started sharing memories, the obituary practically started to write itself, Patterson said.

"We had the most fun writing that because we knew she was right there with us," he said. "Every bit of it is true, and there's not a single thing in there she wouldn't have approved."

Among her interests: the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, cold Budweiser, room-temperature Budweiser, cigarettes, dogs, mopeds, clam chowder, adventures, road trips and the Boston Red Sox –who won the World Series just days after her death.

"From standing on a bridge in the middle of a hurricane, to jumping off the highest cliffs at Rough River, to dangling her feet over a 5,000 foot cliff at the edge of the Grand Canyon so she could 'see what it felt like to feel that fear,' she taught us that all the really good things in life are beyond the 'Do Not Enter' signs," the obituary reads.

